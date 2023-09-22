Power-packed football mark first weekend’s games

The 16 teams fought hard with competitive spirit and strategic moves on the opening day. Godwin Isaac K reports
TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 got off to a flying start last weekend at MatchDay arena. This is the second edition of the sought-after tournament and has 16 teams vying for the rolling trophy. The opening day’s games featured some thrilling football. The passes made a lot of differences with crafty strikers getting past the posts with the keeper stranded on the wrong side. The games also witnessed swings with the keepers making all the difference for some teams.
Here's are some snaps of the first day’s action:
Match 1: Adobe defeated MAIA Estates 7-2 thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Clement Preetham.
Match 2: Karle Infra took the lead, but TVS Motor Co made a comeback and won the match 2-1.
Match 3: A dominant performance by Brigade Group saw them defeat TruAlt Bioenergy 7-0. Roshan Savio Prabhu, captain, scored five goals.
Match 4: BOSCH defeated Mu Sigma 4–2. A difficult match as both teams fought hard.
Match 5: The Timken Company beat BYG Brewski 5-0. Good team play opened up the defence for The Timken Company.
Match 6: John Distilleries defeated Genex 8–1, with Jonathan Da Veiga scoring five goals.
Match 7: It was a hard-fought match between last year’s finalists Wissen Infotech and IQVIA that concluded 2–2 with the champions making a comeback from 2–0.
Match 8: Mu Sigma beat Karle Infra 2–0. A passionate performance from both teams.
Match 9: An own goal gave MAIA Estates a 1–0 victory over Brigade Group.
Match 10: Arun Kumar put up an outstanding performance, scoring four goals, and BOSCH defeated Mashreq 7–1.
Match 11: The Timken Company defeated TruAlt Bioenergy 12–0 with Karthik J Bharadwaj scoring 7. TruAlt Bioenergy played with four most of the game with their players injured.
Match 12: Swiss Re defeated Mashreq 7-0, a strong start for the last year’s semi-finalists.