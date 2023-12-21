How and Why to Find Yourself a Wealthy and Obedient Paypig

Are you a powerful, beautiful, and confident woman who loves the finer things in life? If you know your worth and aren’t afraid to exert your power and control over an obedient male that, then the findom lifestyle might be right for you.
My name is Shawna and I’m a self-proclaimed findom, dominatrix, and Queen that has mastered the art of finding wealthy paypigs from around the world that love nothing more than emptying their pockets and being bossed around.
Whether you’ve heard of financial domination but aren’t sure how it works or you’re struggling to make ends meet and need a windfall, this article is for you! I’m here to share my experience and expertise on how to find a paypig and why you need one – now!
To be a financial dominatrix is to love what you do and are. I love everything about myself and I’m not afraid to say it. It takes this type of confidence and empowerment to be a successful findom. Financial domination involves a strong-willed woman such as myself controlling an obedient man with money – also known as a paypig.
Most paypigs are wealthy and established men with plenty of money to spend but no one to spend it on. These men usually crave a thrilling relationship that involves being bossed around and even humiliated in some ways. My favorite paypigs are CEOs and entrepreneurs who have high-paying, high-stress jobs that leave their heads spinning at the end of the day.
When they’re off the clock and can finally take a breather, the last thing they want to do is make more decisions – including how to spend their money. If you find the right paypig he’ll be more than happy to hand over his control and his paycheck to you. And if you ask me, there’s nothing more empowering or sexy than completely dominating a man. It’s a certain type of power play that delivers a high like no other.
The sense of confidence and control that being a findom gives me are two of the things I love most about this lifestyle. I also love taking on a different, more demanding, and aggressive persona. When I’m playing the role of a findom, I’m brutally honest, sarcastic, and even a little mean in some cases (if the paypig requests it). This is drastically different from my everyday personality or how people closest to me view me. The ability to change characters and be someone else offers another level of freedom and self-expression I crave.
If the findom lifestyle sounds good for you, keep reading! Below I’ll share my insight on what it takes to be a successful findom and score yourself a wealthy paypig to make all your financial dreams come true.
If finding a paypig was easy, everyone would do it. The good news is, that with the right approach, a few tips and tricks from an experienced findom such as myself, and an open mind, you can land a rich submissive who considers your every wish their command – because it will be!
So harness your inner Queen and check out my must-have list of what it takes to be a successful findom and land yourself a high-paying submissive (paypig).
If there’s only one thing you bring to the table when becoming a findom, it needs to be confidence. There’s no way to fake it, either. An experienced paypig will know right away whether or not you’re serious about the findom lifestyle and all it has to offer. You also need confidence to overcome the hurdle of feeling guilty about demanding money and gifts from your paypig. Remember, this is what they want and what they signed up for! Keeping this in the forefront of your mind makes it easier to harness your inner goddess or vixen and become a demanding, empowered dominatrix with high standards and even higher financial gains.
In addition to confidence, you need a captivating personality to succeed in the findom world. Even though you’re in the driver’s seat of the relationship, you still need to bring something to the table. Not all paypigs are willing to share their hard-earned cash with just anybody. They have standards too and want a beautiful dominatrix that’s fun to be around and chat with and who has her own goals, opinions, and engaging personality. Finding a paypig is the same as landing a date online. You need a gorgeous profile, high-quality photos, and plenty of intimate and interesting details to help convince your next paypig that you’re well worth the investment of their time and money.
Not all women are comfortable being demanding or aggressive. It took me a while to make the transition from a doting and submissive girlfriend to a powerful findom. You might feel bad at first about taking your paypig’s money, but don’t! Remember, this is what they want and signed up for. Some paypigs may request that you verbally abuse, humiliate, or belittle them. The act of humiliation is part of the appeal for some paypigs. If you’re not comfortable doing this, find a paypig who wants more of a basic arrangement that doesn’t involve ridicule or power plays. Although these are uncommon, they’re not impossible to find. The more experience you have as a findom, the more comfortable you’ll be with exerting your power and demanding what you want, need, and deserve.
The Internet is a vast world of potential and possibilities. It’s also a great place to start when entering and exploring the findom world. Choosing the right websites is key to finding legitimate paypigs and avoiding scams and other risks associated with online dating. You can opt for traditional findom websites like Findom.com and FindomWorld or broaden your horizons to sites like Elite Dominance, PayPigPalace, and Casual Star. Don’t be afraid to look at other outlets like FunwithFeet.com where you can find paypigs who are also foot enthusiasts.
One thing I quickly learned on my journey toward being a successful findom is that you need a basic understanding of how the lifestyle works. The more you know about the industry, what it looks like, and how arrangements are made, the more likely you are to land a wealthy paypig and enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that is both fulfilling and financially rewarding. Do some research on different findom websites and talk to other dominatrixes about their experiences. Remember, too, that not all findom relationships look or work the same way. This is one of the things I love most about being a findom – once you find a paypig that shares your passion, you two can create a unique arrangement designed to meet your unique needs.
Keep in mind, too, that although they seem similar, the findom lifestyle is different from sugar dating. And while I’ve found my fair share of wealthy men on sugar dating sites like Private Sugar Club, the power dynamic is slightly different. Here, the sugar daddy is in control. Sugar daddies are often high-powered and successful men with a clear idea of what they want in a sugar baby. Sugar babies are young, attractive and obedient. While both arrangements include a wealthy man giving money to a female counterpart outside of a traditional relationship, the entire power structure is opposite of the findom life where the female (or dominatrix) is calling the shots.
Both of these lifestyles can be rewarding and financially lucrative, you just need to be honest about your needs, goals, and personality traits when deciding which scenario is right for you.
Outside of financial gain and freedom, there are other reasons to explore the findom lifestyle. Here are my top three.
Even more so than the money, increased confidence and a stronger sense of self are two of the most amazing benefits of becoming an empowered findom. Ever since I entered this unconventional lifestyle, I’ve experienced a huge increase in confidence and less self-doubt. Past relationships made me doubt my beauty and abilities. But with dozens of paypigs who worship me and not only enjoy but find pleasure in giving me money, my self-esteem and self-worth soared to new heights. I also discovered deeper levels of my personality that I never knew existed. And while I never suggest you find your self-worth in others, there’s something undeniably empowering about being a findom and controlling an obedient paypig.
I’m all about working smarter, not harder. And while I still carry a few side jobs here, and there my main source of income comes from my paypigs. And yes, you can and should have more than one! The only limit to the number of submissives you have is your ability to manage your time. Most paypigs want little in return other than some conversation and manhandling. You can choose to have a findom relationship in person or strictly online. Either way, your submissive wants to be dominated and bossed around as you demand money, gifts, and more. Being a findom is mostly about dishing out orders and demands that your submissive and obedient paypig obeys. It’s never been so easy to make money while only lifting a finger to tap my computer keys or hit “deposit” on my banking app.
If you’re like me, you get bored easily. The daily mundane routine of work, sleep, and obligations can get pretty old. Not to mention, most of my friends and family know me as a straight-laced girl who likes to have fun but isn’t wild or adventurous. It didn’t take long for me to realize, though, that those were the exact attributes I wanted to possess. I wanted to live a little dangerously. To be sexy, free, and fun. Short of becoming an exotic dancer or opening an OnlyFans account, I decided to try my hand at other online money-making ventures like selling feet pics (on FunwithFeet.com) and dabbling in the sugar dating scene. Before long, though, I wanted more. I craved more money and more control over my life and success.
That’s when I decided to secretly become a findom. I use a fake name and mysterious profile pictures that don’t show my full face or body. It’s fun coming up with different ways to conceal my identity while still attracting paypigs with my good looks. I love the challenge! No one knows what I do behind closed doors. I’m sure plenty of people are dying to ask me where I get all my money from, but no one’s been forward enough to question me. Once I cross the threshold of my bedroom and start chatting with my obedient paypigs, I transform into a different person. A more confident, self-assured, and aggressive person. And while this persona normally stays under wraps, becoming a findom has helped me to experience increased confidence in other areas of my life, too, leading to increased opportunities and successes.
Now that I’ve shared all the amazing benefits of the findom lifestyle, you’re probably dying to get involved. And I don’t blame you! With the right mindset and approach, becoming a findom can be extremely rewarding, empowering, and pleasurable on so many levels.
Here are my top tips and tricks for finding a wealthy paypig with a fat wallet and genuine intentions.
Although I mentioned this already, it bears repeating. If you’re not using the best websites for findoms and finding paypigs, you’re putting yourself at risk of getting scammed or getting your heart broken. Don’t waste time or energy on substandard websites that aren’t designed for findom relationships. If you want to weed through thousands of dating profiles on other standard sites, be my guest, but I wouldn’t recommend it.
Instead, focus on findom websites, sugar dating sites, and other fetish platforms that are filled with open-minded users that share your passion and interest in unconventional dating arrangements – including financial domination.
Here are a few of my favorite websites where I’ve experienced the most success.
● FunwithFeet.com
● Private Sugar Club
● PayPig Palace
● MoneyMistress
● RoyalDominatrix
● EliteFindom
Check out how much each website charges for you to join and then ask your paypig to cover these fees. I would also recommend you see what tools and features the site offers, what payment systems they use, and what their verification process is. There’s nothing worse than investing your time and energy into a findom site only to find out they don’t perform background or income checks on their users and you wind up with a broke paypig that has nothing to offer.
Not all findom relationships look the same. In fact, it's the variety that I love! Paypigs come in all shapes, sizes, professions, ages, and income levels. I’ve worked with plenty of CEOs and VPs but have also encountered paypigs who are lawyers, doctors, and even judges! You’d be surprised at what types of men enjoy being humiliated and used for their money. Don’t limit yourself to just one type of paypig, one site, or one arrangement. Keep an open mind about who you engage with and what arrangements you make.
With that being said, always work within your comfort zone and never do anything you’re not 100% on board with. Remember, you’re in charge here! You set the ground rules and pace of the findom relationship. Never allow a paypig to take control or change the power dynamic – no matter how much they’re willing to pay. If the man you’re dealing with prefers a submissive and accommodating woman to spoil, tell him to find a sugar baby. The findom lifestyle is for powerful women only.
I suggest making a list of all the things you want and need from your findom arrangement before putting yourself out there. The more clear you are about your needs and requirements, the easier it’ll be to find a paypig that compliments your personality and demands. Some of my top must-haves include
● Weekly payouts
● Access to a credit card for all of my daily needs
● Zero in-person interactions
● One all-expenses paid trip per year for me and a friend
While these requirements may seem extreme, you’d be surprised to learn what other findoms demand and how willingly paypigs hand over their money, credit cards, and more.
You also need to be clear about your personal boundaries from the start. For example, I don’t engage in face-to-face meetings. I don’t accompany my paypigs on dates, travel with them, or even meet for a shopping spree or to exchange money. My interactions are strictly online. I add this information to my profile and never sugarcoat things. By being transparent and honest with a potential paypig at the beginning, you can avoid confusion, disappointment, and misunderstandings that may taint your relationship.
The hardest thing for many aspiring findoms to remember is that you’re in control. The entire premise behind financial domination is that a powerful and confident woman dominates an obedient paypig, demanding money, gifts, and more. Being in control also means being selective. Don’t settle on the first paypig you find. As a beginner, it can be tempting to jump at the first person who offers you money or attention. And while you might land a great paypig right out of the gate, you should also be selective and explore other options.
This is why I recommend registering on at least 3 different findom websites (or foot pic and sugar daddy sites). With increased exposure also comes increased potential. Know your worth and be selective about which paypigs you entertain and allow in your life. If I had a single piece of advice for you, it would be to never forget that you’re the one with the power, and the best paypigs will not only appreciate this but seek it out.
So, there you have it! If you haven’t already found yourself a wealthy paypig, what are you waiting for? The findom world is full of potential and possibilities. Get started on creating your dominatrix persona, researching reputable platforms, and harnessing your inner Queen so you can enjoy all the benefits and luxuries of the findom lifestyle.