10 Best Options to Send Flowers to China

When it comes to sending bouquets as gifts to China, selecting the right combination of flowers From China Flower Delivery Service can make a significant impact. Chinese culture holds deep symbolism and meaning in its traditions, and choosing bouquets that align with these customs can enhance the gift-giving experience. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, expressing affection, or conveying well wishes, here are the 10 most suitable bouquets for sending to China. These carefully curated bouquets encompass a range of flowers, each with its own significance and charm, ensuring that your gesture is thoughtful, culturally appropriate, and well-received by your loved ones or friends in China.
SammyGift.com is based in Guangzhou China, Established in 2014 and help Successfully Deliver more than 100000 Gifts to China Expats, International Students and Those all Foreigners Works and Live in China. Here are the Top 10 List options to Send Flowers to China Friend or Love or Families.
1. 11 red roses
11 red roses
Standard
$49.88
0
Red roses are a classic symbol of love and romance, and they hold cultural significance in China as well. However, when it comes to the number of roses, it's important to be mindful of Chinese cultural beliefs and superstitions regarding numbers.
In Chinese culture, certain numbers are considered lucky or unlucky. The number 8 is generally considered very lucky because it sounds similar to the Chinese word for wealth and prosperity. On the other hand, the number 4 is considered unlucky because it sounds similar to the Chinese word for death.
While the number 11 itself doesn't carry a specific cultural meaning, it is generally considered an auspicious number in Chinese culture. The repetition of the number 1 signifies unity and strength, which can be seen as positive. Therefore, 11 red roses can be seen as a thoughtful and meaningful gift.
2. Pink Carnation
Pink Carnation
Standard
$102.5
0
Sending pink carnation flowers to China can be a good choice for a gift, as pink carnations are generally associated with love, affection, and admiration. They are a popular choice for expressing appreciation and gratitude. Pink carnations can be given to a variety of recipients, depending on the relationship and occasion:
Romantic Partner: Pink carnations are often associated with feelings of love and admiration. They can be a suitable gift for a girlfriend, boyfriend, spouse, or partner on special occasions like anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or as a gesture of affection.
Family Members: Pink carnations can be given to family members such as mothers, sisters, or daughters as a token of love, appreciation, or to celebrate special family occasions like Mother's Day or birthdays.
Friends: Pink carnations can be given to friends as a symbol of friendship, appreciation, or to celebrate important milestones or achievements.
Colleagues or Business Associates: Pink carnations can also be given as a professional gesture to colleagues or business associates to express gratitude, congratulations, or appreciation for their support or collaboration.
3. Sunflowers
Sunflowers
Standard
$50.89
0
Sending sunflowers to China can be a good choice for a gift, as they are bright, cheerful flowers that symbolize happiness, positivity, and loyalty. Sunflowers are known for their large size and vibrant yellow color, which can bring joy to the recipient. Here are some situations and recipients for whom sunflowers can be a suitable gift:
Friends: Sunflowers can be given to friends to brighten their day, show appreciation, or celebrate a special occasion. They are a symbol of friendship and can convey a warm and cheerful message.
Birthday Celebrations: Sunflowers can be a great gift for birthdays, especially for individuals who have a fondness for bright and cheerful flowers. They can add a vibrant touch to the birthday celebration and convey well wishes for happiness and success.
Get Well Soon: Sunflowers can be a wonderful gift to uplift the spirits of someone who is unwell or recovering from an illness. The vibrant yellow color and positive symbolism of sunflowers can bring a sense of cheer and hope.
Congratulations: Sunflowers can be given to congratulate someone on an achievement, graduation, or a new job. They represent success, optimism, and new beginnings.
Hosts/Hostesses: If you are invited to someone's home in China, sunflowers can be a thoughtful gift to express gratitude to the hosts or hostesses. They can bring a touch of sunshine and happiness to their living space.
4. 33 red roses
33 red roses
Standard
$136.61
0
Sending 33 red roses to China as a gift may not be the most suitable choice due to cultural beliefs and superstitions surrounding numbers in Chinese culture. In Chinese culture, certain numbers are considered lucky or unlucky based on their pronunciation. The number 3 (三, sān) sounds similar to the word for "life" (生, shēng), so it is generally associated with vitality and growth. However, the number 33 itself does not carry any specific cultural significance.
The issue with the number 33 lies in its association with the number 3. In Chinese culture, odd numbers are generally preferred over even numbers because odd numbers are believed to bring good luck. However, the repetition of a lucky number, such as 3, can be seen as excessive or overdone. Additionally, the number 33 can be interpreted as double the repetition of the number 3, which may not align with cultural norms of balance and moderation.
If you want to send roses as a gift to China, it is advisable to choose a different quantity, such as a dozen (12) or a different number of roses that carries positive cultural connotations. It's always a good idea to be mindful of cultural beliefs and superstitions when selecting gifts to ensure they are well-received and culturally appropriate.
5. 9 Pink Roses
9 Pink Roses
Standard
$49.9
0
Sending 9 pink roses to China as a gift can be suitable and well-received. Pink roses are often associated with love, admiration, and appreciation. While the number 9 may have different cultural connotations in various contexts, it generally carries positive significance in Chinese culture.
In Chinese culture, the number 9 (九, jiǔ) is considered lucky and represents longevity, eternity, and the idea of "everlasting." It is seen as an auspicious number associated with harmony and completeness. Therefore, gifting 9 pink roses can be interpreted as a gesture of lasting love, deep affection, or sincere appreciation.
However, it's important to note that cultural beliefs and personal preferences can vary among individuals. If you know the recipient has specific cultural beliefs or preferences, it's always a good idea to take them into consideration. Ultimately, the sentiment behind the gift and the relationship with the recipient are key factors in determining the suitability and appropriateness of the gift.
6. Fruit & Flowers Gift Basket
Fruit & Flowers Gift Basket
Standard
$105.9
0
Fruit & Flowers gift baskets can be a suitable and appreciated choice for sending gifts to China. Combining fruits and flowers in a gift basket offers a thoughtful and versatile option that can be well-received on various occasions. Here are some reasons why Fruit & Flowers gift baskets are suitable:
Cultural Appropriateness: Fruit holds significance in Chinese culture, representing abundance, prosperity, and good luck. Including a selection of fresh, seasonal fruits in the gift basket aligns with traditional Chinese beliefs and customs.
Symbolism: Flowers, such as brightly colored blooms or fragrant varieties, add an element of beauty, joy, and celebration to the gift. Different flowers can convey different meanings, so it's a good idea to consider the recipient's preferences and any cultural symbolism associated with specific flowers.
Versatility: Fruit & Flowers gift baskets are suitable for various occasions and recipients. They can be given as birthday gifts, to congratulate someone, as a gesture of appreciation, or to celebrate holidays and festivals.
Health-Conscious Option: Fruits are often associated with health and well-being. Including fresh, seasonal fruits in the gift basket reflects a desire for the recipient's good health and can be a thoughtful choice, especially for individuals who appreciate healthy and natural gifts.
When selecting a Fruit & Flowers gift basket, it's important to consider the quality of the fruits, the freshness of the flowers, and the overall presentation of the basket. Choosing a reputable online or local florist or gift delivery service that specializes in gift baskets can ensure a high-quality and well-curated gift.
7. White pink lilies
White pink lilies
Standard
$90
0
Lilies are highly regarded in Chinese culture and carry positive connotations. Here are a few reasons why white and pink lilies are a good choice:
Symbolism: Lilies are associated with purity, elegance, and beauty. White lilies, in particular, symbolize purity, innocence, and the hope for a bright future. Pink lilies represent femininity, love, and admiration. These meanings make lilies an appropriate choice for various occasions.
Cultural Significance: Lilies have a long history in Chinese culture and are often associated with positive attributes. They are commonly used in weddings and celebrations as a symbol of good luck, happiness, and harmonious relationships.
Aesthetically Pleasing: The graceful and elegant appearance of lilies makes them visually appealing. The soft hues of white and pink lilies can create a sense of serenity and beauty, making them suitable for gifts to express heartfelt emotions or appreciation.
Versatility: Lilies can be given to various recipients and for different occasions. They are suitable as gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother's Day, or to express sympathy or condolences. Lilies can also be given as a gesture of gratitude or to convey admiration.
When sending lilies to China, it's important to consider the cultural significance of colors. White is generally associated with purity and reverence, while pink signifies love and femininity. These colors can enhance the intended message and make the gift more meaningful.
8. Rose and chocolate gift box
Best love
Standard
$102.5
0
A rose and chocolate gift box can be a wonderful choice for sending gifts to China. It combines the elegance of roses with the indulgence of chocolates, making it a thoughtful and romantic gift. Here are a few reasons why a rose and chocolate gift box is suitable:
Romantic Gesture: Roses are universally recognized as a symbol of love and romance. By pairing them with chocolates, you create a gift that conveys both affection and sweetness. This combination can be perfect for expressing romantic feelings or celebrating special occasions such as anniversaries or Valentine's Day.
Widely Appreciated: Both roses and chocolates are highly popular and widely appreciated gifts. They have broad appeal and are suitable for various recipients, including partners, spouses, or individuals you want to express your affection towards.
Classic and Timeless: The combination of roses and chocolates has a timeless charm. It is a traditional gift choice that continues to be cherished by many. This classic pairing adds a touch of elegance and luxury to the gift, making it memorable and special.
Versatility: A rose and chocolate gift box can be given for different occasions, such as birthdays, celebrations, or as a romantic gesture. It is a versatile gift that can convey a range of emotions, from love and appreciation to congratulations and well wishes.
When choosing a rose and chocolate gift box, ensure that the chocolates are of high quality and presented in an attractive and well-packaged manner. It's recommended to select a reputable vendor or gift delivery service that specializes in gift boxes to ensure freshness and an appealing presentation.
9. Snack bouquet
Snack bouquet
Standard
$135
0
Snack bouquets are unique and creative gift options that combine a variety of delicious snacks arranged in an attractive and appealing manner. Here are a few reasons why a snack bouquet is suitable:
Variety and Enjoyment: Snack bouquets offer a wide range of snacks that cater to different tastes and preferences. They can include items like chocolates, candies, cookies, nuts, and other savory or sweet treats. This variety ensures that there is something for everyone, making it a versatile and enjoyable gift option.
Sharing and Celebrations: Snack bouquets are perfect for sharing and can be enjoyed by a group of people. They are suitable for celebrations, gatherings, or parties, where the snacks can be enjoyed by family, friends, or colleagues. It adds a fun and festive element to the occasion.
Versatility: Snack bouquets can be given for various occasions and to different recipients. They are suitable for birthdays, holidays, housewarming parties, or even as a gesture of appreciation. Snack bouquets are versatile gifts that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Visual Appeal: Snack bouquets are not only delicious but also visually appealing. The snacks are arranged in an attractive and creative way, resembling a bouquet of flowers. This presentation adds a touch of novelty and makes the gift visually stunning.
When choosing a snack bouquet, consider the recipient's preferences and dietary restrictions. If you are aware of any specific snacks they enjoy or any dietary restrictions they have, you can select a snack bouquet that accommodates their needs.
10. 52 red roses
52 red roses
Standard
$140.89
0
In Chinese culture, the number 52 (五二, wǔ èr ) is associated with love and romance. This is because the pronunciation of "520" sounds similar to the phrase "爱你" (ài nǐ), which means "I love you" in Mandarin.
Choosing to send 52 roses can convey a strong and heartfelt message of love, making it an appropriate choice for romantic occasions such as anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or when expressing deep affection to a partner or significant other.
There are numerous beautiful flowers that are suitable for sending as gifts to China. Whether you choose the elegance of roses, the charm of lilies, or the vibrant hues of sunflowers, flowers can convey emotions, express well wishes, and bring joy to the recipient.
Remember, it's important to consider the cultural significance of certain flowers, colors, and numbers in Chinese culture when selecting the perfect gift. By taking these factors into account and choosing a reputable florist or gift delivery service, you can ensure that your gift of flowers will be well-received and appreciated in China.