Parkinson’s patients can now lead normal lives

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive brain disease producing tremors in the limbs, stiffness, slowness in activity and walking imbalance. It is a relatively common condition in older people, although the disease can also affect the younger age groups. The disease has for long been a bane for not just the patient, but also the family. It has a debilitating effect on the patient, making even simple daily chores impossible to perform. The constant support needed impacts the family that has to factor in the condition of the affected member as a part of life.







The disease, fortunately, has effective treatment. The medical therapy along with Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery has revolutionised the management of Parkinson’s disease. DBS is a functional surgery where electrodes are placed in a specific area of the brain and stimulation is done through a pacemaker, placed in the chest wall. The surgery is highly beneficial in reducing the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and the dependence on medicines.

The most significant impact of DBS is on the patient’s quality of life. The reduction in symptoms with the surgery leads to a normal social, emotional and physical quality of life.

The patient can be gainfully employed, enjoy an active social life and do pretty much all that others can. The burden of constant attention is taken off the shoulders of family members, leaving them free to live their lives. Increasingly, the procedure is done early in course of the disease, when the symptoms are troublesome despite optimal medications.

The DBS surgery techniques have improved tremendously since their inception three decades ago and more than 1.50 lakh surgeries have been performed across the world. Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru is one of the few centres in the country which is active in this field. The hospital has an expert neuroscience team which has been performing the DBS surgery since its inception. It also has state-of-the-art technology, including intra-operative imaging that guides the surgical procedure precisely to the target, and minimises chances of adverse events.

“The advances in technology and surgical expertise have rendered DBS a relatively safe surgery. The DBS, in combination with medications, can reduce a patient’s symptoms significantly and enhance quality of life, thereby giving them a new lease of life” opines Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant - Neurosurgery and Chief of Neurosciences, Aster CMI Hospital.

He has been instrumental in performing these surgeries over the last 15 years. “The disease management is a team effort — proper patient selection and lead placement are the most important factors determining the surgical outcome” says Dr Masoom Abbas, Neurologist and Parkinson’s Disease Specialist, Aster CMI Hospital.

A gynaecologist who had lost her ability to perform surgeries due to Parkinson’s disease underwent the DBS procedure. The remarkable recovery that followed has put her back in the operation theatre, performing surgeries as before. A few weeks later, the doctor who was dependent on help for many chores could operate again. This patient along with similar success stories of patients demonstrates the importance of undergoing this procedure early in the disease.

DBS clinic at Aster CMI on February 15, 16

Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, is conducting a two-day clinic at its facility on Bellary Road on Feb 15, 16 to evaluate and advise patients of Parkinson’s disease on the DBS procedure. “We will have specialists at the clinic who will advise patients and counsel the family on this procedure. There is no reason why a family has to sacrifice all the joys of life because of one member suffering from Parkinson’s disease”, says Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant - Neurosurgery and Chief of Neurosciences.

Patients will be screened, and based on the medication being administered, time since the onset of symptoms, mobility, age and other co-morbidities, the specialists will advise on the medications and suitability for the DBS procedure. For appointments call 97397 33331.

Rest your fears

The DBS clinic will address many issues of patients and their family.

Here’s how you can get the most out of the clinic:

Come to the clinic with all available medical records of the patient – test results, prescriptions etc.

The clinic offers a deep understanding of Parkinson’s disease and how it can be managed with DBS for those who can undergo the procedure. For those who cannot, the specialists will have advice on management for best results.

Those with tremors who haven’t been evaluated for Parkinson’s can use this clinic to rule it out.

DBS works best in early stages. Those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s recently can use this clinic for a deep evaluation and possible DBS procedure for best effect.

This clinic is a good opportunity to meet other patients and their family. Such networking helps both patients and family members deal with the situation better. It will reassure patients that they can get a grip on the condition and lead a normal life. It mitigates fear.



Curated by DH Brandspot