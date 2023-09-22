Power-packed football mark first weekend’s games

Match 1: Adobe defeated MAIA Estates 7-2 thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Clement Preetham.

Match 2: Karle Infra took the lead, but TVS Motor Co made a comeback and won the match 2-1.

Match 3: A dominant performance by Brigade Group saw them defeat TruAlt Bioenergy 7-0. Roshan Savio Prabhu, captain, scored five goals.

Match 4: BOSCH defeated Mu Sigma 4–2. A difficult match as both teams fought hard.

Match 5: The Timken Company beat BYG Brewski 5-0. Good team play opened up the defence for The Timken Company.

Match 6: John Distilleries defeated Genex 8–1, with Jonathan Da Veiga scoring five goals.

Match 7: It was a hard-fought match between last year’s finalists Wissen Infotech and IQVIA that concluded 2–2 with the champions making a comeback from 2–0.

Match 8: Mu Sigma beat Karle Infra 2–0. A passionate performance from both teams.

Match 9: An own goal gave MAIA Estates a 1–0 victory over Brigade Group.

Match 10: Arun Kumar put up an outstanding performance, scoring four goals, and BOSCH defeated Mashreq 7–1.

Match 11: The Timken Company defeated TruAlt Bioenergy 12–0 with Karthik J Bharadwaj scoring 7. TruAlt Bioenergy played with four most of the game with their players injured.

Match 12: Swiss Re defeated Mashreq 7-0, a strong start for the last year’s semi-finalists.