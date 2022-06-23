2 Great Launchpads To Make Your Crypto Take Off - BoostX and Firestarter (FLAM

The landscape of the crypto-verse is evolving more quickly than ever before. As new projects are continuously entering the scene to try and be the next big crypto sensation, they need to try and capture the imagination of investors by providing something that really appeals to them.
The emergence of launchpads as big business in recent years has made life a lot easier for new crypto project developers. These launchpads provide a very useful service, as they help to promote new projects, to advise them and aid their development, and to help them gain more publicity. They also provide great assistance and advice for investors looking to join new projects.
Let's look at two launchpads that are currently helping the new crop of crypto projects get off the ground – BoostX, and Firestarter (FLAME).
Boost X - Give Your Crypto a Major Boost
BoostX is a hugely popular launchpad, currently providing a sleek-looking platform for upcoming crypto projects including FIREPIN Token (FRPN) and Pacman Frog (PAC). Boost X helps these cryptocurrencies attract new investors, as well as assisting new investors who want to buy the coin at the presale stage.
For interested buyers, Boost X has an easy-to-use and well-designed website, with each new crypto project clearly presented. All the information you need about each project, with its key features and benefits are laid out for you in layman's terms. It’s a nice format, with the succinct information you need available at a glance.
All of the projects you see have all worked from day one with BoostX, so there is a level of harmony and understanding between the launchpad and the crypto project.
For the crypto projects themselves, BoostX provides an invaluable array of resources and tools to help create and promote the project.
One of the benefits of BoostX over other launchpads is that it incorporates a multi-chain technology, which means that projects built on most major blockchains can be included on the launchpad. When launching a new project with BoostX, the developers can choose to launch on the Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon or Terra blockchains.
Firestarter (FLAME) - Bringing Heat to Your Crypto
Firestarter (FLAME) is another popular launchpad, which is built on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. It is the first launchpad to focus solely on Initial Metaverse Offerings (IMO). It provides resources to new metaverse projects in presale and is powered by its social media community to help promote each project.
For investors, it enables those interested in the metaverse a unique opportunity to easily find crypto projects that perfectly suit their needs.
For developers, Firestarter (FLAME) helps new projects to get big publicity by partnering up with its large network of social media influencers to create a surge in interest during the project’s presale or launch.
Well-known influencers that have joined Firestarter and help to bring in the exposure include rapper G-Easy, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram. They also have partnerships with big financial players like CoinGecko, Chainlink, and Quickswap.
Learn more about BoostX:
Website: https://www.boostx.finance/