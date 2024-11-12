The MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management) programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends core healthcare sectors with emerging fields. This balanced approach equips graduates with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to tackle the evolving challenges of the industry. Our curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including hospital management, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, and insurance.

Choose Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences for an education that goes beyond textbooks along with advantages like:

*Dual Specialization: Offers a unique dual specialization in both Hospital and Healthcare Management within a 2-year programme.

*Experiential Learning: Provides students with hands-on experience through direct involvement with the cutting-edge Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC), ensuring real-time learning.

*Global Prestige: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is ranked among the top 1000 universities worldwide. Graduates earn the distinguished status of Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences Alumni.

International Exposure: Opportunities for global careers with multinational corporations (MNCs), supported by a faculty with extensive expertise across diverse healthcare sectors.

*Comprehensive Pedagogy: Combines classroom instruction, case studies, and experiential learning, with access to co-curricular and extracurricular activities, plus insights from guest lectures by industry leaders.

*Strong Industry Placements: A proud history of successfully placing students with top-tier organizations in the healthcare industry.

*Diverse Learning Environment: Engage with a varied cohort of students from different academic backgrounds, enriching the overall educational experience.