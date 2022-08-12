2 CRYPTOCURRENCIES THAT WILL GIVE YOU GREATER GAINS IN THE FUTURE: FREEWOLY AND DOGECOIN

Imagine a scenario where you own a commodity and it loses more than 70% of its value in a matter of days. How would you react? Would you retain it, hoping for recovery or would you cut your losses and sell it promptly?
That is the conundrum facing cryptocurrency holders as the crypto crash of 2022 has wreaked havoc in the markets. Despite the downturn, the total number of cryptocurrencies in the market has increased. It just crossed 20,000 distinct cryptocurrencies this week. In the following passages, we will look at a major player in the crypto market followed by a new project that will be launched soon.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Given the extent of the crypto crash, most tokens have been affected to some degree. Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies right now, ranking at number 10 overall with a market capitalization of 8.97 trillion dollars!
One token of DOGE can be bought for 0.068 dollars, which has gone up by almost 1% in the last 24-hour span. It must be noted that the volume of DOGE, which is a measure of how much was traded, has gone down by a whopping 16%. This is perhaps the biggest indication of the ill effects of the crypto crash.
When Dogecoin (DOGE) was introduced in 2013, it was the first of its type. It is, as the name implies, based on the internet joke "doge," and the logo features a Shiba Inu. DOGE is an open-source cryptocurrency that was developed by two developers as a lighthearted and amusing alternative to Bitcoin.
DOGE is inspired by Litecoin. Its developers intended to grow it and reach an audience beyond Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the market. It even drew the attention of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the world's richest man, who tweeted that DOGE was his favorite token.
FreeWoly (FWO)
Now that we've discussed a robust cryptocurrency, we will look into an up-and-coming token. Aiming to put the AR into farming, FreeWoly (FWO) is a meme token, just like Dogecoin (DOGE).
What distinguishes FWO from its predecessors is that the project contains an Augmented Reality (AR) Play2Earn gaming idea. Since FreeWoly is a meme token, this game will be interactive and rewards-based. There is plenty of fun to be had for FWO users, and they can earn benefits through the P2E mechanism. While DOGE contains an image of a Shiba Inu, FreeWoly's logo is a little sheep named Woly, who is particularly cool. Woly is a cyber-animal who lives in a world where animals tend to farm instead of humans.
You may have heard of a game that became popular on social media called Farmville. Before it was released, no one could have imagined that a game about farming would be such a wild success. In 2020, Farmville generated revenues of 1.97 billion dollars, which increased to 2.78 billion in 2021.
Speaking of Augmented Reality, the remarkable success of Pokemon Go is another illustration of why FreeWoly (FWO) will work well. Released in 2016, Go was a mobile application game that uses location-based tracking and mapping to create an AR world full of Pokemons.
Pokemon Go made more than 588 million dollars in the first year of its release, despite being free-to-play for all. This is possible because of in-app purchases, which continue to generate handsome returns for its developers. In 2020, the game earned annual revenue of 917 million, a clear sign that it has sustained with time.
The makers of FreeWoly (FWO) aim to capitalize on the meme cryptocurrency market and the AR landscape. Amazingly, the AR game sector alone is worth 4.4 billion dollars. It is predicted to increase to a mouthwatering 31.7 billion by 2028. Despite the cryptocurrency meltdown, this is still a good time to release FWO.
