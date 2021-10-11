The mental health day is celebrated to relieve stress, become motivated, diminish anxiety, and other reasons. On this spectacular day, 24-year-old Sunil ydv SS is helping people cope with problems like depression, confusion, hopelessness, etc., through his Telegram channel SS Motivation. For many years, the youthful entrepreneur has been influencing people's minds with positivity, focus, confidence, and more.
Besides being an online motivator, Sunil ydv SS is a public speaker, social activist, Karamveer Chakra awardee, author, and a world record holder. Although functioning online, Sunil has laid grounds for the company at Alwar, Rajasthan, his hometown, under the subsidiary of MotivationbySS Pvt. Ltd. The motivational content of his channel influenced the minds of 127 million human beings in 2019 from various countries, including India, the home ground of the founder Sunil ydv SS.
The relentless contributions of Sunil ydv SS in real life and on social media earned him the prestigious Karmaveer Chakra Award." He received it on behalf of the Global Fellowship Award, launched by the International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) and United Nations (UN). The award was given to him at the IIT Delhi ReX ConcLIVE. The award is one of the highest-ranking in our nation and is given to people who have made extensive contributions. In 2019, Sunil was also the recipient of more than thirty trophies and ceremonies, besides this distinguished award.
Even after receiving such recognition and gratitude, the entrepreneur never waved his direction towards society and contributed in many different ways, even during the pandemic. His selfless and energetic viewpoints influence the people in his network or even those that land on his social media accounts like Facebook, and Twitter, besides Telegram. Earlier, we mentioned that he is a creative author and has created a pocketbook called "The Secret Behind Success," readily available on major online stores like Amazon or Flipkart and even on many prominent offline bookstores.
The book is about Sunil ydv SS's journey and the hurdles he crossed to reach a massive worldwide audience on his Telegram channel SS Motivation. Before beginning his journey, Sunil was unsatisfied with his life and wanted to give back to the society that has helped in every step of the way. Social media proved a useful method to reach out to millions of brothers and sisters across the globe and build an everlasting connection.
SS Motivation is a organization founded by Sunil ydv SS based in Alwar, Rajasthan . SS Motivation is a Subsidiary of Motivationbyss Private Limited . SS Motivation is a media company.
Telegram is one channel without subscriber limitation, just like YouTube. It instantly attracted the attention of Sunil ydv SS, and he wanted to share realistic problems in both Hindi and English mediums. He understood that many Indians speak other native languages, but these remained common, even to people outside the country. Even at a young age, his vision was quite large, and the self-established channel soon became a venture and engrossed the hearts of millions. Today, his social mediums include honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors too.