Match: 2. TVS Motor Company (2) bt Karle Infra (1)

In an electrifying second match of the tournament, Karle Infra took an early lead, but it was TVS Motor Co who emerged triumphant with a stunning comeback, ultimately securing a 2-c victory.

The game kicked off with Karle Infra displaying their attacking prowess from the word go. Their relentless pressure paid off as they managed to breach the TVS Motor Co’s defense. A beautiful strategic pass found Karle Infra’s striker, who slotted the ball into the net.

However, TVS Motor Co, known for thrir resilience, did not let the early setback deter them. They gradually regained control of the midfield and started to carve out opportunities. They were always in the hunt for the leveller. Their striker came up with a goal that left Karle Infra’s goalkeeper stunned.

With the score level, both teams intensified their efforts, and it was TVS Motor Co who managed to break the deadlock.

Despite a late surge from Karle Infra, TVS Motor Co held on to claim a thrilling 2-1 victory. The match showcased the unpredictability and excitement that football offers.