2023: The Year of AI? A Closer Look at the Statistics and Trends in Artificial Intelligence

As the world rapidly evolves, artificial intelligence has become a major player in the tech industry. AI is being leveraged across all sorts of businesses to streamline processes and increase efficiency.
In recent years, there has been an explosion in AI-led initiatives due to the sheer potential that this technology can bring to enterprises—from data collection and analysis insights gathered from machine learning algorithms to developing proactive customer services solutions such as chatbots or predictive analytics for smarter decision-making, or the latest revolution - the ChatGPT.
With the last few years showing signs of promise for continued growth in the field of AI applications, what does 2023 hold? In this blog post, we dive into some important statistics and trends about artificial intelligence developments which indicate what we should expect this year, and beyond –– from further advancements into human capital markets powered by automation tools, increased use of virtual assistants (VAs), improved real-time data processing capacities with natural-language generation (NLG) capabilities just scratching the surface –– it's an exciting chapter ahead.
Before we go any further, here are some interesting AI facts:
- The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% in the forecast period of 2023-2028 compared to its value of around USD 1.2 trillion in 2020. By 2026 it is expected to reach about 6 trillion.
- By 2030, the Global GDP is expected to grow by $15.7 trillion.
- The upward trajectory of the AI market is forecast to continue year-over-year. The adoption of AI technology is rapidly increasing in various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and transportation.
- According to TechJury, a total of 35% of companies in the world are using AI, and a whopping 42% of companies are exploring the technology for its implementation.
- According to a report by Gartner, the customer satisfaction rate is expected to grow by 25% in organizations that use AI to ease their work by 2023.
- 91.5% of leading businesses are investing in AI on a regular basis. As of a report from Info-Tech Research Group, an IT analyst firm, 44% of private sector companies are in plan to invest in AI systems in 2023.
- AI is being used for various applications such as chatbots, predictive analytics, and autonomous vehicles.
- The demand for AI professionals, such as data scientists and machine learning engineers, has increased significantly in recent years and is also said to increase by leaps and bounds this year.
- As of the reports, there’s been a growth of 14 times in the last two decades in regard to the growth of AI startups.
- Businesses all over the world are witnessing an increase in productivity by 40% using AI.
The AI Statistics & Trends
While the trends are countless, and so are the statistics, here are the top ones you should learn about.
- The optimistic consumers
As of a survey by Blumberg Capital, 50% of consumers feel optimistic about AI and are confident that this trend will reach new heights in the coming years. However, the other 50% still feel fearful, and uninformed about technological advancements. So --- “is the glass half empty, or half full?” Let technological developments predict the future of AI.
(Source: Blumberg Capital)
- But how enormous is the market size of Artificial Intelligence?
Each day, Artificial Intelligence is making incredible progress and becoming an essential part of our lives.
In 2021 alone, the AI market experienced a $93.5 billion growth — but that was only the beginning! Just one year later in 2022 it expanded to become a staggering $136.6 billion industry - demonstrating how rapidly this technology continues to evolve with exciting possibilities ahead for us all to witness.
(Source: Grand View Research)
- What is the AI market growth like?
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry is poised for major growth in the near future. According to reports, the global AI market size is estimated to reach an impressive sum of $1,811.8 billion by the year 2030.
This amounts to a significant jump from the projected figure for 2022 – $136.6 billion – indicating an increased Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.1%. Clearly, businesses and individuals alike can expect a truly remarkable upsurge in the value of this lucrative sector over the course of the next seven-eight years.
(Source: Grand View Research)
- Is the trust level increasing among consumers/businesses?
Blumberg Capital's findings make it clear: Consumers are rapidly gaining confidence in AI technology to safeguard their personal data – an impressive 43% indicating that businesses have adopted necessary measures for privacy protection.
(Source: Blumberg Capital)
- The AI Job/Employment Market - The Now & The Future
AI technology has been making tremendous advances in recent years leading to highly increased job opportunities in this segment. It's expected that the AI job/employment market is going to expand significantly in the coming future, covering more industry verticals extensively.
Many experts across industries believe that with such accepted and wide adaptation of artificial intelligence tools and technologies, the ability to maneuver complex, difficult tasks is likely to skyrocket soon. This is sure to add value to employable skill sets, thus creating employment aptitudes for upcoming workers now and later!
However…
According to a report by Semrush,
- 38% of employees feel that their jobs will be automated by 2023, while 13% of employees expect that AI will do away with a few positions in their respective industries.
But… The good news is that…
Despite many negative reports,
- AI is said to create 97 million jobs by 2025.
(World Economic Forum)
- Career Switch?
Yes. According to AI technology statistics, 375 million people all over the globe will have to make a significant career shift by 2030.
The report states that AI can replace nearly 800 million jobs in the next seven years - leaving 30% of occupants extinct.
(Source: McKinsey&Company)
- The Generative AI & Its Market Size
Generative AI is a new and powerful technology that is doing rounds on the internet today and is expected to grow massively in the years to come. As to the projections, the Global Generative AI Market Size is expected to enjoy a market size of USD 110.8 billion by 2030. The growth from 2022 and 2030 is expected at a CAGR of 34.3%. (Source: Acumen Research and Consulting)
What’s more impressive is the tools that are making their way to the market making work smoother than ever for millions of people all over the world. If you would like to take a look at the 3,000 plus AI tools available on the market today, do take a look at them here.
(Source: GrabOn)
- But is AI adoption increasing?
A definitive yes! As per the survey by IBM, the adoption of artificial intelligence is increasing more rapidly than ever. When compared to other companies in different countries, Chinese and Indian firms have registered the highest levels of AI adoption of almost a whopping 60%.
The others on the list were at a mere half in terms of AI adoption with the USA at 25%, the UK (26%), Canada (28%), Australia (24%), et al.
(Source: IBM)
- 1 in 4 & 1 in 5
As the labor and skills shortages continue to mount, companies are finding themselves in an urgent race against time. Fortunately, resurfacing from this is a silver lining – Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI has proved instrumental in allowing 1 in 4 businesses to remain successful; automating jobs that would otherwise be left vacant due to diminishing human resources.
Moreover, it's estimated that 1 out of 5 firms now use intelligent technology as part of their sustainability efforts: creating environmentally friendly outputs while bridging any emerging gaps across multiple sectors!
(Source: IBM)
- The AI Startups Growth
Since the last two decades, the world has witnessed a whopping 14 times increase in the number of AI startups. The data by Forbes also reveals that the investments made in AI startups grew 6 times since 2000.
(Source: Forbes)
- The AI systems - the future?
The future of AI systems is unfolding before us. Accenture, a leading IT company, recently announced the arrival of its new “Teach and Test” method for monitoring, evaluating, and measuring AI systems within company infrastructures.
This revolutionary service will help free up resources or time- and provide access to an advanced level of analytics that can enable companies to make better decisions about their automated operations.
It is a groundbreaking concept for how to manage artificial intelligence in the future and promises to revolutionize the world we currently inhabit.
(Source: Accenture)
Other Key Statistics
- China is set to take the lead in AI-boosted economic growth, with gains of 26% projected by 2030. This surge could be a game changer for China's economy and its citizens alike.
(PwC Global)
- In 2019, an impressive 37% of businesses surveyed by Gartner incorporated AI into their operations. This reflective surge in workplace technology can be attributed to the growing efficacy and adoption of Artificial Intelligence - propelling companies forward on their path toward success.
(Gartner)
- New research conducted by Gartner reveals that the artificial intelligence revolution is making waves in the telecommunications industry. The report reveals that 52% of telephone companies are now leveraging the automation potential of AI, tapping into its power with the use of chatbots. This represents a sizable shift from tradition, where human agents were typically necessary to provide customer service over the phone.
(Gartner)
- According to a study by IDAP, mobile users' adoption of AI-powered voice assistance is overwhelmingly positive, with an incredible 97% having used it.
The study uncovered an interesting angle when looking into the usage of voice assistants, such as Apple's Siri and Android's 'OK Google': in comparison to Android users, twice as many iPhone owners say they have not employed these methods on their devices yet.
(IDAP)
- Retail executives are embracing AI to offer customers tailored product recommendations, and investments in the technology have skyrocketed. Predictions show it could reach an astounding $20 billion by 2026 - a 39% increase from 2019! By 2027, almost 80% of retail executives expect their companies to utilize AI-driven intelligent automation.
(Facts & Factors)
AI Trends in 2023 and beyond
- Attackers Vs Defenders
In 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) will be at the forefront of both attackers and defenders in cyber security. As AI technology continues to develop, the task of mitigating cybercrime becomes more complex. Attackers will use tools for spear phishing, automated malware deployment, credential stuffing, and other malicious activities aimed at gaining access to confidential data or disrupting systems. On the other hand, defenders will use AI-powered tools to discover threats faster, detect intrusions sooner and respond quicker.
But the solution…
AI-based cybersecurity solutions can protect organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats by continuously monitoring their environment and detecting suspicious activity using advanced machine learning algorithms. These algorithms can detect patterns in a vast array of data sets that humans simply cannot spot in a timely manner.
For example:
- AI can detect unusual patterns in network traffic or user behavior that could indicate a breach before the symptoms become visible to humans.
- It can also help identify suspicious activities such as malicious logins or attempts to elevate privileges that could lead to a data breach.
- The turning point for NLP
Natural language processing (NLP) is a rapidly growing area of Artificial Intelligence, involving teaching computers to understand text and speech. It has become increasingly popular over the past year due to developments such as ChatGPT and Meta’s controversial Galactica, which have pushed NLP into the public consciousness.
The market for NLP services is predicted to be worth an astronomical $341bn by 2030, due to its vast array of applications in sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to education.
According to GP Bullhound’s recent report on NLP technology, businesses are already beginning to reap the rewards of introducing AI-powered natural language processing systems into their operations.
Companies are able to improve products, automate customer service processes and analyze documents more quickly and accurately than ever before by leveraging NLP technology. Furthermore, governments too are experiencing positive outcomes from investing in this technology; large amounts of data can now be processed quickly and efficiently with the aid of automated NLP programs.
The potential…
The potential for natural language processing is only going to increase as further advances in AI make it easier than ever before for machines to process complex data sets with language-based tasks.
With this increasing popularity comes a wider range of use cases that can benefit from NLP capabilities, meaning more industries will be able to experience its benefits in the years ahead.
As many have stated recently, we may well be approaching a watershed moment for natural language processing - one that could revolutionize how humans interact with computers across all sectors in an era where the conversation is truly king.
- AI-Generated Content
Well, at the end of 2022, and the beginning of 2023, especially in January, the world witnessed a massive technological advancement in regard to AI-generated content.
In 2023, AI-generated content is likely to become increasingly prevalent across all industries, as it offers more efficient and cost-effective solutions for many businesses. Companies are turning to AI technology to help automate mundane tasks and processes, and generate powerful insights from data quickly and accurately. AI-generated content can also be used to create new products, services, or experiences that provide meaningful value to customers.
The use…
AI-generated content can come in the form of text, images, videos, audio files, and other multimedia formats. In addition to creating new content from scratch, AI technology can also be used for automated editing of existing material by suggesting changes that result in better readability or increased accuracy. AI algorithms are able to automatically detect patterns in digital media that allow for faster and more accurate machine learning models than ever before.
This could potentially revolutionize the way people consume information, making it easier and faster for people to access the news they need. It could also open up opportunities for marketers by providing detailed insights into customer behavior that would not have been possible before.
- Democratization: low-code, no-code AI
The democratization of AI is an ongoing trend that has been gaining traction in recent years and is set to continue growing exponentially in the next few years. With low-code, no-code development, organizations can quickly and easily implement AI into their existing workflows.
For example…
Low-code, no-code development allows businesses to customize their intelligent systems using pre-built templates and drag-and-drop methods that are much less complex than traditional programming codes. This way, teams can create custom AI systems for their business more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
The use of low-code/no-code development platforms also offers scalability when it comes to implementing AI technology within a corporate setup. By utilizing these, organizations can scale up or down their AI usage as needed without having to invest heavily in new infrastructure or platforms. This removes a major barrier to adoption for businesses of all sizes that may not have the technical expertise or resources required to develop complex AI solutions from scratch.
- Digital transformation
Digital transformation through AI is predicted to be an ongoing trend in the coming years. In particular, chatbots will play a crucial role in digital transformation strategies. With advanced AI technology, these bots are capable of not only responding quickly to customer inquiries but also providing a better customer service experience than traditional methods.
This year, chatbots will become increasingly sophisticated, with the ability to converse with customers in natural language, interpret their intentions and suggest appropriate answers. Companies will be able to utilize these bots to increase customer satisfaction and reduce operational costs as they free up more time for employees to focus on higher-value tasks.
The major focus…
Chatbots have already been used in financial services such as banking and insurance applications and they are set to expand into other sectors such as travel booking, healthcare, e-commerce, and retail in the future.
To conclude…
In short, it is difficult to make sweeping statements about the future of AI. Yes, there are many impressive applications and use cases for artificial intelligence that continue to emerge. At the same time, however, concerns over data privacy and security breaches abound—and rightfully so. As we move further, businesses and individuals must pay close attention to the ever-evolving landscape of AI in order to make well-informed decisions about its role in their lives and operations.