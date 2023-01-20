International Sensor Expert Leuze completes a successful decade in India

Ulrich Balbach, CEO, Leuze, speaks on the growth and agenda of the organization on occasion of 10th year anniversary in India
Interview is on occasion of 10th Year anniversary of Leuze India
Celebrating the 10th year of their presence in India, Ulrich Balbach, CEO, Leuze, said India has become a major market for their Sensors with the sharp industrial growth witnessed here in the recent past. He said, India will play a major role in the organization’s growth story. He stated his intention of partnering with India’s manufacturing industry with quality products for mutually beneficial alliances that spells growth for all.
Leuze, a global organization, specializes in sensors used in automation technology, among other high-tech products. The ‘sensor people’ as the organization is popularly known in World, has been a forerunner in innovations and technological milestones in industrial automation over the last 60 years. ‘The success of our customers is what drives us’ is the line that powers this organization to scale new peaks.
