12 Popular Amazon Skills on Alexa

Alexa is Amazon’s answer to Apple’s Siri. Internet of things and Artificial intelligence has made it possible to offer voice-enabled services according to the preferences of the user. Alexa is like your genie programmed to provide you with superior voice-enabled assistance. When Alexa was launched with the Amazon Echo devices, it already had certain functionalities to do basic tasks like providing whether information to telling jokes.
With time, you get a lot more functionality to enhance your leisure experience. Third parties add to Alexa’s features just like developers create apps for different purposes.
There are over 1 lakh Alexa skills to choose from in the amazon skills library across categories such as lifestyle, health and fitness, food and travel, productivity amongst others. The Alexa Skills are one of the best things to ever happen to mankind. Your normal and boring life which lacked the fun and spice, would now be filled with heavy dose of interesting skills to pull on. The major thanks for the rise of these skills goes to the individuals holding AWS Developer Certification as they have played an immense role in developing many of them for the Amazon Alexa platform. Let’s get you started with exploring the world of Alexa skills with 12 popular ones.
Get the best recipe ideas to make cooking at home fun
Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, Alexa can be your perfect cooking assistant in the kitchen. Allrecipes is the ideal Alexa skill to cook mouthwatering and healthy meals at home. You can choose from over a thousand recipes to start your voice enabled cooking lessons at home. When trying to cook a meal, flipping pages with hands soaked in gravy doesn’t work. Rewinding videos again and again also disrupts the flow. Use the power of Alexa skills to guide yourself step by step to cook the perfect meal. So, the next time your mom is not at home, you have the right companion to make your cooking journey easy, fun and delicious.
Enjoy 7-minute workouts and boost your fitness.
All those who complain about how they can’t find time to hit the gym amidst their busy schedule can make Alexa their workout partner. The 7-minute workout is a fantastic skill that lets you build your fitness routine with full-body workouts that are easily doable at home. You can choose from over 45 exercises, personalize your workout style and play optional music tracks also for a complete workout experience. Shedding the extra fat and giving yourself an energy boost couldn’t have been more fun. A bonus tip will be to sync Alexa with your Fitbit to track your fitness goals on the go.
Phone Genie
Have you ever misplaced your phone only to find it later in the crevices of your couch? We all have days when we roam throughout the length and breadth of our home but are not able to find our phones. Asking family members to keep ringing your phone number is fine, but what if no one is at home. Well, if you have another Alexa enabled device at home, you can turn to phone genie for help. Phone genie will call your number on your command. The phone will vibrate for 40 seconds each time you command Alexa to help you locate your phone.
Set up a meditation practice with Headspace
Are you looking to start a daily meditation practice? You can choose Headspace from the skills section of Alexa to get started. Headspace offers daily guided meditations, relaxations and sleep exercises to unwind. Alexa brings the right meditation partner to your devices if you are looking for filling your days with peace, serenity and bliss.
News briefing skills
Remember the times, when we used to start our days with a cup of tea and a newspaper to skim through the headlines. In this AI-enabled digital age, you can set up Alexa based on your news media preferences to deliver your morning headlines sans newspaper. Get your daily dose of breaking news through your preferred combination of Alexa skills to get a personalized experience. Just ask Alexa about the flash briefing every morning to remain abreast with the daily happenings.
Book an Ola or Uber within seconds
The Ola and Uber cab skill let you book your ride by using your voice through Alexa. You just need to link your ola or uber account with Alexa. Make sure you have set up a home location in your ola or uber account to command Alexa to book your preferred rides for you with ease and convenience. The next time you need to rush for a meeting, just ask Alexa and your cab will be booked within seconds.
Get localized weather information with BigSky.
Do you want hourly weather reports based on your street address? Big Sky makes it possible.
The optimization to provide hyper-local forecasts distinguishes this particular Alexa skill from other weather forecasts widgets that you might have noticed in your phone by default. The service gathers information based on the dark sky to give you useful insights on dew, humidity, speed of the wind, and details about the hourly UV index.
You can even make things more interesting by asking Alexa about the weather of any past date even if its 50 years back in time. Big sky is your perfect, weather utility skill to take your Alexa experience to the next level.
Change the subject
Do you know Alexa can also become your source of stress buster? The change the subject skill is the most clever integration of Artificial intelligence in sync with our daily lives. If you are losing the argument with your spouse, you can turn up to Alexa and ask her to change the subject. The voice assistant will prompt you by asking light-hearted questions, tell jokes and keep the fun element in conversations. So if you find yourself stuck in an unpleasant conversation, you can ask Alexa to intervene to make the mood light.
Play your favourite music on the go.
Giving commands to Alexa for playing your favourite music can be fun. Dive deep into your soulful melodies and create your own playlists. Enjoy from the amazing library of Hindi, English and regional language songs that Alexa brings. Listening to music gets very easy. From your favourite singers to your favourite genres, browse from an umpteen number of categories to curate a personalized music experience on Alexa. Spotify is the most popular skill to create and listen to your own playlists on the go.
Trivia and games
Getting bored, Alexa has you sorted. Enjoy a plethora of games and trivia to make leisure time enjoyable. With Akinator, Alexa can get into your mind by guessing the real or fictional character you are thinking about. It keeps asking the right questions until Alexa guesses the correct answer. If you are thinking of ways to enjoy your time with kids, Alexa has lots of trivia and games to choose from. Keep yourself entertained all day with Alexa skills
Smart home
Do you have a lot of smart devices in your house? Why not let Alexa manage them all for you. Add your devices to Alexa smart home skills and control your appliances with a single command. There are a lot of customizable options available for the Indian version of Alexa skills to make your homes smarter and power efficient. For instance, if you have bought Syska smart home products, you can synchronize them with the Syska smart home skills on Alexa to play with your home lighting solutions.
Relaxing sounds
Well, Alexa skills not only make your day interesting. You can literally ask Alexa to help you unwind and sleep in 15 minutes. Just lie down and let calm, soothing voice make you fall asleep through muscle relaxation sounds and methods in a matter of minutes. You can experience the magic yourself with the 15 minutes help me sleep skill.
Alexa skills add a new dimension to get rid of the monotony in your days and make leisure and a lifestyle of convenience possible. Just search and add your favourite skill from the Amazon skills section to bring a dash of awesomeness in your daily living.