2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Help You Make A Fortune; GryffinDAO and Shiba Inu

The 2022 crypto crash began due to rising inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation reached 8.6% in May this year. The high inflation created a ripple effect that upset both the stock exchange and the cryptocurrency market.
Unfortunately, further increases in inflation are expected, which means the crypto crash may continue for a while. To combat the current situation, we will examine one meme coin and one new token that show potential this year.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the major cryptocurrencies on the market. It ranks at number 14 with an impressive market cap of $5.94 billion. One SHIB token is worth $0.00001. Both of these values have fallen by 6.2% in the last 24 hours.
When it was released in 2020, SHIB was considered the Dogecoin (DOGE) Killer. It was developed by someone using the pseudonym Ryoshi. SHIB is a meme coin that became popular instantly, even drawing the attention of personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.
Since Shiba Inu was a success, it led to many copies, including Shiba Fantom, Shibalana, and Captain Shibarrow. As it stands, there are more than 100 copies of SHIB. It encourages dog-loving artists worldwide to join the artistic Shiba movement and become part of the Shiba Inu community.
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are a vital part of SHIB. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has also collaborated with Amazon Smile to start an initiative to save Shiba Inu dogs through the Shiba Inu Rescue Association.
GryffinDAO (GDAO)
What makes GryffinDAO (GDAO) unique? It solves a concern facing cryptocurrency users. The crypto crash of 2022 is an optimal example of how volatile the market can be and how much speculation is involved.
This is where GryffinDAO comes in. The platform consists of a deflationary rebase ecosystem. The GDAO token has several use cases in stock and ensures that the coin remains stable despite market forces.
GryffinDAO (GDAO) is a decentralized protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Through cutting-edge technology, GDAO offers utility creation, seamless transactions at a low cost, and effective security measures.
Since the platform employs BSC, GDAO provides users with smart contract functionality. It can also be linked with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The compatibility with EVM means that dApps can be imported from the Ethereum chain.
The Binance Smart Chain BEP-20 token uses a format that is similar to Ethereum's ERC-20 protocol. BSC accommodates more than 60 dApps, most of which are decentralized. In terms of features, GDAO has permissionless transactions on the decentralized exchange (DEX).
To conclude
All the numbers quoted in the beginning, show that the crypto crash has affected Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, it does present an opportunity to crypto enthusiasts as they can ‘buy the dip’.
Although the crypto crash is likely to last for a while longer, the frequency of new cryptocurrency releases has not slowed down. Since GryffinDAO (GDAO) offers something that is not readily available in the market, it should do well upon release. Join the GryffinDAO journey today and watch its expansive platform flourish.
GryffinDAO (GDAO)
Presale: https://fly.gryffindao.com
Website: http://gryffindao.com/