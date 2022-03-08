Organ donation is a gift of life

Diabetes and hypertension are the most common reasons for kidney failure. Transplant is the only way when both kidneys fail. It may be a cadaveric or donor transplant. A detailed evaluation of both donor and recipient is carried out first and any prevailing infections are treated. A thorough cardiac evaluation is made and any issues are addressed.
Transplant can now be performed.
In India, most people between the age of two and 70 years can undergo a kidney transplant. While dialysis does maintain people with kidney failure, transplant will lead to a normal and better quality of life. This is why transplant is recommended over dialysis. The cost of treatment is lower in the case of a transplant over the long term. Advancements in technology have made the procedure less painful and the recovery time shorter.
There are various types of transplants performed. ABO incompatible and paired exchange transplantation, kidney transplantation, swap kidney transplantations, combined liver and kidney transplant (CLKT), neonatal and paediatric CRRT procedure, laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, critical care nephrology (acute care nephrology).
Consultants – Nephrology and Transplant Physicians, of Manipal Hospitals, Dr Vishwanath S, Dr Sankaran Sundar, Dr Rohan Augustine; and Dr Deepak Dubey, Consultant – Urology, Robotic Surgery and Renal Transplantation, share insights into kidney transplantation.