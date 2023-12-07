Jewellery that defines culture in contemporary style

The Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection has specific jewellery pieces based on the wedding traditions of various States. These jewellery products are tailored for the grand wedding functions of each State.

Here’s how the States of India feature in this dazzling collection:

The Marathi bride can shop for the symbolic Mundavlya, the ornate baaju bandh, a range of necklaces, maang tikas, earrings, bangles, and rings for sakharpuda, sangeet and wedding from the bespoke line.

The Tamilian bride can find a wide selection of specific jewellery products like vaanki (V-shaped ring), necklace sets and bangles which will sparkle during the Nischaythartham, panda kaal muhurtham or kalyanam.

The Gujarati bride will be the cynosure of all eyes, right from the chandlo matli to the vidaai with Rivaah’s intricately-crafted necklaces, contemporary mangalsutras, intricate naths, kada sets and exquisite necklace sets.

Classic additions to the Telugu bride’s ensemble are Rivaah’s grand vadayanam or waist belts, papidi billa aka maang tika, bangles, jhumkis and necklace sets.

The Malayali bride is dressed traditionally in white and gold, a look that can be accentuated by Rivaah’s special jewellery pieces like kasu mala made from a string of gold coins, mulla mottu which is a long neckpiece, bangles, earrings and more.

From waist belts, necklace sets, to earrings and rings, the Kannadiga bride can adorn herself in the best wedding finery available, thanks to Rivaah’s splendid collection.

The Bengali bride could pick from the meticulously-crafted half mantashas, gold pola bangles, naths, Bengali glass gheroo gold bangles, maang tikas, earrings and necklace sets.

The grandness of a Punjabi wedding can be paralleled only by the opulence of Rivaah’s jewellery line tailored for the roka ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, wedding and reception. Be it kundan, polki, diamond or gold sets, the Tanishq craftsmanship will highlight the exclusive designs. The same goes for the UP and Bihari brides who have enough choices for the joyous functions of their wedding.

Seeking modernity in age-old traditions, a Marwari bride can deck herself with aesthetic interpretations of Rakhri, the Polka Raani Haar-Bhutti set, the enameled gold chooda, aad choker set, baju bandh and haatphool.

The Odisha bride’s kaan ki bali or elaborate chandelier earrings and kadas are the hallmarks of her wedding collection and Rivaah has an exquisite line of these along with necklace sets, rings and more.

When it comes to majesty, the regally adorned Rajasthani bride stands out. Be it the intricate aad choker set embellished with kundan and polki, the meenakari gold pacheli bangle, baju bandh, or the rakhdi (for the head), the Rivaah collection complements the grandeur impeccably.

The Rivaah collection for the Muslim bride is the epitome of old-world charm and modern sensibilities. Be it haldi, mehendi, nikaah or walimah functions, the bride can shine with a range of jewellery crafted with modern twists to traditional motifs.