1xBET Promo Code India 2023: CLAIMBONUS (Exclusive Reward)

1xBET promo code is CLAIMBONUS. Using this promo code you will get an exclusive reward upto Rs.26,000. Just sign up using code CLAIMBONUS, to get your 1xbet free reward. Share promo code with friends and let them earn a bonus on deposit. 1xBet is a massively popular online betting site that operates in more than half the world. And one of the 134 countries it serves is India
Get the 1xBET Exclusive Reward Bonus
1xbet is an online sports betting and gambling platform that was founded in 2007. It is based in Russia but operates in many countries around the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.
What is 1xBET Promo Code India?
CLAIMBONUS is 1xBET Promo code. By applying promo code for 1xBET you will get a sign up bonus upto Rs.26,000. You can also share promo code with your friends and let them earn exclusive rewards.
1xbet App Download 2023
App Name
1xbet
Rewards
30% Commission
Promo Code
CLAIMBONUS
App Link
What is the Best Promo Code for 1xBET?
Best 1xBET app promo code is CLAIMBONUS. Using this code you will get a sign up bonus of Rs.26,000. Share our code with your friends and let them earn 30% commission. You can receive the best sign-up bonus upto Rs.26,000 as welcome rewards.
About 1xBET
1xBET is a Russian online gambling company that was founded in 2007. The company offers a wide range of online gambling options, including sports betting, casino games, and live casino games.
It also offers a mobile app and a live streaming service for sports events. 1xBet has a strong presence in Eastern Europe and is expanding internationally. However, it's worth noting that the company has been blacklisted in some countries, including the UK, due to concerns about its business practices.
1xbet Promo Code India 2023
1xbet Promo Code 2023
CLAIMBONUS
Signup Rewards
Rs.26,000
App Name
1xbet
Referral Code
CLAIMBONUS
Refer and Earn
30% Commissions
How to Sign Up on 1xBet App?
- Go to the 1xbet website and click the "Registration" button in the top right corner of the homepage.
- A registration form will appear on the screen. Fill out the form with your personal information, including your name, email address, and phone number.
- Choose a username and password for your account. Make sure to choose a strong password that is difficult to guess.
- Select a currency and accept the terms and conditions.
- Click the "Register" button to complete the registration process.
- You may be asked to verify your email address or phone number by receiving a code and entering it into the appropriate field.
- Once your account is verified, you can login and start using 1xbet.
How to Refer Friends on 1xbet
To refer friends on 1xbet, follow these steps:
- Log in to your 1xbet account and go to the "Refer a Friend" section, which can usually be found under the "Promotions" or "Bonuses" tab.
- In the Refer a Friend section, you will see a referral link or code that you can share with your friends.
- Share the referral link or code with your friends through email, social media, or any other means of communication.
- When your friends sign up for a new 1xbet account using your referral link or code, they will be counted as your referrals.
- 5You will receive a referral bonus when your friends make their first deposit or place their first bet on 1xbet. The amount of the bonus will depend on the promotion or offer that is currently available.
How to Use Promo Code in 1xBET App
To apply a promo code on 1xbet, follow these steps:
- Log in to your 1xbet account and go to the "Promotions" or "Bonuses" tab.
- Look for a field labeled "Promo Code" or "Bonus Code" and enter your promo code in the field.
- Click "Apply" or "Redeem" to activate the promo code.
- The promo code will be applied to your account and the corresponding bonus or reward will be credited to your account.
How to Withdraw Money from 1xBET?
To withdraw money from your 1xbet account, you need to follow these steps:
- Log in to your 1xbet account on the platform's website or mobile app.
- Click on the "My Account" button and select "Withdraw Funds" from the drop-down menu.
- Choose the payment method you want to use to withdraw your funds. The available options may vary depending on your location.
- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and follow the instructions provided by the platform.
- Confirm your withdrawal request and wait for the processing time to complete.
Best Features of 1xBet App:
There are several features that make 1xBet a winner. There are several features that make this product stand out.
Mobile apps like 1xBet are known for their attractive designs that are easy to use. Users will find it easy to navigate through the features even if this is their first time using the service. Through the app, you can bet on cricket with just a few clicks and enjoy the aesthetic colour scheme.
Conclusion
So that all about 1xBET promo code India which is “CLAIMBONUS" which helps you to claim 100% bonus. It is always recommended to all the users to provide more commissions to the person you are referring to.