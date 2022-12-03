NICE DH Cup 2022: Stage set for tough semis, finals today

By Rahul Naresh
In exciting and intense quarter finals of the NICE DH Cup 2022, Titan, Swiss Re, Wissen and IQVIA made it to the semi-finals scheduled today.
In the first quarter final, Titan edged past Adobe 1-0. The only goal-scorer in the game was Shivashankaran, who scored in the first half. He continues his immaculate goal-scoring run in the tournament.
In the second quarter final, Swiss Re beat BOSCH in an extremely tight clash. Harish Channabasappa opened the scoring for Swiss Re after which Arun Kumar equalised for BOSCH in the last few seconds of the match. The score was level at the final whistle and Swiss Re triumphed at the penalty shoot-outs, beating BOSCH 3-2. Arun Kumar and Arun Roy scored for BOSCH, while Sharan Deepak Melwani, Sagar A and Anand Krishnamurthy got the goals for Swiss Re.
In the third quarter final game, Wissen beat Tavant 1-0. In a close game, it was Akash Mali who put Wissen in front in the second half. Wissen slowed the game down and comfortably defended their one goal lead against a tough Tavant attack.
In the final quarter final game of the day, Epsilon were unlucky to lose by a slim margin to IQVIA. Epsilon dominated the game and had several chances but failed to convert any. The only goal of the game was scored by Avinash Acharya for IQVIA.
The stage is set for the semi-finals and final games today. Titan take on Wissen in the first semi-final and Swiss Re will battle it out with IQVIA in the second for a shot at the NICE DH Cup 2022.