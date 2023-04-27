10 Best Online Casinos in Canada 2023 for High Payouts with Unique Features 🍁

This list of the top 10 online gambling websites pinpoints sites for the highest payouts and various gaming features for Canadian players to enhance their gaming experience. We'll take a closer look at each casino's features and overall user experience to help you choose. Continue reading to discover the best online casinos in Canada worth checking out in 2023.
1
Best Overall 🥇
2
Best for Reward Loyalty Program 🏆
3
Best for a Variety of Payment Options 💳
4
Best for Fast Payouts 📈
5
Best for Mobile Gambling Experience 📱
6
Best for Advanced Live Dealer Section ♠️
7
Best for Anonymity 🔐
8
Best for Slots ✨
9
Best for High-RTP Games ⚙️
10
Best for Plenty of Different Promotions 💵
Also choose the best sites among:
Best for VIP poker
Best for VIP slots
Best for VIP roulette
Best for VIP bonuses
BitStarz 🥇
1️⃣ BitStarz - Best Overall 🥇
➡️Overview
Since 2014, BitStarz has been a trustworthy platform for real-money betting and one of the VIP Canadian casinos. With more than 30 providers, you can count on exceptional slots from a dependable operator. The platform has won different awards over the years, and its presence on major social media platforms further reinforces its popularity among users.
All incoming and outgoing data is encrypted using SSL, which ensures the platform's security and legality. In addition, BitStarz is licensed by Curacao, and independent third parties handle any customer complaints publicly, demonstrating the platform's reputation.
BitStarz has a few drawbacks, such as the speed of the site for desktops, which could be faster. Despite that, BitStarz is one of the best casino sites in CA reviewed by TimesUnion experts that offers a safe and enjoyable betting experience.
➡️Best features for CA players
- At BitStarz, safety and reliability are of paramount importance. It uses the latest security technology, including a firewall to protect against outside threats and two-factor authentication for extra safety.
- With a wide selection of popular regular online slots real money titles, and a live game section including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker, BitStarz is a great choice for any player.
- BitStarz offers personalized treatment for every gambler, adapting their site, rewards, tourneys, and support to your specific needs and preferences.
- The site's speed for mobile devices is one of the fastest, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted gaming on the go.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular classic online slots:
- Bitstarz BIllion
- Forty Fruity Million
- Won Hundred
➡️Promotions and bonuses
The website provides a welcome package:
- First deposit - 100% up to $400 + 180 FS
- Second deposit - 50% up to $400
- Third deposit - 50% up to $800
- Fourth deposit - 100% up to $400
2️⃣ Casino Rocket - Best for Reward Loyalty Program 🏆
➡️Overview
This intergalactic casino, launched in 2020, offers an impressive selection of extraordinary games from top-notch software providers. With over 1,000 games available in categories such as jackpot, roulette, poker, slots, blackjack, baccarat, bonus buys, bitcoin games, live dealer games, and video poker, Casino Rocket has something for every type of player. The platform is for sure one of the best crypto poker sites by YAHOO News Canada.
Being a reliable gaming operator with a Curacao license, Casino Rocket prioritizes the safety and well-being of its players. It offers an easy registration process and quick access to a huge selection of slots. The site offers a variety of payment options, allowing players to deposit and withdraw their funds without any problems. Support is available 24/7 via live chat.
While the rocket theme may not appeal to everyone, it is a unique and exciting way to enjoy gambling online. The only drawback is that the sports betting options on the platform are limited.
➡️Best features for CA players
- Easy access from mobile devices. Compatible Operating Systems: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Phone
- Withdrawal times are fast and efficient: 0-24 hours for e-wallets, 24-72 hours for credit and debit cards, and 2-5 days for bank transfers.
- The Rocket Reward Loyalty Program consists of eight tiers, and players can move up the ranks, earning bigger rewards and benefits.
- The lobby boasts an impressive selection of games from several software providers, giving players plenty of opportunities to win big.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular video poker games:
- Three Card Poker
- Deuces Wild
- Jacks or Better
➡️Promotions and bonuses
The platform's main promotions are the 1st and the 2nd deposit bonuses with a reward of up to 1500 CAD + 150 Free Spins.
3️⃣ King Billy - Best for A Variety of Payment Options 💳
➡️Overview
Experience the royal treatment with King Billy, a trustworthy online gambling platform licensed in Curacao since 2017. Customers rave about their reliable service and top-notch experience, with no major complaints reported.
The platform is known for its fast load time, making it quicker to navigate than some of the best online casino Canada real-money sites. The site has a user-friendly interface, with an old-school casino online betting site design that is technologically modern and easy to use.
Deposit methods include NeoSurf, VISA, MasterCard, Apple Pay, and Coinspaid. The minimum deposit on the site is $10, and withdrawal limits are $60,000 per month and $30,000 per week, with a minimum withdrawal of $30 for e-wallets and $100 for bank transfers or more.
In addition, the platform has a quick verification process, and customer support is available via email and chat.
➡️Best features for CA players
- Reload daily and weekly promotions.
- Navigating the site is made easy with game categories in the main menu, allowing players to find the game they want easily.
- The site accepts various payment methods, including wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and various types of withdrawals with different limits, making deposits and withdrawals convenient for players.
- To ensure customer safety and protection, the platform uses common high-end SSL encryption combined with a privacy policy to guarantee high data security.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular jackpots:
- Magic Spins
- 9 Burning Stars
- Burning Sun Easter
➡️Promotions and bonuses
The site provides a welcome pack of up to C$2500:
- First Deposit bonus - 100% up to $500 + 100 Free Spins
- Second Deposit bonus - 50% up to $500 + 50 Free Spins
- Third Deposit Bonus - 25% up to $1000
- Fourth Deposit Bonus - 75% up to $500 + 100 Free spins
4️⃣ RickyCasino - Best for Fast Payouts 📈
➡️Overview
This gambling platform launched in 2021. Owned and operated by Dama N.V. with a Curacao license, RickyCasino boasts the latest and best technology in online gambling, giving you the safest and most reliable platform to enjoy your favorite game.
The minimum deposit at the site is 20€/30$. The payment methods offered are Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer, Mifinity, Much Better, Sticpay, UPI, Phone Pay, and CoinPaid. Withdrawal limits are €7,500/week and €15,000/month, and payouts take up to three business days, depending on the payment option.
Client support is ready for help 24/7 in chat or email, but the site only supports English support. Ultimately, you should try this platform for its different features available.
➡️Best features for CA players
- RickyCasino has a futuristic interface that captivates the attention of gamblers.
- Despite lacking a mobile app, the site works seamlessly on mobiles.
- Offering more than 3,000 games, the platform caters to various gaming preferences.
- Many games have a demo option, allowing players to try them for free before placing real bets.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular roulette games:
- European Roulette
- Roulette Mega Moolah
- Extreme Multifire Roulette
➡️Promotions and bonuses
At RickyCasino, you can get a welcome pack bonus of 1200$ with 550 Free Spins.
5️⃣ 7Bit Casino - Best for Mobile Gambling Experience 📱
➡️Overview
7BitCasino is a safe online gambling platform created in 2014 by Dama N.V., a well-known online casino operator licensed by Curacao. This casino offers fiat and cryptocurrency gambling options and provides a lucrative welcome gift, sophisticated design, and 24/7 customer support for players. With a wide range of games, even the most discerning players can find entertainment for hours.
With the ability to use digital currencies for transactions, customers can enjoy extra security and protection. In addition, there are several third-party trust marks, and customer complaints are reviewed by an independent party to ensure a fair resolution. For more information, there is a FAQ section.
➡️Best features for CA players
- Advanced VIP program system. Com Points can be earned by betting with real money and exchanged for cash, with a minimum of 100 comp points needed to exchange. To be eligible to exchange comp points, players must make at least four deposits after registering.
- 7Bit offers over 2,000 games from various game providers, including live casino online games, and is the top option for those looking for a new gaming experience.
- The platform has its mobile app, which is a benefit because mobile gambling apps are usually faster and easier, making mobile gambling less frustrating in areas with slow Internet connections.
- 7Bit accepts various currencies, including CAD, USD, AUD, EUR, CZK, PLN, RUB, JPY, NZD, LTC, NOK, BTC, DOG, and USDT. Considering all factors and characteristics, 7BitCasino is a great real money online casino in fiat currencies and Bitcoin.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular slots:
- Wild Spin
- Throne of Camelot
- Fruit Machine x25
➡️Promotions and bonuses
7Bit offers a welcome pack with a 100% bonus of up to $300 or 1.5 Bitcoin with 100 FS.
6️⃣ WooCasino - Best for Advanced Live Dealer Section ♠️
➡️Overview
This new gambling site was operating under a Curacao license and was launched in 2020. WooCasino offers over 3,800 slots and has become very popular in the online gambling industry.
Players of all types will find something to enjoy at WooCasino, thanks to its impressive selection of slots, live games, and table games. The user-friendly website provides easy navigation and features promotions, game categories, and live streaming of recent winners and their earnings.
➡️Best features for CA players
- The platform offers live baccarat, blackjack, and roulette versions, providing exciting gameplay.
- The platform has the best Canadian online casino payment methods like iDEBIT, INSTADEBIT, and Interac.
- The WooCasino app is available for Android and iOS devices, making the gaming experience even more convenient.
- Their lobby is easy to navigate, and with great filters, finding your favorite game has never been easier.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Top 5 Casino Games - The Best Card, Dice And Tabletop Games
Popular live casino games:
- Mega Roulette
- Boom City
- Andar Bahar
➡️Promotions and bonuses
For Canadian players, WooCasino provides a welcome bonus of C$300 + 200 Free Spins.
7️⃣ National Casino - Best for Anonymity 🔐
➡️Overview
National Casino, established in 2021, has rapidly become a leading player in the online gambling industry due to its unique and distinctive features.
It's always game time at National Casino, whether on a PC, Mac, or mobile device. Whether you're a casual player or a high roller, National Casino has something to offer for everyone, meeting expectations with every game.
However, it is worth noting that high wagering requirements may increase the time required to wager the bonuses gained. And the lengthy verification procedure can also take away some time that can be spent on online gaming.
➡️Best features for CA players
- Making deposits is easy with a variety of banking methods available. Deposits are not charged, and transfers are processed instantly.
- National Casino's VIP program is second to none, with multiple tiers, increasing rewards, and improved comps-to-cash conversion rates. With perks like free spins and bonus offers, players are guaranteed exceptional value as they progress through the VIP tiers.
- All online games are protected by SSL technology, 18+ age verification, firewall protection, account verification, and fair and random play using random number generators.
- There is also a demo mode that allows users to try the games without risking their real funds.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular slots:
- 20 Boost Hot
- TNT Bonanza
- Book of Dead
➡️Promotions and bonuses
The platform offers a deposit bonus, a $100 reward, and 100 Free Spins.
8️⃣ PlayAmo - Best for Slots ✨
➡️Overview
Since 2016, the well-known company Direx N.V. has owned and operated PlayAmo, a top-notch gambling platform that keeps expanding and enhancing its offerings. With dozens of game providers, generous bonuses, and numerous payment options, PlayAmo is a significant player in online gambling. It is licensed in Curacao, ensuring its trustworthiness and authenticity.
The single drawback is the significant wagering requirements, but if you run your funds and bets smartly, that shouldn't be a problem.
➡️Best features for CA players
- PlayAmo offers players a convenient way to enjoy more than 3,500 casino games.
- Fresh and modern design, with recognizable game animations from famous TV shows and movies.
- Extensive live game section: Roulette, Baccarat, Football Studio, Dream Catcher, and Lightning Dice
- Enjoy a profitable reward system with the first and second deposit bonuses, Friday reload, free spins on Monday, High Roller bonuses, and Comp Points.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular blackjack games:
- Reactoonz
- Book of Cats
- Vegas Magic
➡️Promotions and bonuses
PlayAmo offers a two-tier bonus for CA newcomers with up to a CAD$1500 reward.
9️⃣ Bizzo Casino - Best for High-RTP Games ⚙️
➡️Overview
Bizzo Casino is among the best crypto gambling sites for players in Canada for several reasons. The platform offers an extensive collection of great games and a solid welcome bonus. In 2020, Bizzo Casino emerged as a new player in the gambling industry. It is run by TechSolutions Group Ltd, a company licensed in Curacao.
With various games from leading software providers, Bizzo offers players the chance to win big and enjoy its well-deserved reputation for fair play. The casino is regularly audited by gambling commission regulators worldwide, reinforcing its place as a reliable and reputable operator. The site is also mobile-optimized.
➡️Best features for CA players
- The site's speed is impressive, and users comment on the consistent quality of the gameplay.
- The website has a user-friendly interface and easy filtering options.
- Gamblers can enjoy the top casino games from leading software companies.
- Bizzo promotes responsible gambling by providing various tools to help players control their gaming sessions and prevent addiction.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular slots:
- It's a Joker
- Xperiment Gold
- Aloha: Fruit Bonanza
➡️Promotions and bonuses
As a Canadian player, you can get a special welcome bonus of 250 CAD plus 100 Free Spins.
1️⃣0️⃣ LevelUp Casino - Best for Plenty of Different Promotions 💵
➡️Overview
LevelUp offers a wide selection of games and various player bonuses and promotions. It has been operating since 2020 and is licensed in Curacao. Whether you like table games, live dealer games, slots, or Bitcoin games, you'll find plenty to choose from. Video poker games are also available, though users must enter that term in the search box to access them.
➡️Best features for CA players
- Low-deposit platform with a minimum deposit of just $15; this is great news for players who want to enjoy high-quality casino games without breaking the bank.
- From free no-deposit spins to free Monday spins and additional promotions available at different levels of the VIP Quest, gamblers have plenty of opportunities to increase their winnings.
- It has an official mobile application. This app is available for both Android and iOS.
- Responsible gaming tools. That includes deposit and betting limits, self-exclusion, and cooling-off options.
➡️What games to play at this casino?
Popular jackpot games:
- Black Wolf
- Easter Heist
- Dragon Wealth
➡️Promotions and bonuses
At the platform, you can gain a welcome pack of up to $100 with 100 Free Spins as a new user.
The Verdict 📌
The Canadian online casino industry has come a long way. With increasing competition, online casino platforms must offer higher rewards and exceptional functionality to attract and retain players. Our top 10 list of best gambling sites for players from Canada is the perfect guide to finding the right platform, so it's up to you to decide which one fits your preferences.
Disclaimer ⚠️
If you need to be sure about all of these sites on the list, stop by here for a review:
Remember, gambling can be a fun activity if done responsibly. Take gaming safety seriously by recognizing the legal age and country restrictions. As a rule, gambling sites are available to players over the age of 18.
Be informed and seek help if you need it; several organizations can help people facing gambling problems:
- International help: National Problem Gambling specialist at 1-800-522-4700 or Gambling Therapy
- Canadian help: Canada Safety: Gambling Addiction
- US help: NCPG - National Helpline
- UK help: GamCare
- Australian help: Gambling Help Online Anonymously