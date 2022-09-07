2022's Autumn Top Investments: Uniglo (GLO), Litecoin (LTC) And Bitcoin (BTG)

The value of Bitcoin has plummeted by over 60% in 2022, but it hasn’t reduced much interest in purchasing cryptos. Millennials are expecting the market to recover in the fashion it has always done. Furthermore, a strong belief in the underlying technology continues to attract investors who believe the winter is short-lived. All weak hands have left the market, leaving behind those who encourage technology advancements. Speaking of which, cryptos like Uniglo, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Gold are poised to make wild moves in the upcoming autumn.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is a groundbreaking concept in the crypto market, aimed at preserving and growing wealth. It has a dedicated treasury vault with a stack of digital assets, NFTs, and collectibles. Everyone gets to own a share of these tangible and intangible assets when they hold GLO in their wallets. This helps to protect the inherent value of the token. Furthermore, the dual-burn mechanism ensures increasing scarcity over time, which has a direct impact on value appreciation. Currently, in the second round of presale, Uniglo is all set for a smart contract launch in the upcoming month!
Litecoin (LTC)
As the name suggests, Litecoin is a lighter version of Bitcoin that was created in 2011 to address concerns related to mining. Over the years, crypto has reestablished itself as a P2P payment system. The idea behind Litecoin was to discourage large-scale mining firms from taking control of the mining process. Despite having a lower market capacity than other popular cryptos, it is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on the market.
Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
Bitcoin Gold is another hard fork of Bitcoin that can be mined on common GPUs rather than an expensive ASIC. It was an attempt to decentralize Bitcoin again and take control away from large miners. The developers also focused on transparency and protection issues, while also increasing anonymity. As per the roadmap, the main development areas of focus include lightning networks, infrastructure, applications, and interoperability. BTG has plans to move from Board-based governance to a DAO-based model.
