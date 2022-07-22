10-year-old Asmi Sharma spreads smiles with her entertaining content on social media.

The Jalandhar kid has made some hilarious content so far on her Instagram and YouTube, and her reels have amused all.
Some people take years to realize their dream and then work towards the same to attain their desired goals, while some others realize what their hearts seek at a very young age and thus go ahead in building a career in the same. Social media is one such industry today that has paved the path of success and growth for many such young artists, influencers, and content creators and has helped them build a solid momentum and follower base for themselves. Would you believe if we say that a mere 10-year-old girl has done exactly that with her content? We are talking about Asmi Sharma, a child artist who has continuously been taking over the social media niche.
Asmi Sharma, through her Instagram and YouTube channel Official Asmi Sharma, has been spreading smiles through her comedic, entertaining, and fun content and has totally amused people with the kind of insane talent she has shown as a 10-year-old. Interestingly, she started off making content when she was younger, and today in a short span of time, it won’t be wrong to say that she is the youngest “social media queen,” who enjoys as amazing as over 52K followers on Instagram and has a growing presence on other platforms as well.
She hails from Jalandhar city, Punjab, India, and was born on 18th May 2012. Being in front of the camera is something she always loved, says her mother, who manages her accounts on social media. Her mother further states that her daughter is a true “Drama Queen,” whose love for acting and creating content has earned her a mammoth of followers and fans, who ardently wait for her reels, videos, and posts that go ahead in only spreading more smiles, laughter, and joy.
At a very young age, Asmi Sharma showcases her versatility in her content and effortlessly wins the hearts of the audiences who love following her, root for her constantly on social media, and who fill the comments box with all the love and admiration for her.