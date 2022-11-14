2022-2023 Best Autoflower Seed Banks in the United States or Shipping to US (Autoflowers vs Feminized)

== > Click Here to get Bestseller Autoflowering Seeds in United States. Buy 10, Get 10 Seeds for Free and FREE Shipping!
I think you'll agree when I say nothing beats autoflowering. Not only does it save you the trouble of setting up the right light cycle, it also makes them generally more resistant to pests and mold. However, you probably know that some autoflower weed seeds give very low yields.
Best Cannabis Seed Banks for Autoflower Seeds in US
1. ILGM – Overall Best Autoflower Seed Bank California
2. Seedsman – Best Variety in Strain of UK EU
3. Crop King Seeds – Great Germination Guarantee in Canada
4. Rocket Seeds – One-stop shopping multiple seed bank
5. Seed City – Rare seed strains galore
What are Autoflower Seeds?
Autoflower seeds become a type of cannabis plant that automatically flower regardless of the light cycle. Most cannabis strains are photoperiodic. In other words, it reacts to changes in sunlight. Usually the grower provides them 18-24 hours of long daylight during vegetative growth, then he switches to 12 hours of light per day to initiate flowering.
On the other hand, an autoflower bred from a wild cannabis strain called Ruderalis, thrives in plenty of sunlight. This makes them a great option for growers who don't want to worry about changing the light cycle.
What makes the Autoflower Seed Bank the Best in the United States?
There are several reasons why the Autoflower Seed Bank is the best.
In the first place, the quality of the seeds is important. The best seed banks sell only high quality, viable seeds that produce healthy plants.
Second, they must have a good reputation. You can check their reviews online to see what other customers are saying about their experience. Make sure your seed bank has a proven track record of delivering quality seeds and is true to their word.
Third, you should be able to contact them if you have any questions or problems. They should also offer a money-back or return shipping guarantee in case the seeds never arrive or germinate.
Fourth, they must offer competitive prices. Compare prices before buying as you don’t want to pay too much for seeds. The best seed banks offer great value with generous discounts, BOGO, or free seeds.
Lastly, the best seed banks offer fast shipping times to all US states. You don’t want to wait weeks or even months for your seeds to arrive.
The seed banks below meet all of the above criteria and are ranked as the best US autoflower seed banks.
As you can imagine, this is where we come in. We checked dozens of factors including reputation, guaranteed germination and delivery, free seeds, free shipping, customer reviews, and price to find the best autoflower seed bank. This article focuses on the best online seed banks that offer the best cannabis seeds.
#1 ILGM: Best Seed Bank in US
With over 22,000 positive reviews and an unbeatable reputation, I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) is the best autoflower seed bank in our list.
One of the best online cannabis seed banks is ILoveGrowingMarijuana (ILGM). ILGM offers excellent customer service, a wide selection of cannabis seeds, great promotions and discounts, and a wealth of free web-growing materials for both novice and experienced growers. Payment options include credit cards, bank transfers, bitcoin, and cash.
ILGM products come with a germ guarantee and a delivery guarantee. Seed germination is guaranteed. If your seeds don't grow, we can replace them for free. They have over 100 strains on their website and are worth checking out. If you are undecided, they offer professional and amateur, or starter and value packages. So you may try them by quantity.
Since its official launch in 2012, ILGM has partnered with top breeders around the world to connect you with the very best cannabis seeds. Not only that, but they seem to have found the perfect balance between a wide variety of top quality marijuana seeds and reasonable prices. Shopping is fairly easy, but climate-specific shops really stand out for choosing bespoke seeds that work well in your area.
As a bonus, ILGM offers free shipping to the US with no minimum order (if you don’t know, ILGM is one of the few online retailers to do so).
Available Seeds:
Beginner – Autoflower - High Yield - CBD Hemp - High THC - Indoor - Outdoor - Indica – Sativa
Pros:
• Free US shipping
• Many BOGO deals
• Guaranteed delivery
• 24/7 customer support
• Wide variety of seeds
• Stealth shipping and packaging
• 100% germination guarantee
• Frequent deals + VIP program
• Plethora of free resources accessible straight from the site.
Cons
• Additional tracking order fee
#2. Seedsman – Best Variety in Strain of UK EU
These are some of the largest seed banks that ship cannabis seeds to the US over the internet. They offer a collection of over 3,000 specialty cannabis seeds which is a plus. In addition to your own seeds, you can get seeds from a variety of breeders when you shop at Seedsman. You are sure to find something that appeals to you and your needs.
Seedsman offers the widest selection of the most economical seeds while still providing quality products. It has stock quality seeds from over 30 different breeders including popular names like Grand Daddy Genetics, Bomb Seeds and the all-time favorite Humboldt Seed Co. You can also buy medicinal seeds to treat various ailments such as depression, arthritis, anxiety and insomnia. See our Medicinal Seeds section for more information.
Customers can also choose a guaranteed shipping option to ensure that their seeds arrive no matter what. They also offer regular discounts and reward points so you can save cash on your next purchase.
Available Seeds:
Regular - Feminized - Autoflowering Seeds - Fast Strains
Pros:
• A diverse range of strains
• Inconspicuous packaging
• With critiques of individual strains, this site is highly rated
• The website’s accessibility is simple
• Good promotions and a rewards programs
• 30 different breeders
• 1500+ strains
Cons:
• Seedling germination guarantee is limited
• Their marijuana seeds are costly
• Customer care is lacking
• No free Shipping
# 3. Crop King Seeds – Great Germination Guarantee
Like ILGM, Crop King Seeds are one of the best seedbanks offering the highest 80% germination guarantee.
Crop King Seeds is currently the most popular seed bank and prides itself on offering premium seeds to ensure you get high quality sprouts.
The company has been around since 2005, during which time it has made a name for itself by stocking both classic strains and new-age hybrids. They have great seed options to choose from, but their unique strain diversity is where Crop King Seeds outperforms other seed banks. Plus, you can use their blog and guides to grow marijuana very smoothly. Not to mention 24/7 chat support if you need even more personal help.
Even better, their seeds are guaranteed an 80% germination rate, one of the best guidelines in the industry.
Available Seeds:
Regular – Feminized – Auto-Feminized – Autoflowering - Medical CBD - Mix and Match – Strains
Pros:
• High-THC autoflower strains
• Free shipping over $200
• Bob Marley’s favorite strain
• Worldwide shipping
• Toll-free call support
• 80% germination guarantee
• Brick-and-mortar stores
Cons:
• Slower shipping times
• Relatively Expensive
• Limited selection of strains compared to other seed banks
#4. Rocket Seeds – CBD cannabis seeds
Rocket Seeds is a US based company with over 650 shares and an 80% germination guarantee (similar to Crop King Seeds).
If you want the best cannabis seeds with premium genetics, Rocket Seeds are a great option. Rocket Seeds have a plethora of his CBD strains to choose from, if you want the relaxing effects of marijuana but still want it to be potent.
Rocket Seeds doesn’t just sell its stock. In fact, they also offer other popular suppliers (including Crop King Seeds). This is great if you want to buy seeds from multiple brands in the same place.
In other words, if you’re looking for a place to compare top seeds from the best companies, this is the place. All orders over $200 have free shipping, and the site offers 10 seeds free for all orders over $400.
Rocket Seeds ship worldwide and our support team is available 24/7 to answer your questions. As a bonus, Seed Bank is one of the few banks that accepts PayPal payments, which is very handy for added security.
Available Seeds:
Regular - CBD - Fast Version - Feminized – Autoflower (Blue diesel autoflower, Amnesia Autoflower, AK-47 Autoflower)
Pros:
• Quality genetics
• 650+ strains available
• Good selection of CBD seeds
• 10 free seeds over $400 orders
• 80% Germination guarantee
• PayPal accepted
• Many popular stores
Cons:
• No tool for Strain finder
• Not many discounts
#5. Seed City – Rare seed strains galore
With over 7,000 strains, Seed City is a popular destination for the best marijuana seeds, including autoflowering plants and photoperiod seeds.
Seed City has over 10 years of experience in providing quality male and female seeds. They understand how important it is for your product to reach you, so we offer discreet shipping. Guaranteed.
Seedy is typically 30-40% off and offers free seeds with every order. The site sources seeds from over 100 breeders and is one of the few suppliers to offer a price guarantee. If you find a seed you like at a better price elsewhere, grab it and enjoy a small discount.
In addition, some cannabis stocks offer frequent discounts (up to 40%), with Bitcoin payments offering a 10% discount.
Available Seeds:
Regular – Feminized - Medical Strains - Cheese Strain - Auto-flowering (BCN Critical XXL Autoflower, Green Crack, Purple Punch Autoflower)
Pros:
• Rare, high THC strains
• Free UK delivery
• Frequent discounts (up to 40%)
• 10% off on Bitcoin payments
• 7,000+ strains from 100+ breeders
• Price match guarantee
Cons:
• No free Shipping to US
• No Germination guarantee
#6. Herbies Seeds – Best Customer Satisfaction
Since its inception 20 years ago, Herbies Seeds has been dedicated to providing consumers with the world's best hash seeds. You say high THC, we say Herbies Seeds. (Darn, it doesn’t rhyme)
Herbies Seeds accepts orders from all over the world. You will receive a free seed package with every order. So the seeds are more carefully hidden inside the articles. Choose stealth shipping for maximum security. You receive your seeds in a plain plastic bag disguised as a normal transaction to avoid unnecessary inspections.
Privacy aside, anonymous Bitcoin payments offer a secure and valuable purchase. Herbies Seeds are reliable and punctual. Seed Bank guarantees they will deliver seeds within a week to anywhere in the world. For cannabis seed purchasing, growing and care, please contact the Herbies Customer Service Department!
Available Seeds:
Regular – Beginner - Feminized - High THC - High CBD - High Yielding – Autoflower (Gelato Auto - Strawberry Banana Autoflower - AK420 Autoflower)
Pros:
• Worldwide Shipping
• Shipping to the United States is quick
• 2,000+ strains
• Free gifts and goodies
• 70% germination guarantee
• 10 years of experience
• 4.8 rating on Reviews
• Stealth shipping option available
• Payment options include a variety of options
Cons:
• No Cash Payment options
• Improvement is required for customer service
• No free Shipping to US
#7. Seed Supreme – Best Cannabis Strain Variety
One of the coolest aspects of Seed Supreme Seed Banks is their excellent rewards program.
Earn free Kush Cash Points when you buy Marijuana Seeds online from their website. Buy seeds with Kush currency points. When you order, marijuana seeds are included in items such as pens, t-shirts, and dolls.
Sticky Zkittle Glue, Gorilla Glue, Somango, White Widow and Purple Haze are some of the newest marijuana strains the company has for sale.
Seeds will arrive in 15-30 days if purchased from the US. You have to pay $15 for shipping. If you do not receive your purchase, they will gladly send you a replacement.
Available Seeds:
Regular – High yielding – High CBD – Autoflower – Best Strains
Pros:
• Wide variety of Strains Available
• Great Discount Offer
• Free Seeds with Guaranteed Delivery
• Informative Blog Content
Cons:
• Additional Charges for Insured Shipping and Hidden Packages
• Poor Customer Service
• Limited Payment Options
#8. Grower’s Choice Seeds – Best Cannabis Seed Bank
Grower's Choice was founded by horticultural and medical professionals. This makes it a reputable seed bank and one of the top seed banks in the US.
Many consumers have expressed satisfaction with the quality of Grower’s Choice seeds, which is in line with the company’s goals. They claim that all their seeds are fresh, handpicked and subject to the strictest quality control.
Another point raised by customers in their reviews is that the company is based in California. At the same time, the company is considered one of the largest US seed banks.
In addition, they also guarantee a 90% germination rate for their cannabis seeds. Promotions may include free seeds.
Grower’s Choice guarantees that if your seed doesn’t germinate, they’ll send you back a replacement seed right away. These seeds act as free replacements for defective seeds. However, this promotion only applies to those following the instructions in the germination guide.
Finally, their service quality is excellent. You can contact Grower’s Choice through their website feedback form, email, mobile phone number and social media channels.
Available Seeds:
Regular – Beginner – Feminized – High CBD – High Yielding – Autoflower
Pros:
• Fresh cannabis seeds from
• Numerous excellent customer reviews available
• Company is based in California
Cons:
• Expensive with the requirement of Free shipping
• Seed selection is more limited
#9. Sonoma Seeds – Best customer support
They offer one of the best team of customer service representatives we’ve come across.
The platform has over 500 cannabis strains. Shipping is free for orders above for $200 and the germination rate is good at 80%.
Available Seeds:
Regular – High CBD – Autoflower (Watermelon OG)
Pros:
• Over 500 strains
• Extra 10 marijuana seeds with orders over $420
• Free shipping over $200
• Excellent customer service
Cons:
• Reputation not yet established
• Not much discount
#10 Beaver Seeds – Free shipping to the United States
Want to get feminized, regular, CBD-rich and even autoflowering seeds at competitive prices? Beaver seeds may have a good reputation.
Unlike many other seed banks, we offer international shipping, so chances are you can order from wherever you are. Additionally, Beaver Seeds offers free shipping to the US. All other countries ship orders over $200 for free.
Beaver Seeds has some “top picks” worth checking out. Especially Tangerine Dream and Great White Shark.
Available Seeds:
Fast Version – High CBD - Auto – Feminized
Pros:
• Affordable prices
• Wide selection
• Free US shipping
• Handy Indica and Sativa filters
Cons:
• Limited selection
GROWING GUIDE
Since quality cannabis seeds are only half the equation, we have tried to include a seed bank that provides detailed growing guides for both novice and experienced growers who want to try other strains.
After all, just because you think you know what you’re doing, doesn’t mean you’ve wasted your money on dead plants or poor yields.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.