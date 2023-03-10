Getting TikTok likes is difficult...
It can take many years of hard work... and most people just give up...
How do you fix this problem?
You can buy TikTok likes.
I tested over 45 sites selling likes and listed the top 3 websites below.
Here are the 10 best sites to buy TikTok likes:
Score: 9.5/10
You can buy real TikTok likes with UseViral.com.
This website sells real likes from real people that are active TikTok users, so they will watch your videos and share your content with their friends. UseViral has been featured in Huffpost and Forbes as the best site to buy TikTok likes.
PROS:
- Real TikTok likes
- Active users
- Money-Back Guarantee
CONS:
- They don’t accept Bitcoin payments
For more info, visit UseViral.com.
Score: 9.3/10
The next site on my list is SidesMedia.com.
This website sells genuine TikTok likes that are from real humans, so they are active on TikTok. These people will interact with your content and share it with other users. SidesMedia was featured as the best place to buy TikTok likes and followers by 'Business Insider' and 'Entrepreneur Magazine'.
PROS:
- Real likes on TikTok
- Active TikTok users
- 100% Guarantee
CONS:
- They don’t offer a free trial
For more info, visit SidesMedia.com.
Score: 8.9/10
Another great site to buy TikTok likes and views is MediaMister.com.
This company sells likes for your TikTok account, which will help you get more engagement from your target audience. They also sell high-quality services for other social media platforms and have a friendly customer support team.
PROS:
- Genuine likes
- Real users
- Fast Customer Support
CONS:
- No free trial
For more info, visit MediaMister.com.
4. TokCaptain
Score: 8.7/10
TokCaptain can aid in increasing exposure and attaining more TikTok likes without purchasing set packages. Gaining the required attention for boosting likes may be challenging, but with TokCaptain's assistance, it is taken care of. If you choose your plan and provide your targets, TokCaptain will engage with real, active users on TikTok to gain the followers and engagements needed for success on the platform.
TokCaptain's services offer daily and monthly charges for consistent TikTok growth, without the need for multiple packages purchased. Their work is efficient in helping users gain traction on the platform. Utilize a service that can provide additional likes, followers, and views on TikTok simultaneously. These services offer engagement from genuine users, providing a comprehensive approach to strengthen your TikTok strategy and achieve sustainable outcomes.
PROS:
• Experienced in digital promotion
• Team of experts
• Uses the latest technology
CONS:
• No option for a slow delivery
5. Toksocial
Score: 8.5/10
TokSocial only offers genuine TikTok likes and doesn't use bots or fake accounts. Their setup process is quick, and they utilize cutting-edge growth technology to enhance your TikTok strategy efficiently.
A designated account manager will assist you in achieving genuine and specific advancement on TikTok, enhancing your likes, followers, and video views. It is probable that you will maintain these likes and followers for an extended period of time with ongoing TikTok growth. TokSocial can provide you with genuine growth for your TikTok profile, if that's something you're looking for.
PROS:
- Quick delivery
- Affordable prices
- Risk-free services
CONS:
- Limited payment options
6. Social Viral
Score: 8.3/10
Social Viral is a reliable platform for real TikTok growth, with no worry of fake likes. They only offer high-quality likes and deliver orders quickly, making smaller packages more suitable. Social Viral provides a guarantee on their purchases to ensure customer satisfaction and prevent loss of likes over time. This assures that likes will remain on one's profile, improving online reputation and increasing the total number of likes. Social Viral is an affordable option that provides a reliable platform for purchasing TikTok likes.
PROS:
- Secure payment system
- High quality, active engagement
- 24/7 customer support
CONS:
- Limited customization options
7. TokUpgrade
Score: 8.2/10
TokUpgrade is a reliable option for those who seek to naturally increase their TikTok likes. The platform has consistently delivered genuine TikTok followers and engagements since the rise of the app's popularity. TokUpgrade is a TikTok growth service that utilizes organic and natural methods to engage with users on the platform and increase interest in your profile. This service will result in greater engagement, increased followers, and expanded reach for your content.
Using TokUpgrade can be beneficial as it aids in increasing the growth of your TikTok account. By providing assistance with tasks such as researching and using hashtags, TokUpgrade allows one to focus on content creation. Their TikTok marketing plans offer long-term strategies to consistently increase likes, followers, and views. The service is flexible with no contract commitments and allows for easy cancellation.
PROS:
• Professional service
• Fast delivery
• Quality followers
CONS:
• Expensive
8. Bouxtie
Score: 8.1/10
Bouxtie is a company with a reputable history in social media growth, providing packages for various platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and others. When you select a campaign with Bouxtie, a trustworthy source for authentic TikTok likes, the results will be delivered promptly after completing your transaction. The likes provided by Bouxtie are reputable and do not have the appearance of being fake or bot-generated. Bouxtie offers not only likes, but also followers and views in order to improve their overall TikTok performance.
PROS:
- Easy to use website
- Wide range of options
- Discounted prices
CONS:
- Some people have experienced difficulty in getting started
9. Stormlikes
Score: 8.0/10
Despite being less popular than other options on our list, Stormlikes has received positive feedback from its clients and can potentially assist with achieving TikTok objectives. Stormlikes prioritizes safety and security, similarly to other options on the list. Users need not be concerned about being banned or having difficulties with their TikTok accounts. Additionally, they offer genuine and dependable services without any deceitful sales tactics. The package selection process is straightforward as TikTok likes are available in quantities ranging from 100 to 10k with guaranteed safe delivery.
PROS:
- Manages multiple accounts
- Organic growth
- Target specific audiences
CONS:
- Limited analytics
10. FollowersUp
Score: 7.9/10
FollowersUp is a reputable site that provides clients with quality services. The site boasts a user-friendly design and allows customers to select the desired number of likes. The website provides a sliding selector tool for choosing the desired quantity, and a lifetime warranty is offered on all services indicating transparency and respectability. FollowersUp is a dependable service that can provide TikTok likes if required.
PROS:
- Quickly gain likers
- High-quality people
- Affordable pricing plans
CONS:
- Relatively new company
What is the best site to buy TikTok likes?
Frequently Asked Questions about buying TikTok likes:
Here are the most common questions about buying likes on TikTok:
Can you buy real TikTok likes?
Yes, you can buy real likes on TikTok. Many websites sell Tiktok likes that are real, from genuine people who will really watch your short videos and like them. These authentic likes that you can purchase are legit.
Where to buy?
Here's where you can buy TikTok likes:
- UseViral.com
- SidesMedia.com
- MediaMister.com
How to buy TikTok Likes?
Here's how to buy likes on TikTok:
- Find a website selling TikTok likes
- Choose a package
- Enter your TikTok username
- Pay with your credit card
- Wait for the likes to appear on your videos
How much does it cost?
Here's how much it costs to buy likes on TikTok:
- 20 cost $1
- 50 cost $3
- 100 cost $6
- 200 cost $8
- 500 cost $18
- 1000 cost $28
- 2000 cost $48
- 5000 (5k) cost $68
- 10000 (10k) cost $98
- 1 Million (1M) cost $1800
BUYER’S GUIDE:
Read more information about this topic below...
Can I pay with Paypal, a Credit Card, Bitcoin, or Apple Pay?
Yes, you can pay with Paypal, a credit card, Bitcoin and Apple Pay.
Is it safe?
Yes, it's safe to purchase likes on TikTok. You can purchase these safely from many websites that ensure the safety of your account while delivering the likes. It's 100% safe and secure for your account.
Is it illegal?
No, it's not illegal to purchase likes on TikTok. It's not against the law. It's 100% legal and millions of social media users are buying Tiktok likes every year to boost their numbers and look more popular.
Can I buy cheap likes on TikTok (for $1 or $5 with a free trial, or on Reddit)?
Yes, you can buy cheap TikTok likes for $1 or $5 and even get a free trial.
Do I get instant delivery instantly, fast and quick? Or is it a slow delivery, gradual, drip feed monthly?
Yes, buying Tiktok likes instantly is possible when you buy tiktok followers and likes, when you buy tiktok views and likes, and when you purchase any type of social media promotion to get more TikTok followers.
What type of likes is better, real or fake? (App Review)
When buying Tiktok likes, high-quality TikTok likes are better on social media.
What is the difference between likes that are genuine, fake, active, real, legit, permanent, safe, organic, non-drop, automatic, auto, and instant?
This depends on what type of social media marketing you want to do when buying TikTok likes on social media.
OTHER GOOD SITES: TokMatik, Rushmax, ViralYAH, SocialsExplode, Twicsy, DigicLikes, Buzzoid, VVVirals, Followers.io.
These are all also great websites where you can purchase these services from: SocialsExplode, Twicsy, DigicLikes, Buzzoid, VVVirals, Followers.io, TokMatik, Rushmax, ViralYAH.
Can I buy active likes, targeted from a specific country?
Yes, you can buy active, high-quality TikTok likes on social media targeted from a specific country like these ones:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antarctica, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling Islands), Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia (Hrvatska), Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, France, Metropolitan, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Heard and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, North Korea, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, New Caledonia, New Zealand (NZ), Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Helena, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Sudan, Suriname, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE), UK (United Kingdom), USA (United States of America), US Minor Outlying Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican City State (Holy See), Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands (British), Virgin Islands (US), Wallis and Futuna Islands, Western Sahara, Yemen, Yugoslavia, Zaire, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
It's also possible to get some on social media that are Arab, Black, Latin, Male, Female, and from Asia, Europe, Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
PEOPLE ALSO ASK:
Many people also ask these questions...
What is the best website to buy TikTok likes?
How much is it to buy TikTok likes?
Here's how much it is to buy likes on TikTok: 100 likes cost $5, $500 cost $10, and 1000 likes cost $20. The price depends on how many likes you purchase, and you can buy up to 1 million likes for $2000.
Where can I buy TikTok likes safely?
Here's where you can buy likes on TikTok safely: From safe places like UseViral.com, SidesMedia.com, and MediaMister.com. These websites safely sell TikTok likes and ensure the safely of your TikTok profile.
How do I buy followers and likes on TikTok?
Here's how to buy followers and likes on TikTok: Find a website selling likes. Choose a package. Enter your TikTok username. Pay with your credit card. Wait for the service to be delivered.
Can you buy tiktok likes?
Yes, you can buy likes on Tiktok. Millions of people are buying TikTok likes from many websites. Purchasing likes is a popular social media marketing strategy to promote your TikTok account.
Instructions for purchasing TikTok likes:
Purchasing TikTok likes is a straightforward process, but for those who require instructions, we're pleased to provide step-by-step guidance to help with your social media promotion.
The next section provides information on the top companies offering TikTok likes, as well as a guide for purchasing likes and tips to improve TikTok performance. Here are the recommended procedures to adhere to when purchasing TikTok likes:
Please review the company's website thoroughly, including their policies and any available reviews. While all companies on the list are reputable, it is recommended to ensure they provide valuable services before making a decision about your social media goals when buying TikTok likes.
After verifying the company's authenticity, assess the various packages available and choose one that aligns with your objectives. Opting for smaller TikTok growth packages can create a more natural appearance; however, if desired, larger packages can be purchased to accelerate growth.
To purchase a package, click on the website's button to sign up or go to checkout. You'll need to enter basic information like your username and payment details. You don't need to give them your TikTok password.
How to go viral on TikTok:
Going viral - Whether for personal branding or business purposes - offers increased exposure and opportunities. Can this goal be attained? What strategies can be employed to increase visibility?
Buying TikTok likes can aid in propelling your account forward, but it shouldn't be the sole focus of your strategy. It's crucial to continue refining your approach on the platform. There is currently no scientific evidence on the factors that contribute to a video or social media account going viral, however, certain strategies may potentially yield positive results.
To stand out real TikTok, you need to offer something unique. Entertaining and relatable content is highly sought after. By catering to this, your chances of going viral increase. Stick with what you excel at and provide content that people want to see. Above all, make it enjoyable to watch. View the latest trends by exploring viral videos. Would you like to add your own unique touch and improve upon them? This app thrives on trending content, and being aware of what is popular can increase your chances of being seen.
Including hashtags in your TikTok content is crucial as it increases the chances of it being discovered by a wider audience. Awareness of trending and high-performing hashtags can further enhance the visibility of your content on the platform. Understanding this app's user base and creating successful content is vital to increasing the likelihood of going viral. While it may seem effortless for popular users, achieving success on this platform requires a significant amount of effort and planning. It is important to have a clear vision and produce content that resonates with your audience.
What is the best place to buy TikTok likes?
