15 Authors. 15 Books. 15 Pieces of Bliss, says My Authors’ Hub

January 4: This list includes 15 Authors My Authors’ Hub would love to give a shout-out for their note-worthy work. Editors of My Authors’ Hub have selected authors from different backgrounds, all connected through the love for writing. Our Precious List also includes “Was She Mine”, an Amazon bestseller.
Deblina Bhattacharya is a bestselling poet. Passionate about writing, she utilizes her skill to spread awareness about Mental Health. Knots, her debut poetry collection, was an Amazon bestseller. Her second poetry collection, My Black Rose, was released in 2021 and has received a ton of love. She is also very active on social media and loves engaging with her audience.
Bajrang Sultania is the Co-Founder of ‘Khule Aam Bol’, Creative Editor of ‘FanatiXx, Stories Unplugged’, and a romantic heart healer. He mentored a bunch of writers for the book named ‘Image Perception’ which was honoured by Kalam Book of World Records. He has strong observation skills, helping hands, and lending ears to hear the unheard voices of people, which is what he indulges into. “His debut book Was She Mine is a brilliant romance novel.” says our jury.
Raza Qureshi spreads the rays of his thoughts and reveals the emotions and the glory of a beautiful life through Poems and Quotes written in his book Inaara. “Beautiful Shayaris,” says our jury.
Niriksha Patel endeavors to inculcate positive thinking in young minds through her writings. Om learns gratitude and other Good Values is the perfect example of how she strives to create a positive impact on children. “Inspiring and nourishing the future,” says our jury.
Romi Dey, a minimalist, has beautifully penned down a poetry collection that talks about the various people she met in her life, fell in love with, and wrote about them. Check out her book The Love Story of a Logophile and fall in love with her words.
Amit Matchell, a lifelong student, strives to engrave his name in the history books. A hopeless romantic, he has wonderfully written Musings of a Black Heart that depicts different journeys. He has also written Ruminations of A KALEIDOSCOPIC MIND. “Beautifully penned down”, – says our jury.
Phalguni Jagadeesh has co-authored in various anthologies and written her book too! She has garnered a lot of awards. Her work includes An Eternal Bliss, Hues of Life, and The Undaunted Soul, to name a few.
Sagarika Priyadarshanee treasures reading supernatural, horror, and fantasy-based books. Her recent book Swirling Water and Lavender is a collection of poems, poetry, quotes, paragraphs, articles, and open letters related to love, life, depression, heartbreak, loneliness, and memories. “Superb Collection,” says our jury.
Mahesh Kumar gains happiness through inspiring people with his motivational work. His book Mod has received rave reviews from his readers. “Cannot stop reading once started.” – says Manisha, a happy reader.
Bidisha Bhattacharyya believes in enjoying and living her life. Her creativity and zeal for writing are evident in her book Flash Pack.
Saaraa Mohanty balances her career and passion by choice. She has written 'Is This Fate?' - a love story. “We’re inspired by her passion” – says our jury
Sachin Sharad Parnerkar, an IT professional, is passionate about writing, sports adventures, traveling, and cycling. His book Mr. Bhaskar's Incredible cycle journey Bokaro-Rameshwaram-Bokaro
talks about traveling and dives into the roads Mr. Bhaskar took, the numerous people he met on the way, various experiences he gathered as a part of his traveling, meeting with old friends across cities, and much more.
"Emotions are directly or indirectly connected with our unconscious mind let it in a right path anyway." quotes Prerna Mehta. Her book Hidayat-e-dil aligns with her values and is a Hindi Shayari book. She has also written Assessment for Learning.
Dr. Subhasish Thakur, a Cardiac Physician, has written various beautiful pieces of literature. Dr. Subhasish Thakur wrote Twilight in 1985. Telegraph (Kolkata) published it in their Sunday Edition. Check out his other books too - Waiting for a Norwester and Statues of Remembrances. “A beautiful read”, – said the editors at My Authors’ Hub
Sanjay Shah is a staunch believer that Vaastu can benefit the planet and has shared his valuable insights through his book Secrets of Vaastu on the same. “Super insightful book”, says our jury.
My Authors’ Hub, along with Spectrum India, encourages every passionate individual who has a flair for writing to express their emotions through a book.