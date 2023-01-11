10 Hunter Focus Reviews: Nootropic Herbs and Vitamins for Boosting Cognitive Functions

When is it appropriate to use an nootropic supplement?
Do you feel exhausted and tired?
Feeling exhausted and devoid of anxiety?
Do you have trouble to focus and are always feeling anxious?
It's a sign that life gets tiring and you require something that will keep you going and give you energy and improve your cognitive abilities during the course of your day (so you can perform better throughout your daily tasks).
must be read: A powerful Nootropic for greater clarity, creativity, and Concentration The industry of nootropics is relatively new, growing exponentially over the last few years.
The reason is quite simple.
The demand for these supplements has grown exponentially because of the ever-stressful and demanding lifestyle of modern day man.
New products are introduced every day and the options are limitless.
But, which one is right?
In this article, we present Hunter Focus, "the ultimate brain-boosting pill".
Hunter Focus - What it is
Hunter Focus is a product of Roar Ambition, a business that specializes on herbal supplements and has 10 (10) years of history.
With an office registered located in Leeds, England and distributing its supplements across the globe, Roar Ambition has won the trust of consumers for its high-quality products.
It offers a wide assortment of products made to give the most advantages to the user.
Hunter Focus is a natural nootropic supplement that promises to make you perform at your highest level, in any aspect of your day-to-day life that has been putting you in a bind for years.
With its increased composition comprised of twenty (20) nutrients and nootropic substances This specific supplement provides an added mental edge to help improve your performance.
Information about the company - Communication
Roar Ambition Ltd
Whitehall Waterfront,
Unit G4
2 Riverside Way
Leeds
LS1 4EH
What exactly does a nootropic supplement accomplish?
Nootropic supplements , such as Hunter Focus in our case are natural manner, feeding the central nervous system and the brain with nutrients that are beneficial to the brain and central nervous system.
These Vitamins and amino acids as well as powerful nootropic herbs as well as essential trace elements that are beneficial - give potent antioxidant action, great protection , and increased capacity for repair for brain cells.
Furthermore, they increase the production of neurotransmitters, and enhance cognitive function. At the same time, they boost the production of hormones that bring joy to the user a feeling of peace, joy, and calm.
Hunter Focus - Ingredients
- Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal-5-phosphate) (2.5 mg) 147 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)
- Vitamin B9 (100 milligrams) 25 percent of RDD.
- Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) (7.5 mg) 14 % of RDD.
- Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) 200 mg 222 percent of RDD.
- Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (75 milligrams) 35 percent of RDD.
- Vitamin K2 (MK7) (100 mg) 85 percent of RDD.
- Organic Lion's-Mane Mushroom (Hericium Erinaceus) (500 mg).
- Ashwagandha Root (Withania somnifera) (300 mg).
- Citicoline (250 mg).
- Spanish Sage (4:1 Extract) (25 mg).
- Panax Ginseng (10:1 Extract) (40 mg).
- Ginkgo Biloba (120 mg).
- Caffeine Anhydrous (100 mg).
- Rhodiola Rosaa Extract (50 mg).
- N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (200 mg).
- L-Tyrosine (500 mg).
- L-Theanine (200 mg).
- Maritime Pine Bark Extract (75 mg).
- Bacopa Monnieri (300 mg).
- Phosphatidylserine (100 mg).
Key ingredients and actions
A quick glance through The Hunter Focuscomposition will be awe-inspiring.
It is no doubt that the name of this particular supplement is among the most striking ones found in the legal and regulated nootropic supplement market currently.
We've even recognized certain substances with a strong scientific background.
So, let's take an in-depth look at a few the ingredients listed below and the way they act as proven by research and scientific proof.
Citicoline
Citicoline can boost the levels of choline in the brain. It is considered to be an essential vitamin B in the eyes of nutritionists, and an essential chemical to maintain general well-being.
It provides a significant neuroprotective action and boosts the rate of neurotransmission.
Enhances cognitive function and offers protection.
It assists in reducing neurological damage in any form and helps improve cerebral blood flow, which allows for the nutrients needed and adequate oxygen.
Maritime Pine Bark
The maritime Pine Bark extract is extremely beneficial, particularly for one specific chemical compound in the extract, Pycnogenol which has been demonstrated to act to protect cells and aid in the proper function of brain.
Because of its numerous antioxidants, Maritime Pine Bark protects brain cells from harm by a combination of vitamin C as well as E it helps to promote their renewal.
Research has proven that there is an increase in cognitive performance when taking supplements from this particular herb.
Improved focus and clarity of thought.
L-Theanine
L-Theanine is a kind of amino acid that is required for a variety of biological and neurological processes within the body.
It boosts the brain's capacity to create dopamine, improving mood in a dramatic way.
In fact, L Theanine is a potential drug that could deliver effects comparable to certain antidepressant drugs.
It also enhances memory, increases concentration, and improves capacity to learn.
Lion's Mane Mushroom
Mushrooms with powerful medicinal or healing properties, such as the Lion's-Mane Mushroom is thought to be beneficial for the brain's health and the nerves.
Lion's Mane Mushroom is a significant boost in cognitive performance and also a significant neuro-growth factor aiding in slowing down the process of aging that affects the brain.
Increases memory, and sharpens the ability to concentrate.
Ashwagandha
It is an essential component in Ayurvedic Medicine, belongs to the adaptogenic herbs, and is primarily known for its aphrodisiac effects.
But, the powerful herb Ashwagandha can also help in the stimulation of cognitive functions in the brain.
It helps reduce stress, enhances the ability to concentrate, and encourages "clear" thought.
It increases the amount of choline within the brain, which is a crucial neurotransmitter that is crucial to the functioning of cognition functions of the brain.
It also aids in the rehabilitation of various brain neuron damage.
Hunter Focus - Benefits
On the official site of The official site of Hunter Focus supplement the company lists six (6) principal benefits of the use of it.
This potent nootropic supplement provides substantial benefits worth looking into in more specific. Here are the benefits.
Memory enhancement
One of the major reasons why people take Nootropics is in order to improve their memory..
The volume of information that floods our minds each day is increasing the necessity of an "strengthening" Supplement.
Memory enhancement helps us perform more efficiently and faster when dealing with the issues we have to deal with.
Improved focus
The importance of focus is paramount in the midst of a busy day-to-day life where time moves right after us.
Distractions that are constant make you less productive and impacts your psychological state.
A powerful nootropic, such as Hunter Focus, promising increased focus is highly beneficial for modern-day man.
From worker and student to wife and athlete.
Moods are elevated
One approach to enhance cognitive function is to keep peace and balance in your entire body.
The effects of emotional fluctuations have a negative impact on an individual's memory, concentration as well as overall performance.
The key to happiness is being happy "key" to greater productivity and better performance across all areas of life.
An increase in energy
The need for energy is especially important when you're dealing with an exhausting and stressful day-to-day life with a myriad of obligations and issues that require immediate solutions.
You've had the experience several times to feel physically and psychologically "empty" with no the energy or strength.
More energy that you can have more energy, the better your performance.
Thanks to anhydrous caffeine The Hunter Focus supplement provides you with that additional stimulation and boost that you require, which will keep you going from morning until night , and to be equally effective.
Increased creativity
Creativity isn't just about visual expression. In fact, it is crucial to solving any kind of issue.
"Open Mind "open mind" can help you overcome mental blocks and open new perspectives for you.
Creativity is the cornerstone of growth and self-improvement.
Hunter Foresight & Focus Administration
The recommended daily dosage of Hunter Focus is according to its manufacturer four (4) capsules daily.
For the greatest effects on your brain, the most effective method to consume it is to take 2 (2) doses every entire day.
Particularly It is suggested to consume 2 (2) capsules each morning along with breakfast, and 2 (2) capsules during lunchtime with your meal.
Important to be successful in achieving the promises made in the Hunter Focus pill, is the consistency of its administration.
It is important not to lose track of doses and to miss doses.
The use of nootropics is recommended to be done daily in order to reap the anticipated advantages.
Side effects and overdose
In general the majority of cases, Hunter Focus is a safe supplement. Hunter Focus supplement has not been linked to any side effects or contraindications in any way.
The majority of side effects experienced by its users are to do with the misuse of the supplement as well as excessive dosage.
The recommended dosage is the equivalent of four (4) capsules daily.
You should not, under any circumstances, should take more than this amount.
There is no benefit additional to the increased dose, just dangers.
A large dose from Hunter Focus can be highly harmful to the liver.
Hunter Focus - is it appropriate for use?
Yes. We can state with absolute confidence this formula Hunter Focus formula is completely secure and highly effective option.
Roar Ambition Ltd - producer of the well-known nootropic product Hunter Focus - is completely sincere and "transparent" regarding the ingredients (and the dosages) that are used to make this powerful supplement for brain enhancement.
If you already take medications or have any serious medical issue it is recommended consult with your physician prior to beginning to take Hunter Focus (as well as any other supplements).
This is recommended to ensure that interactions don't occur with the herbal ingredients in the supplement.
Also, be cautious when you are nursing or pregnant.
For instance the extract of passion flower, while a totally safe ingredient, could sometimes induce contractions within the uterus that can result in miscarriages.
Hunter Focus - Points of purchase
It is possible to purchase the Hunter Focus supplement is possible in complete security only through the official website.
The delivery is available worldwide.
There is no obligation to pay for fees for subscriptions or additional charges.
You can purchase just one (1) pack at an time, or you can purchase multiple packages at once (to avail a greater discount).
Price
The Hunter Focus package for each one Hunter Focus - whose duration of intake that is systematic according to the instructions of the company will be the equivalent of one (1) months (thirty (30) days) cost USD80..
Each bottle is made up of 100 and Twenty (120) capsules. i.e. the equivalent of four (4) capsules that last for 30 (30) thirty (30) days.
However, with the purchase of the three-plus-one (3+1) package consisting of Free Hunter Focus packs you will only be paying USD240 (i.e. you only pay USD 60 per pack).
Return policy
The company that sells the supplement offers its customers an thirty-(30)-day money-back assurance.
Hunter Focus - An Introduction
The industry of nootropics is growing at an astounding pace. Although many companies have been operating for around a decade but in the past few years, the demand for these supplements has increased with new products popping into the market every single day.
With so many options available to you, selecting the best one can be a huge challenge. Although every person reacts slightly differently to various nootropics however, you can increase your odds in your favor by conducting a amount of research. Websites like ours are created to assist you in making the most informed decision in the field of nootropics.
Our post today will focus on Hunter Focus - described as "the the ultimate mind pill" according to their site. Our goal is to determine its effectiveness as part of our comprehensive Hunter Focus review.
Hunter Focus is made by an organization known as Roar Ambition, the leading manufacturer of supplements which was founded in the year 2012. It is based at Leeds, England, Roar Ambition offers a wide range of supplements - all created to help you achieve the best 'you can be, both in mind and body. From getting leaner and building muscles to increasing testosterone and improving focus , they have the right products that will help you get in your journey.
It is the improvement in focus which is the intended effect from Hunter Focus. Additionally these supplements are created to boost your creativity and enhance your focus. The concept isn't that they artificially boost your performance by any means, however rather that it's an effective way to help you get closer to achieving your goals.
Focusing our minds more and concentrate more on things around us is certainly an appealing benefit , but is Hunter Focus work? The following article will explore the possibility of Hunter Focus. we're going to look at an in-depth look at possible advantages that could be derived from Hunter Focus, as well as looking at the ingredients that are that are used. Then, we will test Hunter Focus to the test and discuss the results that we saw after we began to take these capsules. We will then go on to going over some frequently requested questions and giving our findings.
Let's start by taking a look at the advantages that Hunter Focus offers. Hunter Focus.
Hunter Focus Benefits
The Hunter Focus website, they offer six benefits will be expected in taking this nootropic. I thought it might be beneficial to have a closer look at each benefit to determine which one is right best suited for you.
Memory Enhanced
The first idea we have when we think of having a memory boost is usually focused on remembering names of people, or the most important dates in our lives. It is certainly a great benefit however, when we increase our memory, we also be able to work faster. It's all the times you're working hard and then have to take a break to search for something or cannot think of the correct word. With a better memory, you will be able to perform better and faster and also be able to avoid those awkward social situations when you are unable to remember the name of your coworker's partner!
Greater Focus
The focus is everything Isn't it? In the previous paragraph, we discussed the stress of needing to stop work because you have to research something But how do you feel about becoming distracted. Everything in our modern society is designed to call our attention, including texts, calls, emails messages and social media. It's easy to be distracted. done , but the end consequence is we don't get use of the time we have.
A nootropic that claims to boost your concentration is extremely appealing. You can get so much more accomplished.
Elevated Mood
Are you looking to be happier and more well-balanced? I'm not sure if there's anyone in the world who can answer "no" to the question. Happiness is an amazing thing, but not only because of the tangible sensation you feel when you're content - it is generally more productive when you're feeling happy, and are more enjoyable to be around!
More Energy
The amount of energy you have is crucial for you to be able to fully realize your potential. From getting yourself up from your bed to rushing to the gym, or striving to finish the extra task accomplished The greater your energy levels, the more productive.
What you might find when you take other supplements (particularly ones that contain caffeine) is that you will experience an instant surge of energy, but after that, you experience a slump... Hunter Focus does not contain caffeine-based supplements which means that you'll be feeling the boost throughout the day, and not a crash near the conclusion.
Increased Creativity
We're not only talking about artistic merits here , creativity is vital to solving issues. The ability to see things from a different method is crucial to progress and improving your performance and yourself. It is the ability to think better and not work working harder.
Hunter Focus aims to unleash your creativity.
Optimized Learning
Naturally, it will be appealing for students. However, the capacity to process, remember and apply knowledge is crucial to everyone, particularly in this modern age which is constantly changing with new technologies and programs that are constantly developed. Learning new concepts quickly is essential in order to be more effective.
The primary goal of Hunter Focus is boost your overall cognitive performance But how can it attempt to do this? Through a carefully-crafted blend made of organic ingredients.
Hunter Focus Ingredients
The premise behind the components employed for Hunter Focus, as well as the majority of nootropics is to make use of the potential of naturally occurring compounds and chemicals through the use of natural ingredients. Each plays a different function and we'll take a look at each, along with what else you could be expecting from them.
The Hunter concentrate recipe is divided into three distinct segments (Concentration Activation, Memory Matrix and Mood Amplification) and each of them is comprised of various natural ingredients. We'll go over each in turn.
Concentration Activation
Citicoline
As a natural cerebrum chemical, citicoline has part in the increase of other chemical substances in the brain, which transmit messages. The idea is that the greater amount of citicoline within your brain, the faster messages are transmitted and the more quickly your brain's work.
Citicoline is used to help people suffering from memory loss, and also to treat eye problems like Glaucoma. The effect of this treatment isn't evident at present however research is in progress.
According to the makers of Hunter Focus, citicoline could be responsible for increasing brain power by 13.6 percent and the formation of membranes by 26 percent.
L-Tyrosine
Tyrosine is an amino acid that is regarded as a building block for protein. Tyrosine is found in protein-rich food items like eggs, nuts, beans, and even meat.
It also aids in the transmission of information between various parts of the brain. This is essential in terms of mental alertness. It is believed the fact that by taking Tyrosine, our memory will increase and so will our mental performance in difficult circumstances.
Hunter Focus's creators Hunter Focus has conducted double blind tests using the tyrosine supplement and discovered that mental performance enhanced in the group who took the supplements as opposed to those who had taken an placebo. It is necessary to conduct further research to prove this but there are some promising evidence to prove its efficacy.
L-Theanine
Another amino acid is now available is L-Theanine, but this time it's a. Instead of enhancing the performance of our brains Theanine is more connected to mood and may be an mood-boosting agent. It is frequently employed to combat anxiety or stress.
Theanine is found in the tea and in some other mushrooms. It can increase the levels of the most important chemical substances in your brain like serotonin and dopamine and the result can make us feel calmer and at ease. It's also believed to have an impact on our creativity and assist us in expressing our creative abilities.
Also, this has been examined by Hunter Focus and they've found that people who perform better in stressful conditions have taken L-Theanine supplements, compared to those who did not, however as always it is necessary to conduct more independent research to determine how effective it really is.
Memory Matrix
Lion's Mane Mushroom
The lion's head is typically found on dead hardwood trees similar to oak trees. It is a mushroom mostly located within East Asia and has been extensively used for medicinal purposes for many years.
It is believed that when we drink Lion's Mane, it aids the growth of nerves in our bodies, in addition to protecting them from injury. It is beneficial to all parts of our body, and in particular the brain. It is employed to treat diseases like Alzheimer's disease and anxiety.
Tests conducted by the folks responsible for Hunter's Focus, they found that those who were taking the Lion's Mane supplement for more than eight weeks displayed "significantly higher score on the scale of cognitive functioning, compared with the control group".
Maritime Pine Bark
Another ingredient that is naturally occurring can be Maritime Pine Bark. It is typically grown in Mediterranean countries and is believed to possess a variety of beneficial health benefits, from helping treat asthma to relieving leg pains.
The principal theory behind this is that it relies on circulation. The Maritime Pine Bark is believed to contain chemicals that may aid in circulation which is good for the brain and the body as a whole.
A boost in blood flow to the brain is great for better concentration and focus. Another study conducted by the group that is behind Hunter Focus found that after three month of using Maritime Pine Bark supplements, subjects scored significantly better on cognitive tests than those who took placebo.
Bacopa
Bacopa is sometimes referred to as waterhyssop, is another ingredient that is naturally growing that is used in Hunter Focus - this time that is growing in wetlands across the globe, with the most common in India.
It is believed that bacopa stimulates certain brain chemicals especially those related to memory and thought. Therefore, bacopa is often used to treat Alzheimer's and anxiety. It is believed that bacopa may also aid in balancing your mood and slow the process of getting older.
There have been a lot of studies on bacopa throughout the decades, and many suggest that supplements can increase your memory and aid in processing information within your brain faster However, again, this will require more research.
Mood Amplification
Phosphatidylserine
Phosphatidylserine is a fatty chemical that helps protect brain cells that helps prevent destruction of the brain caused by the aging process.
In light of this, it's commonly used to manage conditions that can cause cognitive decline and loss of memory such as Alzheimer's disease however, there's not enough evidence to suggest that it's specifically effective in this area.
However, there are tests to show that phosphatidylserine may help regulate cortisol levels inside our brains which can help to manage stress. A lot of people who are taking phosphatidylserine experience an improvement in wellbeing and mental health however further research is needed to confirm this.
Ashwagandha
An evergreen tree now - Ashwagandha is grown across Africa as well as Asia. It is used in medical practice for more than 6000 years in order to treat a range of diseases and symptoms, including respiratory problems, arthritis cancer, insomnia, and anxiety.
It is this last issue anxiety which we are most attracted to this time. Ashwagandha is believed to lower blood pressure as well as reduce swelling, which helps us to relax during times of anxiety. Although there is need to be more research done to determine the effects but some studies have proven that ashwagandha has the ability to reduce cortisol levels to as high as 27.9 percent, which makes us more relaxed when we are in stressful situations and thus better able to concentrate.
Vitamin supplements
Vitamins - B-Complex
In addition to the three major components listed above, there is numerous vitamins that are added. Vitamins B6, B9, and B12 are all helpful in increasing your energy created by the body, which is essential for cognitive performance and in reducing stress and anxiety.
It is widely believed that these ingredients are the most effective in combating deficiencies and not enhancing the efficiency of healthy brains.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is among the strongest antioxidants can be introduced into our bodies, and by making sure we're getting enough of it, we can ensure that your brain is free from the effects of oxidative stress, and thus functioning at a high level.
Vitamin D3
Vitamin D3 is an fat-soluble vitamin that helps your body to absorb crucial quantities of calcium and calcium that ensures your bones are healthy. Also, if you're lacking Vitamin D3, it may affect your cognitive performance however, there is no evidence that suggests supplementing your diet can aid already healthy brains achieve even greater performance.
Vitamin K2
Vitamin K2 is believed to decrease inflammation and can help protect brain cells. This has led to some people suggesting that it might be utilized to fight Alzheimer's disease. The notion that this assists healthy brains stay well is sound, but will require further investigation.
How do you take Hunter Focus?
It is suggested that you take six capsules per day that's a significant amount in comparison to other nootropics that are on the market currently. They should be taken before an early meal, which is why breakfast is likely to be the best time to consume these capsules to get the effects all day long.
They are available with 180 capsules in a pack that lasts for one month.
Utilizing Hunter Focus - The Results
As of this writing this, I've had been using Hunter Focus for a month and am planning write about my experiences below. It is important to note that it is suggested that you try Hunter Focus for at least three months to be able to fully experience the benefits.
Before I get started to provide you with some context about the person I am as well as what my job is: I am a writer who is self-employed and mother of two young children (two boys between the ages of 5 , and 2,). I'm in my mid-30s. My most afflicted area, if I'm honest it's concentration and motivation. Not having an employee is great but sometimes it can be difficult when you don't have an accountability partner!
When I started using Hunter Focus a month ago I was hoping to see improvements on this front. I must admit, the first time I took the entire dosage of 6 capsules was quite an adjustment for my system. I felt a little like a resident in the retirement house!
Like most of the time in the case of nootropics and other supplements in general I didn't notice any changes at first. My schedule was as it usually does and I struggled to concentrate during the majority of the week, before trying to fit everything in on Thursday and Friday so that I could take advantage of the weekend. I was able to complete everything I had to do and worked efficiently during the two days. However, this isn't something that's new to me - I've noticed that I can focus on what I need to.
The next week, however I did notice a little of a change. While I didn't notice a significant change, I reached Wednesday and realized I didn't have enough work to complete than I typically would at this point in the week. It wasn't as though I'd accomplished anything differently than usual however, I just accomplished more. I was able to complete early on Friday, and then go to pick my son from school!
This pattern has continued throughout the remainder of the month. I've been able to complete more during the times I usually struggle to concentrate. It's not a huge amount, but tiny bits which have made my work week easier to manage. I've now gained the confidence to offer more work being confident that I'll be able to complete it.
I've also had the chance enjoy more quality time with family and really be present whenever I'm. I'm not focused on all the tasks I must finish by the close of the week. everything is in place. I'm able to be with them and truly take pleasure in the moment.
Hunter Focus has been a great help precisely where I needed assistance in focusing. It has made a huge influence on all aspects of my life regardless of whether the initial changes haven't been overpowering. With a bit of effort can make a big difference.
Pros and Pros and
To present an accurate representation the effects of Hunter Focus, I have looked at the experience from other customers to figure out the advantages and disadvantages of using this nootropic.
Advantages and disadvantages Hunter Focus
Concentration:We'll start with the obvious. While it's unfair to assume Hunter Focus to radically alter your productivity and mind We found that the majority of users who start using the supplement notice themselves capable of focusing and staying focused for longer. You may notice it more when this is an area that you struggle with regularly, since the improvements may be lower in the event that you're already concentrated all the time.
Increased state of mind:Many users who take Hunter Focus report that they feel more calm and balanced than before they began taking it. A lot less stressed and generally relaxed. This could be the result of the improved focus , which in turn means more work accomplished = less stress , and feeling more relaxed. Whatever the reason, it's definitely an improvement from the use of Hunter Focus.
Energy:Having more energy, and thus completing more tasks is another reason to using Hunter Focus. It could be a side effect of having a more focused mind (more focus, you get more done, feel more confident about yourself, and feel more motivated to accomplish more). Whatever the reason this is a fantastic feeling many people experience after engaging in Hunter Focus.
Pros and Cons of Hunter Focus
Six capsulesIt can be a numb sensation to swallow several capsules at a time, and that some people might be put off if they aren't a fan of the sensation of taking pills. It's not a problem once you become familiar with it in a time, however.
CaffeineWhile Hunter Focus doesn't contain any "harsh stimulants of caffeine" there's some caffeine contained in these capsules by way of caffeine anhydrous. The dosage is small (100mg) but it could put some off.
Cost:Perhaps because you are obliged to take numerous capsules per day, Hunter Focus does come out as one of the most expensive nootropics per dosage.
Verdict
The effect of the positive impact Hunter Focus has had on my professional and personal life, has been incredibly positive. It might all come down to a tiny amount of concentration at work and the knock-on impact of this has been that I've felt positive feelings in other areas that I live. It's a great fit for me as someone who can work effectively, but wasn't doing it enough often.
I think the improvement it brought to me was fairly minor however, the fact is that this is precisely the place where I required improvement. It could be that those who have great focus may not see the same level of improvement as I did, because they don't have the same issues like I do.
If you feel that you have difficulty focusing but you are struggling with focus, Hunter Focus could be the answer for you. I strongly suggest giving it a try to see if it shows the same amount of improvement as I did.
