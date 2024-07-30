Options 101: From basics to advanced concepts

A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price known as the strike price, on or before the expiration date.

For example, let's say Reliance Industries (RIL) share is trading at Rs 2,000. You buy a 1-month RIL call option with a strike price of Rs 2,050 by paying a premium of Rs 100 per share. One call option contract controls 100 shares.

Now if RIL share price rises to Rs 2,200 by expiry, you can exercise your call option to buy 100 shares of RIL at Rs 2,050 per share, even though the market price is Rs 2,200. Your profit is Rs 2,200 - Rs 2,050 - Rs 100 = Rs 50 per share. Since 1 contract controls 100 shares, your total profit is 100 x Rs 50 = Rs 5,000.

However, if RIL share price falls to Rs 1,900, you won't exercise the call option since you can buy shares cheaper in the open market. Your maximum loss is limited to the Rs 10,000 premium paid (Rs 100 premium x 100 shares).