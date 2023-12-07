Jewellery that defines culture in contemporary style

Tanishq’s Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection is designed keeping your traditions in mind. Jayanthi Madhukar explains what’s gone into these dazzling pieces that promise to make heads turn
For a modern Indian bride, her wedding is a proclamation of her love and dreams. She is a bride with contemporary values, looking for modern interpretations of her roots and culture. Every nuance should echo her cherished beliefs. And who can bring her dreams to life better than Rivaah, the wedding line of Tanishq?
In a collaboration with couturier Tarun Tahiliani that crosses regions and aesthetics, Rivaah has launched a delectable wedding jewellery collection called ‘Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani’ for the Indian bride of today.
The collection is rooted in tradition and elevated with modernity. The couturier’s contemporary interpretations of Indian heritage showcase Tanishq’s masterly-crafted jewels. Tahiliani’s line of garments is known for intricate embroideries and embellishments which the designer has transcended onto jewellery.
For instance, the Kashida line, inspired from the embroidery style from Jammu and Kashmir merging colours with nature-inspired motifs, features 3D hand-painted enamel pieces outlined in gold. The Zardosi line, derived from Mughal heritage, has uncut diamonds, pearls and coloured stones crafted together in opulence and luxury. Invoking the rich embellishments of Tahiliani’s lightweight garments, there’s a diamond collection of chokers, necklaces and earrings which has the same spectacular settings of the designer label.
The Chikankari line, with its origins in the delicate threadwork famous in Lucknow, has pearls and uncut diamonds echoing the craft’s elegance. Together, the four ‘pillars’ are the hallmarks of the Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection.
The Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection has specific jewellery pieces based on the wedding traditions of various States. These jewellery products are tailored for the grand wedding functions of each State.
Here’s how the States of India feature in this dazzling collection:
The Marathi bride can shop for the symbolic Mundavlya, the ornate baaju bandh, a range of necklaces, maang tikas, earrings, bangles, and rings for sakharpuda, sangeet and wedding from the bespoke line.
The Tamilian bride can find a wide selection of specific jewellery products like vaanki (V-shaped ring), necklace sets and bangles which will sparkle during the Nischaythartham, panda kaal muhurtham or kalyanam.
The Gujarati bride will be the cynosure of all eyes, right from the chandlo matli to the vidaai with Rivaah’s intricately-crafted necklaces, contemporary mangalsutras, intricate naths, kada sets and exquisite necklace sets.
Classic additions to the Telugu bride’s ensemble are Rivaah’s grand vadayanam or waist belts, papidi billa aka maang tika, bangles, jhumkis and necklace sets.
The Malayali bride is dressed traditionally in white and gold, a look that can be accentuated by Rivaah’s special jewellery pieces like kasu mala made from a string of gold coins, mulla mottu which is a long neckpiece, bangles, earrings and more.
From waist belts, necklace sets, to earrings and rings, the Kannadiga bride can adorn herself in the best wedding finery available, thanks to Rivaah’s splendid collection.
The Bengali bride could pick from the meticulously-crafted half mantashas, gold pola bangles, naths, Bengali glass gheroo gold bangles, maang tikas, earrings and necklace sets.
The grandness of a Punjabi wedding can be paralleled only by the opulence of Rivaah’s jewellery line tailored for the roka ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, wedding and reception. Be it kundan, polki, diamond or gold sets, the Tanishq craftsmanship will highlight the exclusive designs. The same goes for the UP and Bihari brides who have enough choices for the joyous functions of their wedding.
Seeking modernity in age-old traditions, a Marwari bride can deck herself with aesthetic interpretations of Rakhri, the Polka Raani Haar-Bhutti set, the enameled gold chooda, aad choker set, baju bandh and haatphool.
The Odisha bride’s kaan ki bali or elaborate chandelier earrings and kadas are the hallmarks of her wedding collection and Rivaah has an exquisite line of these along with necklace sets, rings and more.
When it comes to majesty, the regally adorned Rajasthani bride stands out. Be it the intricate aad choker set embellished with kundan and polki, the meenakari gold pacheli bangle, baju bandh, or the rakhdi (for the head), the Rivaah collection complements the grandeur impeccably.
The Rivaah collection for the Muslim bride is the epitome of old-world charm and modern sensibilities. Be it haldi, mehendi, nikaah or walimah functions, the bride can shine with a range of jewellery crafted with modern twists to traditional motifs.
There’s a whole group of close relatives, both women and men, who participate in wedding rituals. The Rivaah collection has jewellery for all the wedding functions not just for the bride but also her near and dear. Upholding the philosophy of the wedding collection, these jewellery pieces blend timeless elegance with modern interpretations.
After marriage, most of the wedding jewellery is deemed ‘too heavy’ to wear for other occasions. However, the Rivaah collection balances traditional looks with light modern aesthetics, making it suitable for all occasions.
So, the bride could, years later, wear the waistbelt as an accessory for a plain silk saree or the aad choker to a party, reliving the joy of the wedding day, day after day.
Be it the delicate jali patterns, enamel work with gold outlining, kundan craft, lattice work or gemstone and diamond settings, the Rivaah jewellery has been crafted with great expertise that’s synonymous with Tanishq brand.
The relationship between a customer and their jeweller is not just a one-time purchase. It transcends all festive occasions over the years and forges across generations. It isn’t a wonder then that Tanishq, through collaborations and craftsmanship, will continue to be the one-stop shop for weddings in the entire family.