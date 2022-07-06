10 Handy Things You May Not Know On Your Smartphone

Regardless of the fact that we invest so much time on our smartphones, there seem to be a shocking amount of hidden features that the most ardent techies are unaware of. These ideas you didn't even know about your mobile phone may make an otherwise-distracting gadget instantly feel pretty helpful. Whether users need to get home secure, record an enigmatic selfie in real-time, or ensure their portrait is perfectly coordinated. Continue reading to see how your life will improve right away.
1. Scan QR Codes
Rather than needing a specialist QR code scanner software on your smartphone, you can aim your phone's cam at a Barcode, and it will instantly scan it. Open your photo app, center your lens on the Barcode, and then hit the signal that appears, which will take you towards the item webpage.
2. Make Your Vibrations
When you're the individual who gets nervous when their cell phone isn't in their hands and is courteous so as not to pull it off amid a cinema, personalized vibration rhythmscould spare you some time by indicating if a phone rolling in is essential or not—select Sounds and or Haptics from your iPhone's Options menu. When you choose Ringtones or Sms Tone, you'll find a Vibration choice at the front. Select this and click close till you reach the Custom area, where you'll see the Create New Vibrating button. You may design your personalized vibrating rhythm in this section of the application that you can subsequently apply to your contacts.
3. Troubleshoot Your Automobile
You don't understand what's happening with your automobile, and you don't want to pay a repair hundreds of dollars to inform you it was nothing? That's something for which there's an application. You'll use an adapter when you install the Auto Pro software for your smartphone and put this into your vehicle's OBD-II connection, which is usually towards the base of a center console. Once you've linked it in, the application can remember when you drove your car, diagnose engine problems, and even notify your family members if you get into a mishap.
4. Your remote's batteries status
We've been over this: you're set to watch your favorite program when the controller stops functioning. Trying to figure out if the issue is with your subscription or your controller, on the other hand, can take up time that could be better spent watching the newest episode of West world. So what's the best part? With your phone, you could quickly determine the source of the issue. Aim your controller at the front-facing lens on the smartphone and push any function. Your control is operating if you can see the laser energy from the wireless blinking on display. If they aren't, it's better to upgrade them.
5. Siri's Pronunciation has been updated.
If you've hoped Siri would quit mispronouncing terms or surnames you regularly have, there's a simple solution. Launch Siri and instruct her to enunciate a phrase or name that she frequently misspells. Speak, "You're saying [that name] improperly," after she's spoken the text, or you'll be requested to make mention correctly. After that, you'll be presented with alternatives for adjusting Siri's pronunciation.
6. Turn On the Lights
For one fell sweep, you can make your house secure and well. But, again, this is something for which there's an application. Suppose you have wireless lights on your property. In that case, you could use the Alexa Voice app to manage them from anywhere in the room, conserving energy when you want lights off or maintaining your home safe by creating the impression of being inhabited even when you're not there.
7. Make Emoji & Text Shortcuts
Create text replacement keys on your smartphone if you want to save minutes when typing. Go to Options on the iPhone, then Keyboard, then Text Replacement. When you click the + sign in the top right corner, you will be directed to add words you'd want to enter shorthand or utilize emoticons. The term you're looking for will appear when you input those symbols or characters later.
8. Assist You in Hanging a Picture Diagonal
Might you not have a degree with you? It's not an issue. Install the Bubble Level application for Android or iPhone, and you'll have a simple leveling in your hand to give you the best position for the first time.
9. Faster Charging
If it seems like your smartphone takes an eternity to recharge, there's a simple solution. Turn on Flight Mode on any Android or iPhone and see how much quicker your battery charges.
10. See what planes are going over your location.
Are you curious why that jet travels so close to your area? There's a simple method to figure it out. Directly ask Siri if aircraft are above, and you'll be able to see which flights are flying close by and what direction and height they're flying at.