How and Why to Find Yourself a Wealthy and Obedient Paypig

Most paypigs are wealthy and established men with plenty of money to spend but no one to spend it on. These men usually crave a thrilling relationship that involves being bossed around and even humiliated in some ways. My favorite paypigs are CEOs and entrepreneurs who have high-paying, high-stress jobs that leave their heads spinning at the end of the day.

When they’re off the clock and can finally take a breather, the last thing they want to do is make more decisions – including how to spend their money. If you find the right paypig he’ll be more than happy to hand over his control and his paycheck to you. And if you ask me, there’s nothing more empowering or sexy than completely dominating a man. It’s a certain type of power play that delivers a high like no other.

The sense of confidence and control that being a findom gives me are two of the things I love most about this lifestyle. I also love taking on a different, more demanding, and aggressive persona. When I’m playing the role of a findom, I’m brutally honest, sarcastic, and even a little mean in some cases (if the paypig requests it). This is drastically different from my everyday personality or how people closest to me view me. The ability to change characters and be someone else offers another level of freedom and self-expression I crave.

If the findom lifestyle sounds good for you, keep reading! Below I’ll share my insight on what it takes to be a successful findom and score yourself a wealthy paypig to make all your financial dreams come true.

What It Takes to Be a Findom and Land a Wealthy Paypig