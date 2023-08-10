Pay-As-You-Consume Policy: Pay Less if You Drive Less

Pay-as-you-consume insurance, sometimes known as telematics insurance, monitors aspects of your driving, either based on how much you drive or the way you drive and adjusts the premium accordingly. This kind of insurance will give the insurer a more accurate view of how you drive and use the car, so they can use this to give safer and more responsible drivers lower car insurance premiums.

For the customer, this insurance gives the flexibility to choose the insurance premium based on how they want to use their vehicle and intends to extend benefits to them. This will encourage customers to drive safely, thus making roads safer in the long run.

Consider the case of someone who has two or more cars. There could be multiple scenarios emphasizing that all the cars are not used in the same way - one car may be used every day to go around in the city, other cars may be used by family members who don’t go out every day, or one car may be assigned to the city driving and the other used only for getaways outside the city. By using something known as telematics – using a telematics device installed in the vehicle - the driving metrics recorded on a mobile App or by information provided by the customer through a device, the pay-as-you-consume insurance adjusts your vehicle insurance accordingly. This means you pay the premium based on your driving.

In case of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the mobile App ‘Bajaj Allianz GIC’, the customers get to record their driving metrics as well have an easy access to their policies instantly. Customers need not worry if the opted kilometres during the policy period get exhausted - they can add kilometres to their plan using the top-up plan. If a customer forgets to add kilometres to the top-up plan, the company has offered a unique concept of ‘Grace km’ gratification, which is provided at the time of claim in case kilometres opted during the policy period are exhausted.