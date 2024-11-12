Experience Excellence: Why SIHS is the Right Choice for You
Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), offers advanced programmes for healthcare professionals in today’s competitive landscape. Our 2-year full-time MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management features a unique dual specialization, supported by expert faculty and hands-on experience at Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center (SUHRC). The programme emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, preparing students for diverse roles in healthcare. At Symbiosis, students gain valuable skills for careers in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT, health insurance, public sector, medical equipment, and wellness.
The Impact of Our Programme on Your Career:
●2-year full time residential programme
●Curated to develop industry-ready professionals
●Designed to address & resolve current challenges of the healthcare industry
●Experiential learning at state-of-the-art Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center (SUHRC)
● 3 Unique Electives - HealthCare IT, Healthcare Insurance, Pharmaceutical Management
Transform Healthcare: Discover the Benefits of an MBA in Hospital Management
The MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management) programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends core healthcare sectors with emerging fields. This balanced approach equips graduates with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to tackle the evolving challenges of the industry. Our curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including hospital management, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, and insurance.
Choose Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences for an education that goes beyond textbooks along with advantages like:
*Dual Specialization: Offers a unique dual specialization in both Hospital and Healthcare Management within a 2-year programme.
*Experiential Learning: Provides students with hands-on experience through direct involvement with the cutting-edge Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC), ensuring real-time learning.
*Global Prestige: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is ranked among the top 1000 universities worldwide. Graduates earn the distinguished status of Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences Alumni.
International Exposure: Opportunities for global careers with multinational corporations (MNCs), supported by a faculty with extensive expertise across diverse healthcare sectors.
*Comprehensive Pedagogy: Combines classroom instruction, case studies, and experiential learning, with access to co-curricular and extracurricular activities, plus insights from guest lectures by industry leaders.
*Strong Industry Placements: A proud history of successfully placing students with top-tier organizations in the healthcare industry.
*Diverse Learning Environment: Engage with a varied cohort of students from different academic backgrounds, enriching the overall educational experience.
Explore Endless Opportunities for Growth
Hospitals | Healthcare IT| Consultancies | Health Insurance | Pharmaceuticals | Home Health | Diagnostics | Wellness | Medical Equipment & Devices | Clinical Research
Important dates for admission
● SNAP 2024 Registration Commences - August 05, 2024
● SNAP 2024 Registration Closes - November 22, 2024
● Admit Card - December 02, 2024 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1
-December 09, 2024 (Monday) for SNAP Test 02
-December 15, 2024 (Sunday) for SNAP Test 03
● SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2023:
- December 08, 2024 (Sunday)
- December 15, 2024 (Sunday)
- December 21, 2024 (Saturday)
● Announcement of SNAP Test Result - January 08, 2025 (Wednesday)
● SIHS Registration/Payment closes on - November 22, 2024 (Friday)
The MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management) at Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences is a groundbreaking program designed to prepare students for success in the ever-evolving healthcare industry. With a comprehensive curriculum, outstanding faculty, global recognition, and a proven placement record, SIHS is a leading choice for aspiring healthcare leaders.