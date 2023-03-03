It is hard to get Instagram comments...
No matter how good your photos are, sometimes they don't get any comments... And this might make you feel like giving up...
How can you fix this problem?
You can buy Instagram comments.
We tested over 25 websites that sell comments and made a list of the top 10 sites below.
Here are the 10 best sites to buy Instagram comments:
Score: 9.5/10
You can buy real Instagram comments with UseViral.com.
This website sells real comments from real people that are active on Instagram, so they will be real and positive. UseViral has been featured in Forbes and HuffPost as the best site to buy Instagram comments.
PROS
- Real Instagram comments
- 100% Positive Comments
- Active users
CONS
- They don’t accept Bitcoin payments
For more info, visit UseViral.com.
Score: 9.3/10
You can also buy Instagram comments from SidesMedia.com
SidesMedia sells genuine Instagram comments that are from real humans who active on Instagram. These people will also like your posts and share them with other users. SidesMedia was featured as the best place to buy Instagram comments in 'TechCrunch' and 'Fast Company'.
PROS
- Real comments
- Active Instagram users
- 100% Positive comments
CONS
- They don’t offer a free trial
For more info, visit SidesMedia.com.
Score: 8.5/10
Another great site to buy Instagram comments is MediaMister.com.
Media Mister sells comments for your Instagram account. This will help you get people to talk about you on Instagram. They also sell services to help you on other social media sites, like Facebook or Twitter. Plus, they have helpful customer service staff that can help you if needed.
PROS
- Real comments from real people
- Fast Delivery
- Friendly Customer Support
CONS
- No free trial
For more info, visit MediaMister.com.
4. Bulkoid
Score: 8.5/10
Bulkoid can find more people commenting on your Instagram posts by providing instant comments, custom comments and random comments for your Instagram account. Their services are known to be of high quality and can reach a wide audience in the explore page.
Pros:
- Get more comments quickly
- Random comments and custom comments
- They only need your Instagram username to get more comments
Cons:
- Limited access to analytics
5. FastPromo
Score: 8.3/10
FastPromo is a platform that provides Instagram comments.
Utilizing services from FastPromo can help to boost engagement on any Instagram post.
Pros:
- Purchase instagram comments quickly
- Buying Instagram comments for a cheap price
- Custom comments left in the comment section of your Instagram posts
Cons:
- Limited access to analytics data for optimization purposes
6. ViralHQ
Score: 8.2/10
ViralHQ offers an easy way to get organic comments for Instagram. They offer great services, resulting in natural engagement from genuine users.
This increases credibility and gives social proof for your content.
Pros:
- Boost the popularity of your Instagram post
- They use Instagram influencers to comment
- Experienced digital marketing team with a proven track record
Cons:
- Limited customization options (random comments)
7. Viralyft
Score: 8.1/10
Viralyft offers quality comments at an affordable cost. With their assistance, one can become a social media celebrity in a short period of time.
Pros:
- Increase reach of Instagram posts
- Real users
Cons:
- Difficulty to get more Instagram comments from new users
8. GetViral
Score: 8.0/10
GetViral is a platform that enables users to buy Instagram comments quickly. The team is available to assist and direct them toward greater Instagram visibility.
Pros:
- Rapidly increases reach
- Actively engaged real users
- Utilizes ads when buying comments
Cons:
- Potential limited scope of reach compared to other services
9. Stormlikes
Score: 7.8/10
Stormlikes offers a service that enables users to purchase comments for their Instagram posts quickly and securely.
Stormlikes has created affordable packages of Instagram comments to help increase followers and likes. The smallest package consists of 100 comments for $5.78, while the most extended package contains 25,000 comments at a cost of $1119.
Pros:
- Cost-effective way to promote your Instagram post
- Authentic and organic IG comments
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Might not work for every type of profile
10. SocialViral
Score: 7.5/10
SocialViral can help you increase engagement on Instagram, featuring quick and efficient comments to help amplify content.
Instagram comments packages are available at four different levels of pricing, ranging from $2.99 for 10 comments to $17.99 for 100 comments.
What is the best site to buy Instagram comments?
The best site to buy comments on Instagram is UseViral.com. This website sells genuine Instagram comments from real people who will be commenting and leaving positive replies in the comment section of your posts.
Frequently Asked Questions about buying Instagram comments:
Here are the most common questions about buying comments:
Can you buy real Instagram comments?
Yes, you can buy real comments on Instagram. Many websites really sell genuine comments and the people commenting on your posts will leave positive messages that will help you get the conversation started with your followers.
Where to buy?
Here's where you can buy Instagram comments:
- UseViral.com
- SidesMedia.com
- MediaMister.com
- Bulkoid
- FastPromo
- ViralHQ
- Viralyft
- GetViral
- Stormlikes
- SocialViral
How to buy Instagram comments?
Here's how to buy Instagram comments:
- Find a website where buying comments is possible.
- Select a package that meets your needs and budget
- Enter the link to your post where you need comments.
- Pay securely with a credit card or PayPal.
- Wait for delivery.
How much does it cost?
Here's how much it costs to buy Instagram comments:
- 20 cost $1.50
- 50 cost $2.49
- 100 cost $4.99
- 200 cost $8.49
- 500 cost $20
- 1000 cost $29
- 2000 cost $50
- 5000 (5k) cost $69
- 10000 (10k) cost $100
- 1 Million (1M) cost $2000
BUYER’S GUIDE:
Find more information below...
Can I pay for custom Instagram comments and random Instagram comments with Paypal, a Credit Card, Bitcoin, or Apple Pay?
Yes, you can pay with Paypal, a credit card, Bitcoin and Apple Pay when you purchase Instagram comments for your Instagram post.
Is it safe?
Yes, it's safe to buy comments for Instagram. You can buy comments safely as the Instagram algorithm tolerates this practice and the people commenting are safely only leaving positive messages on your account.
Is it illegal to buy IG comments?
No, it's not illegal to purchase comments for Instagram. It's not against the law. It's 100% legal and it's a great way to legally attract more users that will be commenting on your Instagram profile
Can I buy cheap comments (for $1, with a free trial, or on Reddit)?
Yes, you can buy cheap Instagram comments for $1 and even get a free trial. Please note that it's better to pay a bit more money or cash to get legit comments from real humans, as this will help you promote yourself more on IG.
Do I get instant delivery instantly, fast and quick? Or is it a slow delivery, gradual, drip feed monthly?
You can choose the delivery speed at checkout.
What type of comments is better, real or fake? (App Review)
Real ones are better.
All these sites that we tested above are also professional companies.
Can I buy active comments, targeted from a specific country?
Yes, you can buy active comments targeted from a specific country like these ones:
PEOPLE ALSO ASK:
Many people also ask these questions...
How do you pay for real comments on Instagram?
Here's how you pay for real Instagram comments: You can pay with Paypal, your credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Etherum, and other cryptocurrencies (crypto).
How do I get Instagram comments?
Here's how you get comments on Instagram: Ask a question to your followers on each photo, post, and caption that you publish, and also ask them to leave a comment. You'll be getting more comments by doing so.
What is the best place to buy Instagram comments?
The best place to buy comments for Instagram is UseViral.com. This site sells real comments from real people who will be commenting positively on your posts. They will also like your photos and share them with other Instagram users.