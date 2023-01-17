2023 brings a renewed focus on health and wellness : Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Despite there being a significant decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, health awareness remains high said Dr Santosh Datar, at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. We at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, as an Emergency Service Provider, we are at the forefront with the various state government and corporate to ensure that our services which are so critical are not hampered at all. We believe Wellness is the practice of seeking and maintaining balance in life, as well as incorporating physical, mental and emotional health into one's lifestyle. Wellness can be thought of as an ongoing process that requires us to take care of all aspects of ourselves.
Movement snacks:
Dr Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd strongly suggest that the Movement snacks are a new trend in the fitness world. The idea is that a small period of physical activity is an effective way to boost your metabolism and get the blood pumping. Many people are choosing this as an alternative to eating a larger, less healthy meal before sitting down to work, which slows the metabolism and leaves you feeling sluggish. One of the reasons that intermittent fasting works so well is that your body is still getting the nutrients it needs, but you’re not getting all the calories at once. This means that you don’t gain much weight or risk eating too much.
Digital Detox:
What is digital detox? Dr Santosh Datar, from Ziqitza Healthcare explains that a digital detox is a temporary break from the internet and all of its related activities, such as social media, video games, or other online activities. It can be a conscious decision to take time off certain activities in order to de-stress and relax. It can also be an unintentional consequence of losing interest in a particular activity, or having too much time on your hands. People are finding that they can communicate more openly when they put down their Digital devices. Similar thoughts were shared by Ziqitza Punjab 108 team.
Restorative travel:
Dr Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Healthcare remarked that the leaders in the field of global health and wellness travel, developed the concept of "restorative travel", which includes re-creating experiences of traditional cultures that promote well-being. Experts suggests that people should take off from their normal lives for a restorative change to reset the mind, body and spirit.
Preventive Healthcare:
Team of Doctors at Ziqitza 108 believes that today again people are going back to traditional Indian healing methods these days. Younger generations are more interested in preventive treatments while their parents focus on curative therapies. Growing up, seeing how our grandparents relied on drugs to deal with "lifestyle" disorders common in their generation, GenZ are now more aware of alternative medicines like naturopathy and Ayurveda and realise the importance of these. Gen-Xers want a healthy lifestyle without drugs. They will be including wellness breaks as a regular feature of their life & not just taking one when they need to.
Eating Early:
It is projected that in 2023, thoughts about managing weight and a focus on healthier eating will both be important to many people. One key change will be that eating earlier in the day will become more popular. People are likely to eat more at home and find ways to cook more healthy foods. Childhood obesity rates may drop because of this shift. Eating your meals earlier can help you burn more calories and control hunger. The best time to eat is within a 10-hour window each day. Similar views were share by team Ziqitza 108 experts.
The core thought of ZHL Punjab counselling is to follow measures that includes creating awareness, training more mental health professionals, making the mental health services easily accessible for all, making appropriate laws to prevent stigmatisation and discrimination of a mentally ill person. Physical and mental health are two sides of the same coin. An individual can promote positive health by adopting healthy life style measures such as adequate sleep, nutritious diet, regular physical exercise. Ziqitza Rajasthan & ZHL Rajasthan also have appreciated the health trends shared by Dr. Datar.
