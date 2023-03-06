Getting TikTok views is hard...
It can take many years of hard work... and you might feel discouraged...
How do you fix this problem?
You can buy TikTok views.
We tested over 37 sites selling views and made a list of the top 3 websites below.
Here are the 12 best sites to buy TikTok views:
Score: 9.5/10
You can buy real TikTok views with UseViral.com.
This website sells real views from real people that are active on TikTok, so they will watch your videos and share them with their friends. UseViral has been featured in Forbes and HuffPost as the best site to buy TikTok views.
PROS:
- Real TikTok views
- Active users
- Money-Back Guarantee
CONS:
- They don’t accept Bitcoin payments
For more info, visit UseViral.com.
Score: 9.3/10
The next site on my list is SidesMedia.
This website sells genuine TikTok views that are from real humans, so they are active on TikTok. These people will interact with your content and share it with other users. SidesMedia was featured as the best place to buy TikTok views by 'Business Insider' and 'Wired'.
PROS:
- Real viewers
- Active TikTok users
- 100% Guarantee
CONS:
- They don’t offer a free trial
For more info, visit SidesMedia.com.
Score: 8.5/10
Another great site to buy TikTok views is MediaMister.
This company sells views for your TikTok account, which will help you get more engagement from your target audience. They also sell high-quality services for other social media platforms and have a friendly customer support team.
PROS:
- Genuine views
- Real people
- Fast Customer Support
CONS:
- No free trial
For more info, visit MediaMister.com.
4. BoostLikes
Score: 7.9/10
Selecting a trustworthy company to aid in the expansion of your TikTok account is critical for success. As our top recommendation, BoostLikes provides unparalleled quality and has assisted numerous clients in expanding their profiles.
BoostLikes provides a range of services, including TikTok views, subscribers, and likes to meet your growth requirements. All services offered share the same features. Consider using Boostlikes to pay for TikTok views from your target audience to get more views and more exposure at this time.
PROS:
• Social media marketing
• Low price
• Promotion
CONS:
• Limited access
5. Stormlikes
Score: 7.7/10
Stormlikes ranks second on our list due to its consistent and dependable service in purchasing TikTok views. Though there are multiple options available, we have found that Stormlikes satisfies all the necessary requirements.
One can begin with a minimum of 100 TikTok views for less than a dollar and progress through available packages. This strategy is beneficial in avoiding falseness. Additionally, the service offers instant or gradual views, round-the-clock customer assistance, and reliable payment options such as Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Bitcoin. It should be noted that they strictly obtain TikTok views from real user accounts and refrain from using bots.
PROS:
• Presence on multiple media platforms
• Various promotion options included
• Dedicated customer service
CONS:
• Analytics data not shown
6. Social Viral
Score: 7.6/10
Social Viral provides genuine views that can increase interest in your videos. They do not engage in fake video views and offer high-quality viewer engagement on your Tiktok page. For faster delivery and to avoid possible penalties from TikTok, it is advisable to order smaller packages and consider requesting drip delivery.
Social Viral offers a guarantee to ensure long-term effectiveness of their packages, providing reassurance against any loss of views or potential issues. More views will be generated by the package and these top quality services that make purchasing views possible will continually stimulate more views for your clips. Their packages for purchasing TikTok views, followers, and TikTok likes are affordably priced and can be suitable for various budgets, making them a worthwhile choice.
PROS:
• Wide reach via social media apps
• Use of Instagram analytics
• Good digital marketing team
CONS:
• Limited options
7. GetAFollower
Score: 7.4/10
For those in search of a reliable company with extensive experience in TikTok growth on social media, UseViral is highly recommended. Particularly for this type of promotion, it is regarded as one of the top sites available. GetAFollower has built a network of thousands of users over the years and offers top notch services, TikTok likes, and followers. The service allows you to choose from a range of 1k to 100k Tik Tok views, providing significant promotion for your videos.
The delivery time frame provided by them ensures safety from being flagged by TikTok. The team comprises experienced professionals in social media services who understand the requirements of clients to achieve actual success on social media. GetAFollower engagements are sourced exclusively from an in-house network, ensuring customers receive consistently high-quality service without the risk of encountering counterfeit accounts or suspicious activity. GetAFollower can assist in expanding your social media presence on platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.
PROS:
• Experienced company
• Great support
• Fast service
CONS:
• Limited options of services on other platforms
8. Celebian
Score: 7.3/10
It can be challenging finding a dependable company that offers genuine, high-quality TikTok views. Some companies prioritize fast profits and may provide little value. However, SidesMedia prioritizes the success of their clients. Celebian is an established social media growth provider that has been serving various networks including YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest for several years. Recently, they have extended their services and and added new service for TikTok with affordable prices allowing users to be purchasing views, likes, and followers on this platform.
Celebian's customer care team network comprises of over 5000 users on other social media networks, enabling them to deliver genuine TikTok views - a valuable service for any social media growth company interested in buying Tiktok views services on other social media networks. Using Celebian's reliable service for buying TikTok views can lead to an increase in high quality views over time, improving your performance and enhancing your profile on the app and increase the amount of video views that you get. You can also buy TikTok likes and views from the best sites to buy TikTok views.
PROS:
• Increase your reach
• Low price
• Can engage with new people
CONS:
• Hard to maintain engagement
9. TokUpgrade
Score: 7.2/10
For those seeking ways to enhance all aspects of their TikTok profile, such as followers, likes, and genuine views, an organic growth service like TokUpgrade may be a suitable option. TokUpgrade offers effective engagement services for TikTok accounts, which can increase the number of followers and overall engagement on your profile.
TokUpgrade assists with TikTok growth by managing your account 24/7 and providing advanced targeting options, allowing you to focus on content creation and hashtag research. Their services ensure that you only interact with relevant followers who align with your account's objectives. TokUpgrade is a suitable option for those seeking a comprehensive TikTok strategy with enduring outcomes.
PROS:
• Rapidly increases reach
• Provides high-quality service
• Utilizes real ads
CONS:
• Potential limited scope
10. TokCaptain
Score: 7.1/10
TokCaptain is a reputable company that assists clients in growing their TikTok audience and increasing video views, particularly for those who are new to the platform. TokCaptain offers services to increase TikTok engagement through features such as advanced targeting options and interactions. This can help you gain more likes and followers on the platform.
TokCaptain offers various monthly subscription plans, allowing users to avoid paying for individual transactions when seeking TikTok growth. Additionally, they exclusively interact with authentic and relevant users. Give them a visit if you are looking for a sustainable TikTok expansion approach.
PROS:
- Direct connection between viewers
- Easy to use platform
- Cost effective
CONS:
- Provides no guarantee
11. Toksocial
Score: 7.0/10
Toksocial provides genuine engagement with active TikTok users, ensuring that fake views are excluded. This leads to an increase in legitimate views, followers and likes, ultimately generating a comprehensive enhancement.
Toksocial offers a dedicated account manager who employs advanced growth technology to ensure complete TikTok growth. The service can be set up within minutes and operates 24/7.
Toksocial can assist in gaining genuine, focused traction and increasing interest for your TikTok account, ultimately leading to greater exposure.
PROS:
• Cost-effective & time-efficient
• Legit and organic enhancement
• User-friendly app
CONS:
• Might not work for every kind of business
12. FollowersUp
Score: 6.9/10
FollowersUp is a widely used platform for TikTok growth, which offers a custom slider tool to help you select the desired number of views aligned with your TikTok objectives.
In addition, a lifetime warranty is provided with every purchase to ensure long-term customer satisfaction and retention of views.
The company guarantees the quality of their views and asserts that no customer has ever experienced suspension or banning as a result of purchasing their services.
FollowersUp provides social media followers and engagement for various platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and others. Utilize their packages to strengthen your presence across multiple platforms.
PROS:
• Competitive prices
• Marketplaces for increasing audience
• Cost-effective fast solution
CONS:
• No option for a slower delivery
What is the best site to buy TikTok views?
The best site to buy views on TikTok is UseViral.com. This website sells genuine TikTok views from real people who will watch your TikTok videos, like them, leave positive comments, and share them with their friends.
Frequently Asked Questions about buying TikTok views:
Here are the most common questions about buying views for TikTok:
Can you buy real TikTok views?
Yes, you can buy real views on TikTok. Many websites sell genuine TikTok views from real human viewers. These real people can also like your videos, leave comments, and share them with other users.
Where to buy TikTok views?
Here's where you can buy TikTok views:
- UseViral.com
- SidesMedia.com
- MediaMister.com
How to buy TikTok views?
Here's how to buy TikTok views:
- Select a website company selling TikTok views
- Choose a package that suits your budget
- Enter your payment information
- Enter your TikTok profile username
- Confirm the purchase and wait for the delivery!
How much does it cost?
Here's how much it costs to buy views on TikTok:
- 20 cost $2
- 50 cost $3
- 100 cost $5
- 200 cost $9
- 500 cost $17
- 1000 cost $29
- 2000 cost $48
- 5000 (5k) cost $70
- 10000 (10k) cost $99
- 1 Million (1M) cost $1500
Can I pay with Paypal, a Credit Card, Bitcoin, or Apple Pay?
Yes, you can pay with Paypal, a credit card, Bitcoin and other methods. The payment process depends on how many tiktok views packages and how many views you decided to purchase at affordable prices to gain popularity and more exposure and more views to boost the promotion of your content creation and gain instant popularity.
Is it safe to buy Tiktok views?
Yes, it's safe to buy TikTok views. You can purchase views safely for your TikTok videos as the TikTok algorithm tolerates this practice. Millions of users buy these TikTok services to promote their videos.
Is it illegal?
No, it's not illegal to buy TikTok video views. It's not against the law. It's 100% legal to pay for views and you can also legally purchase TikTok followers without getting into any legal trouble.
Can I buy cheap TikTok views (for $1, with a free trial, or on Reddit)?
Yes, you can buy cheap TikTok views for $1 and even get a free trial. Buying cheap TikTok video views can be done by choosing the cheapest package that you can find online. Personally, I do prefer to buy top quality TikTok views services for my latest TikTok video because those high quality Tiktok views services will attract real video views on my latest TikTok video views. No matter how many TikTok views you purchase, Both the Tiktok algorithm and TikTok's algorithm prefer when buying TikTok views, and this will give you more viewers that are real users after you purchase TikTok video views from fake users.
Do I get instant delivery instantly, fast and quick? Or is it a slow delivery, gradual, drip feed monthly?
When you get viewers or TikTok followers, you can choose between instant delivery or slow delivery on all social media platforms easily with 1 click one a button.
What type of views is better, real or fake? (App Review)
When you buy TikTok views and likes, real ones are better, on this app or on other social media platforms and social media networks. Purchasing high quality services and high quality views is good for your business.
What is the difference between views that are genuine, fake, active, real, legit, permanent, safe, organic, non-drop, automatic, auto, and instant?
The difference between an organic TikTok growth service where you can get packages and top notch support for your TikTok username on this social media platform depends if you get them from a reliable service that can TikTok view your TikTok profile or multiple TikTok accounts. they have affordable prices and you'll get real people from your target audience that will watch videos for real.
Can I buy active views, targeted from a specific country?
Yes, you can buy active views targeted from a specific country like these ones:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antarctica, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling Islands), Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia (Hrvatska), Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, France, Metropolitan, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Heard and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, North Korea, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, New Caledonia, New Zealand (NZ), Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Helena, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Sudan, Suriname, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE), UK (United Kingdom), USA (United States of America), US Minor Outlying Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican City State (Holy See), Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands (British), Virgin Islands (US), Wallis and Futuna Islands, Western Sahara, Yemen, Yugoslavia, Zaire, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
It's also possible to get some that are Arab, Black, Latin, Male, Female, and from Asia, Europe, Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
I want to personally thank you for reading this article. I tested all these sites manually and the test took a few months to do, so I would really appreciate if you could share my test results with your friends if you find this original content helpful and useful. I am currently doing another test and a lot of testing about Instagram-related topics, and I will publish the test results on this website as soon as they are compiled and analyzed. I had a lof of fun doing this research and I hope that it can help you make a purchase decision and choose the right vendor that will help you promote yourself on social apps and help your business grow! If you want me to add any data to my independent test and research, please let me know!
OTHER SITES: InfluBoss, SocialsUp, Socialboosting, Tiktokstorm, Audiencegain, Famups, BuySocialBuzz, Celebian, Tikfuel, Toksocial, Soclikes, Paymetoo, Flatfitty, FastPromo, ViralHQ.
We also recommend these other sites: InfluBoss, SocialsUp, Socialboosting, Tiktokstorm, Audiencegain, Famups, BuySocialBuzz, Celebian, Tikfuel, Toksocial, Soclikes, Paymetoo, Flatfitty, FastPromo, ViralHQ.
How much does 1,000 TikTok views cost?
Here's how much 1,000 TikTok views cost: The price is from $5 to $30, depending if you purchase real or fake views. It's an affordable and low-cost way to promote your videos.
Can TikTok ban you for buying views?
No, TikTok cannot ban you for buying TikTok views. Your account will NOT get banned and TikTok is not banning people that purchase views. Millions of people are purchasing these and the Instagram algorithm tolerates it.
What happens if you buy TikTok views?
This is what happens when you buy views on TikTok: You will get more viewers and views on your TikTok videos, and you will also get more followers, which will boost your social media presence and popularity on this app.
What is the best place to buy TikTok views?
The best place to buy views on TikTok is UseViral.com. This site sells genuine TikTok views from real viewers that will watch your videos and become your TikTok followers, making it the top place to purchase views.