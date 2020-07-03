10 Ways You Can Lower Your Utility Bill This Summer

Indian summers are frightening. Getting cooked is one thing; and losing money to avoid getting cooked is quite another. Sometime you will relish the taste of being cooked than losing money over rising utility bills. This is because you spend maximum amount on utility bills during this time of a year.
There are few things you can do to cut cost that you incur due to excessive energy consumption.
1. Start Becoming Conscious of What Contributes Maximum to Energy Consumption
This is important. There is no point in seeing only the rising bills and expressing concern over it if you fail to notice how you come to incur the extra cost. For your kind information, if your electricity consumption is limited to certain units, you pay less for the usage. But if, in case, your consumption goes beyond certain limits, you start paying more per unit.
According to one report, if your usage falls in the slab of 0-150 units per month, you pay Rs.2.75/- per unit. If you exceed this limit and consume 100 units more, you pay Rs.4.80/- per unit. If you go beyond 800 units, you end up paying Rs.5.20/- per unit. It may be that in different states, the tariff may vary.
2. Begin to Pay Heed to the Star Rating Given to the Electrical Gadgets You Buy
Stars do contribute to domestic economy! Yes! That’s why the market is increasingly dominated by electrical gadgets which are labeled with star rating. It shows how energy efficient they are. Anything above 3 stars is what you need. Anything below 3 stars is bound to consume a lot of energy and, therefore, to be avoided for good.
3. Use of Air Conditioner and Room Heaters
Air conditioners and room heaters are the costliest products from the point of view of operating cost. They need a lot of energy to keep you cool through summer, and hot during winters. So, you can’t avoid using them. But you can surely make discreet use of it. It simply means turning it off when you don’t need it, and use sleep mode while going to bed.
Both your health and your need for thrift in energy consumption, demand that you get the salutary touch of real nature instead of relying solely on these electric gadgets. Some people prefer to stay in air conditioned space all the time. They don’t even try to experience how benevolent the outer environment is, especially in the morning which is full of light and air, and in the cool of the evening when gentle breezes are blowing. During winters, there is nothing more comfortable than exposing your body to the warm sunlight.
Purchasing a 5 Star BEE rated, AC and room heaters would make a sense if you want to reduce the amount of your electricity bills. Checkout these articles for a list of Best AC in India and Best Room Heater in India.
4. Programmable Thermostat
The use of programmable thermostat is very much recommended for electronic gadgets. It efficiently controls the temperature of your inner space, enabling you to reap the benefits of pre-programmed settings tailored to specific times of the day. You don’t have to bother to manually adjust the temperature settings in keeping with the variation thereof in inner spaces that need to be cooled.
The great news is that there is now available to you what is called the Nest thermostat. It is a self-learning and Wi-Fi enabled thermostat that is one of the most interesting elements in the technology that is redefining the present generation of electronic gadgets. It is extremely energy-efficient.
5. Keep Rooms Well-insulated
This is a must in order to help your air conditioner or room heaters reach the desired temperature fast, and also preserve it. If the room in which it is installed is not well-insulated, your electric device will have to work more to keep it at the desired temperature. More work, more energy consumption. Avoid it.
6. Location of Doors and Windows
There are scientific reasons for locating doors directly opposite to one another and have windows facing the north or the east. It also matters at what height the windows are located from the floor level. Three to four feet is recommended.
Proper location of doors and windows keeps the inner spaces of your house well-ventilated and bright with sun light. One big advantage of a well-ventilated house is that it does not heat up too much; therefore you need to use air conditioner less. All you got to do is close the doors and windows to run AC when it is needed.
7. Location of Air Conditioner
The ideal location for installing the indoor unit of the AC is seven to eight feet above ground. Also, it is necessary that there is at the very least 15 cm of space between the AC and the ceiling of your room.
Here, you need to take into consideration the height of your ceiling. Some houses are built with low ceiling and, therefore, installation of AC in such places would involve practical thinking.
As for the outdoor unit, it requires open space for proper dissipation of hot air from condenser.
8. Maintain Your Air Conditioner Properly
There are few things that you yourself can do in order to maintain your air conditioner, more serious issues will be addressed by a technician who is professionally equipped for the task.
The few things you can do yourself includes cleaning up the filters of your AC at regular intervals, and in the same way cleaning up the grills of the outdoor unit of it. It would facilitate air circulation in the room and dissipation of hot air from the condenser.
9. Distance between the Indoor and the Outdoor Units
This is an important factor in energy consumption. The maximum distance between the two units is said to be about 15 meters. The greater the distance, the greater is the chance of the loss of certain amount of cooling effect that the working of the refrigerant generates. It makes the compressor work harder.
10. Turn off Electrical Gadgets That Heat up Your Room
There are gadgets like computers, printers, incandescent lights and televisions that considerably heat up the room, and in order to keep such room cool, your AC needs to work harder and longer.
As you can see, the instructions you’re given here are absolutely easy to follow. If you follow them closely, you will notice how efficiently they help you bring down the cost of energy consumption.