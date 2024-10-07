Myth Busters: Cardiac Arrest Isn’t Just for the Elderly – Protect Yourself with HDFC Life Insurance Click 2 Protect Super

*Myth 1: Only Older People Are at Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Fact: Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time. While age is a factor, younger adults can also suffer from cardiac emergencies due to factors like stress, lifestyle habits, and undetected health issues. Awareness is your first step in being prepared.

*Myth 2: You Need to Be a Medical Professional to Perform CPR

Fact: Basic CPR can be easily learned and performed by anyone. The key is acting quickly – every second counts in a cardiac emergency. Learning CPR could mean the difference between life and death, whether it’s for a family member, friend, or colleague.

*Myth 3: There’s Always Time to Get Help Before It’s Too Late

Fact: Cardiac arrest is a time-sensitive emergency. Immediate action – whether performing CPR or using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) – is critical. Knowing what to do and responding quickly is the best chance to save a life.