100% price jump for Oryen ICO could lead to massive demand. IMPT, Dash2Trade and BNB holders take notice

By offering a 90% annual percentage yield (APY), the Oryen (ORY) network seems to be built for ubiquity and mass adoption across the cryptocurrency market. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, Oryen started its initial coin offering (ICO) on the 26th of September. From there, the project has continued to rise, seeing many interested buyers and price increments. At present, the ORY token has already achieved a 100% price jump. As the project continues with its ICO, price increases continue to unfold, prompting IMPT, Dash2Trade (D2T), and Binance (BNB) investors to take notice.
Oryen (ORY)
Oryen Network introduces ORY, which is a reserve currency designed to hold a lot of value and grow continuously over time. Featuring a 90% annual return or a daily ROI of 0.177%, it is perfect for people who want to earn rapid passive income without the hassle of actively staking their digital assets.
The protocol implements an impressive feature called the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), which does the staking for investors who then receive automated payments every hour. The only thing that investors need to worry about is that they are able to obtain ORY tokens before the base price skyrockets.
Furthermore, the Oryen protocol has a Risk-Free Value wallet and a treasury to assist with the OAT system. To empower its yield-making features, the Oryen network employs a unique tax mechanism that encourages long-term staking and discourages massive whale token selling.
IMPT
IMPT holders are taking notice of Oryen. IMPT is a blockchain-based project that aims to decrease carbon footprints by creating an NFT platform to reward those who contribute carbon credits. On top of its exciting functionality and innovative approach, this project has also received a lot of support from various institutions.
Dash2Trade (D2T)
Dash2Trade (D2T) investors are also looking into ORY. Dash2Trade is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a strong focus on technical analysis. It provides users with a convenient portfolio tracker and support for multiple cryptocurrencies. It also adds some advanced features like real-time market sentiment analysis and on-chain metrics. In addition, the information is pulled from multiple vendors and the system refines it to display only the best results.
Binance (BNB)
Holders of Binance coins are particularly in a solid position to own ORY tokens. Founded in 2017, Binance is an ecosystem of decentralized blockchain-based networks. It is built on peer-to-peer communication and blockchain technology. Binance aspires to elevate cryptocurrency exchanges to the forefront of global financial activity. Currently, it is arguably the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume.
The bottom line
The 100% price jump of Oryen during its ICO is only the beginning. More price increments and bonuses are in store for early buyers of ORY tokens. As such, the ICO could lead to massive demand driven by investors from various projects, not only IMPT, Dash2Trade (D2T), and Binance (BNB).
