[2023 UPDATE] Shockwave Therapy Machines for ED at home. Don’t Buy before Reading This.

Erectile dysfunction is the most commonly found sexual health issue in men and it can affect men of all age groups. It could be due to several factors such as aging, lifestyle, underlying health issues or reaction to a medication. There are numerous different treatments available for ED that includes sildenafil, supplements and creams; but they all do have side effects.
Acoustic Shockwave therapy is getting fame these days for its noninvasive, safe and effective results to treat erectile dysfunction. Considering the hype the technology is getting, we decided to share an overview and the best shockwave therapy device for erectile dysfunction in the market.
What is Shockwave Therapy?
Shockwave therapy is an advanced technique to treat erectile dysfunction issues. It is also called low-intensity shockwave therapy by urologists. It helps people regain harder erections without the need for any additional therapies. It is the best alternative for people who like to avoid medicinal treatments or consuming supplements claim to treat erectile dysfunction.
It is a noninvasive treatment, done by a wand like device that uses targeted sound waves to improve blood circulation and stimulate tissues in penile chamber. The therapy has been used to heal broken bones, injured ligaments, and tendons. It is also used for wood healing by cell growth and repairing tissues. According to the experts, the low intensity shockwaves helps grow new blood vessels that helps enhance the improve blood flow in the penis, which is the main source for erections.
How does Shockwave Therapy work?
• A wand like device administers shockwave therapy; it applies linear shockwaves to the penile tissues when placed near different areas of the penis. You need to move the device along different parts of your penis for about 15 to 20 minutes while it emits gentle shockwave pulses.
• The wand like device causes microtrauma that triggers the process of neovascularization. It is a process that involves the creation of new blood vessels.
• The new blood vessels enhance the flow of blood and that results in producing sensations in the penile muscles allowing men to overcome their erectile issues naturally.
• The shockwave pulses when trigger improve blood circulation and restructure the tissues of penile chamber. The remodeling and strengthening of penile tissues lead to hard erections for longer period of time.
• Unlike Viagra, creams and chemically treated supplements, Shockwave therapy does not temporarily increase blood flow to treat ED for the time being. Shockwave therapy works to restore the erectile mechanism and allow men to perform well by attaining strong erections spontaneously and naturally.
How to Use Shockwave Therapy Device?
Shockwave Therapy use at home devices are mostly in the form of wand like instrument that comes with a manual, and accessories makes it extremely easy to use.
• Before start using make sure to read all the instructions thoroughly after unboxing the device and accessories. The manual tells how to use the device and prevent things that can damage it.
• Now plug your Ed device into the electric socket. Make sure to use it somewhere dry and away from water or moisture.
• For the sake of user safety and prevent them from excess usage most of the ED devices features an option that tells number of times the device has been used.
• Some users apply numbing cream; however, it is not necessary. Instead apply a water based lubricant on the shaft or on the penis.
• Now turn on the device, the lights on your device will guide you how to run it all the way from top to bottom of your penis shaft where it meets your body.
• In order to prevent users from excess usage, most shockwave therapy devices are featured with an auto lock system that shuts down the device automatically to prevent the individuals from overdoing the therapy. You cant use the device before 36 hours after completion of a single session.
Best Shockwave Therapy Device: Phoenix Male Enhancement
What is Phoenix Male Enhancement?
Phoenix Male enhancement is a use at home device that provides a safe and effective solution to erectile dysfunction. Based on acoustic waves therapy also called as shockwave therapy, the product is designed under the supervision of certified medical experts that helps men get harder erections and recover sexual health issues.
Unlike chemically treated supplements, Phoenix male enhancement device provides a safer and effective solution in an affordable manner without causing adverse effects.
The device emits low intensity sound waves that causes microtrauma when enters into the penis that breaks up the blockages in existing blood vessels, creates new blood vessels that ensures biter and enhanced blood flow in the penile chamber.
Unlike sexual health pills, injections and creams that claims to treat erectile dysfunction Phoenix male enhancement device help in improving sexual health, achieve erection ability, boost libido and intensify orgasms.
Phoenix Male Enhancement Price
Phoenix ED device is considered an expensive device; however, if we compare it to the professional clinical treatments the cost seems to be justifiable cost. A clinical treatment cost up to $3000 to $6000. Since the official price of Phoenix device is $879 and it seems a bit hefty to pay upfront. If you are looking to get some discount, you must purchase the product directly from the website as the manufacturer keeps announcing various discounts and offers on its website.
Side effects of Phoenix Male Enhancement Device
Since the Phoenix Ed device, based on the acoustic therapy that is safe and is clinically proven effective the device is doesn’t seem to have any harmful effects.
However, in case if you have Blood Clotting Disorder you shouldn’t use Phoenix ED device. People having high blood pressure must control their vitals as high BP levels affect the way acoustic therapy works. Similarly if you take beta blockers to control your elevated blood pressure levels it may also be the reason for erectile dysfunction and may contradict the effectiveness of Phoenix ED device.
How Long Do the Results Last With The Phoenix?
The results of Phoenix ED device varies person to person. Most men get immediate improvement right after their first session and for some it takes time. There is no particular time frame given by the manufacturer. The efficacy also depends upon on the physiological state and physical strength of a person. However, upon completing the full treatment cycle, individuals experience harder erections and intense orgasms for up to two years.
Advantages of Phoenix Male Enhancement Device
• Based on the acoustic wave therapy and unlike the chemically treated pills and creams, Phoenix Ed device is clinically proven safe, effective and physician’s recommended device that doesn’t have any side effects.
• As per the manufacturer’s claim, the device has undergone 40 successful medical studies before introducing it to the customers finally.
• The Phoenix ED device is an affordable and effective solution to those who cant afford to have clinical treatments. The device offers customized treatment sessions that you can get at the comfort of your home without spending a fortune.
• The Phoenix ED device doesn’t have any side effects just like chemically treated medicines that claim to treat erectile dysfunction overnight.
• The Phoenix male enhancement device works naturally by dilating the blood vessels in the penile chamber and producing new blood vessels to improve the blood flow and oxygen. All of this process eventually results in reclaiming powerful sexual health and improving erectile dysfunction.
• Unlike the surgical treatments, the shockwave therapy sessions are noninvasive, painless and don’t have any side effects.
Final Verdict
IF you are a person that don’t rely on temporary results and prefer to address your erectile dysfunction issue naturally then shockwave therapy is a promising solution for you. Instead of masking the erectile dysfunction, the shockwave therapy is designed to dilate blood vessels and create new ones to and restore your ability to get erect naturally by improving your blood flow.
Since the treatment is newly introduced technique to overcome erectile dysfunction issues, there are a few shockwave therapy devices currently in the market. Out of those devices, Phoenix male enhancement device is considered a reliable, effective, and affordable device. It is a device recommended by urologists to use at home device. The device is intended to help men reclaim their sexual strength, boost stamina and get harder erections at the comfort of their home.
The Phoenix Ed device offer similar results just like the clinical treatments do in a highly affordable and easy to use manner. Thanks to the shockwave or acoustic waves therapy men start experiencing positive results in the initial 6 to 12 treatment sessions.
