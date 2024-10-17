‘Our brands are symbols of purity and the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka…’

Here are some major norms followed:

Sandalwood oil quality: The soap uses 100 per cent pure sandalwood oil, with stringent testing for purity and fragrance consistency.

Raw materials inspection: All ingredients, including soap noodles, perfumery materials, chemicals, packaging materials etc. undergo thorough quality assessments before use.

Production monitoring: Each batch is monitored for formulation to maintain product integrity.

Final product evaluation: Finished soaps are evaluated for texture, scent and packaging quality before distribution.

Sandal products enjoy a special niche. What sets your products apart?

Mysore Sandal Soap stands out due to its unique qualities.

Pure ingredients: It is made from 100 per cent natural sandalwood oil, renowned for its antiseptic and soothing properties, setting it apart from competitors that may use synthetic fragrances or additives.

Heritage and authenticity: Established in 1916, the brand carries a rich legacy tied to Karnataka’s sandalwood heritage, evoking nostalgia and trust among consumers.

Diverse product range: Beyond the classic soap, it offers variants like Mysore Sandal Gold and Millennium, enriched with additional natural ingredients for enhanced skin benefits.

Sustainability: KS&DL emphasises on sustainable practices in sourcing sandalwood, ensuring long-term availability and environmental responsibility.

These factors contribute to a strong brand identity and brand loyalty.

Your turnover has been on an uptrend. Are you planning to cover more markets?

Yes, we are exploring more markets for Mysore Sandal Soap. KS&DL aims at expanding its presence, specially in north India, where its market share is currently at 2.50 per cent. The company plans to launch new products and various soap variants to cater to regional preferences.

Additionally, KS&DL is planning to enhance its export market, targeting Europe, West Asia, Australia and South America, to name a few, as part of a broader strategy to achieve a turnover of Rs 4,000 crores by March 2027.

Take us through your state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The KS&DL’s soap manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, with Mysore Sandal Soap being the flagship brand, has an installed capacity to produce 26,000 metric tonnes of soaps per annum. We are also producing Millennium Soap – a super premium soap, M S Gold Soap, Baby Soap and Centennial Soap, along with other popular soaps including rose, jasmine, turmeric, herbal care and carbolic soaps. We produce 25 variants of soaps.