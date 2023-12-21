How to Sell Feet Pics in the UK

The basic premise of selling feet pics in the UK is the same as anywhere else in the world. Sellers create and post high-quality foot pics in various categories and niches and at different price points. These are posted on either a foot pic platform like FunwithFeet.com, on social media, OnlyFans, or a personal website. Each of these outlets has its own benefits but trusted foot pic websites offer more security, access to a targeted audience of foot lovers, and more sales opportunities.

Most platforms require sellers to provide their names, ages, locations, gender, and other specifications. You can create a profile and bio, upload photos of yourself and your feet, and choose a subscription plan to utilize all of the website’s tools and features. Some websites charge more than others, so it’s best to check these rates, fees, and commissions (OnlyFans and FeetFinder both keep a 20% commission on all sales), before committing.

Buyers can browse foot content on various platforms by seller name, category, and niche. Some popular categories include high-heel foot pics, dirty feet pics, foot worship, and dancer's feet. Hashtags, descriptions, and targeted keywords make it easier for buyers to find relevant content and make a purchase. Most foot pics sell for between $5 and $15 apiece or £4-12 in the UK. Some websites support photo collections or packages that earn sellers more money and offer buyers a discount. Once a selection is made, the buyer can download the content, and the seller receives payment.

Again, the best platforms for selling feet pics in the UK are reputable and well-established websites that offer a secure payment system. If you plan to sell feet pics independently, consider using a trusted payment method like CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, or Apple Pay.

Selling Feet Pics in the UK vs. in the US