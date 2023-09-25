Match: 3. Brigade Group (7) bt TruAlt Bioenergy (0)

It was a debut game for both the team - Brigade Group and TruAlt Bioenergy. And both the teams wanted to have a positive start to this long and prestigious tournament. TruAlt started the game well thanks to their key player Nikhil Vellara. They created a few good chances but couldn’t convert anything into goals. Brigade got their momentum back after a few minutes with their skipper Roshan Savio Prabhu leading them from the front scoring back-to-back goals. The team played to his rhythm as they scored seven past the TruAlt Bioenergy team. Roshan scored five goals as the team dominated the game in all parts of the field. At the start of the second half, TruAlt Bioenergy’s goalkeeper was injured and had to leave the field. Brigade’s captain removed one player from his team to balance the teams and showed a true sportsman spirit and love for this beautiful game.

TruAlt created a few more chances but they were unable to convert them into goals. The game ended seven goals to nil, and the Brigade Group won the first game of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023.

In the post-match interview Nikhil said the keeper won’t be playing anymore due to the injury and was happy that the opponent captain took the fair play and levelled the playing numbers on the ground. He thanked the opponent captain for his lovely gesture. Roshan was happy with the win and said his team needs to focus more on the way they play if they want to continue winning in this tournament as there are many big teams they are yet to face.