It's hard to get Telegram members...
It can take years of hard work just to get a few... which can be discouraging...
How can you fix this problem?
You can buy Telegram members.
We tested over 67 websites selling members on Telegram and listed the top 25 sites in this blog post.
Here are the 25 best sites to buy Telegram members:
Score: 9.5/10
You can buy real Telegram members with UseViral.com.
This website sells real members on Telegram from real people that are active on Telegram, so they will interact with you and share your content with their friends. UseViral has been featured in Forbes and HuffPost as the best site to buy Telegram members.
Pros:
- Real Telegram members
- Active users
- Money-Back Guarantee
Cons:
- They don’t accept Bitcoin payments
For more info, visit UseViral.com.
Score: 9.3/10
Another great site where you can buy Telegram members is SidesMedia.com.
This website sells genuine Telegram members that are from real humans, so they are active on Telegram. These people will interact with your content and share it with other users. SidesMedia was featured as the best place to buy Telegram members by 'Business Insider' and 'Wired'.
Pros:
- Real members on Telegram
- Active Telegram users
- 100% Guarantee
Cons:
- They don’t offer a free trial
For more info, visit SidesMedia.com.
Score: 9/10
This company sells members for your Telegram account, which will help you get more engagement from your target audience. They also sell high-quality services for other social media platforms and have a friendly customer support team.
Pros:
- Real people
- Fast Delivery
- Fast Customer Support
Cons:
- No free trial
For more info, visit MediaMister.com.
4. BuyRealMedia
Score: 8.9/10
This website engages in integrated social media marketing. Integration and social media marketing are popular digital promotion strategies. The site offers additional services from the dashboard to promote your content on other media such as YouTube, Facebook, etc.
ros:
• Integrated social media marketing
• Low package price
• Promotion on other media platforms included in package
Cons:
• Limited access to analytics
5. GetViral
Score: 8.8/10
If you are looking to purchase genuine Telegram members, then Look No Further. At ‘’GoViral’’ they specialize in social media trends and engage in multiple forms of marketing, ensuring a diverse range of followers.
Pros:
• Effective marketing strategies with a presence on multiple media platforms
• Affordable package with various promotion options included
• Dedicated customer service for addressing concerns and queries
Cons:
• Limited access to analytics data for optimization purposes
6. SocialPros
Score: 8.7/10
SocialPros utilizes the wide reach of this app to post content on multiple social apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and so on. This has helped them to create active and diverse communities from around the world.
Pros:
• Wide reach via multiple social apps
• Use of Instagram influencers to promote your group
• Experienced digital marketing team with a proven track record
Cons:
• Limited customization options
• Expensive packages compared to other sites offering similar services.
7. SocialPackages
Score: 8.6/10
This site will utilize various ways to get you more channel members and to advertise your content and group. It is essential to produce quality content and provide numerous opportunities for new members.
Pros:
• Increase reach and performance of content
• Low cost membership purchase
• Opportunity to engage with new people
Cons:
• Difficulty to maintain engagement with new users
8. ViewsExpert
Score: 8.5/10
Views Expert has been a prominent presence in the world of social media marketing, with many well-known influencers utilizing the services on Instagram and YouTube.
Pros:
• Rapidly increases reach & membership base
• Provides high-quality, actively engaged fans
• Utilizes ads & network to promote your content
Cons:
• Potential limited scope of reach compared to other services
9. Fiverr
Score: 8.4/10
This website is different from others on this list as it offers a direct connection between server owners and Telegram group members. Usually, sites act as intermediaries, whereas Fiverr operates solely as a marketplace for vendors to offer social media promotion.
Pros:
- Direct connection between server owners
- Easy to use platform for finding suitable vendors.
- Cost effective services available.
Cons:
- No guarantee
10. Viralyft
Score: 8.3/10
If you are an influencer who is looking to promote your social media accounts, then this marketing agency may be worth considering, particularly if you plan on establishing a channel. Their plans for social media marketing are cost-effective, time-efficient, and widely used. Their goal is to enhance the visibility of your in an authentic and organic manner.
Pros:
• Cost-effective and time-efficient marketing plans
• Authentic and organic visibility enhancement
• Hundreds of followers gained within 24 hours
• Post views, poll votes and features
• Audience targeting and international promotion
• User-friendly platform with 24/7 customer support
Cons:
• May not work for every type of channel/influencer.
11. InstaFollowers
Score: 8.2/10
Notable social media influencers may be familiar with this resource. If not, it is suggested to contact a prominent Instagram influencer and inquire about their experience. This platform features competitive server speeds and marketplaces for increasing your group membership, along with other social media promotion.
Pros:
• Competitive server speeds
• Marketplaces for increasing group membership
• Cost-effective quick solution for quality growth
• Instagram followers also available
Cons:
• Quality may not be as high as expected.
12. Cibu
Score: 8.1/10
This company specialises in this field and has tactics that are not widely known. They work with social media experts and analysts who are well-skilled and strive to customise each Telegram marketing plan as per the customer's needs. As a result, they do not offer generic approaches which could potentially produce low-quality growth and lack of engagement from new members.
Pros:
• Specialises in messenger applications
• Tactics not widely known
• Works with social media experts and analysts
• Customised plans depending on customer’s needs
Cons:
• May be more expensive than other sites.
13. YT Views
Score: 8.0/10
If you want to be a successful telegram influencer, this site can help. They work with different types of content creators and are well-aware of the competition on the platform. With a lot of experience in virtual promotion, they have plenty to offer.
Pros:
• Experienced in virtual promotion
• Team of marketing experts
• Utilizes the latest technology to remain informed of virtual trends
• Provides promotional opportunities before others
Cons:
• No free trial
14. Member Tel
Score: 7.9/10
Member Tel is a service focused on Telegram that offers features such as buying fans, bots, DMs, and accounts. Additionally, there are additional services for avoiding 'bots'.
Pros:
- Faster account creation with no manual labor required.
- Detailed reports and analytics.
- Automated support in case of emergencies.
- Increased user engagement with maximum efficiency.
Cons:
- Cost associated with using the service, which can be expensive depending on your requirements.
15. SocialBoss
Score: 7.8/10
SocialBoss is a digital marketing agency that caters to categories other agencies have not. Telegram marketing requires specialized expertise, and Social Pause focuses specifically on it. This sets them apart from other social media apps, making them an ideal choice for businesses looking to leverage the power of this app.
Pros:
- Quick delivery
- Affordable prices
- Risk-free services
- Professional team of analysts and marketers
Cons:
- Limited payment options are available.
16. Dr. Telegram
Score: 7.7/10
This service centers around social media apps, such as Telegram. It provides access to a variety of resources, including buying fans, polls, etc., and helping you stay up-to-date on the latest trends in Telegram stats.
Pros:
- Secure payment system
- High quality Telegram members with active engagement
- Regular updates on trends and analytics in the Telegram universe
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Limited customization options for specific needs
17. Socials Up
Score: 7.6/10
This site is an advantageous choice for those who want to grow their Telegram channel. It offers a drip feed, meaning that the number of group members will slowly increase over time, compared to other services which offer immediate increases in numbers.
Pros:
- Drip feed option for gradual growth
- Sweeter deal with discounts if you subscribe to the service for a longer period of time
- Unique services like creating custom campaigns to target specific users
- Easy to use dashboard and access to analytics data
- Reasonable prices compared to other providers
Cons:
- Some users may experience slow growth in their channels
18. App Sally
Score: 7.5/10
App Sally is known for offering a high-quality service on different social media promotion platforms. From acquiring direct followers to providing consistent engagement, they offer an extensive range of services, including Telegram.
Pros:
• Professional service
• Quick delivery
• Quality followers
Cons:
• Expensive service
19. Get A Follower
Score: 7.4/10
The purpose of this company is to facilitate followers on different social media platforms, with a focus on providing high-quality people, and you can also buy Telegram group members from them.
Pros:
- Quickly gain followers without much effort
- High quality people who are active on the platform
- Access to a wide range of communities and resources
- Affordable pricing plans
Cons:
- There is no guarantee that followers will stick around for long term engagement
- Creators must actively engage with their audiences
20. Upwork
Score: 7.3/10
This social media marketing site is popular because it not only executes marketing campaigns but also provides profile management services. Their approach to marketing integration is more advanced than what has been seen previously.
Pros:
- Easy to use website with advanced features
- Wide range of membership options
- Discounted prices for services
Cons:
- Some users have experienced difficulty in getting started on the platform
21. SocialRush
Score: 7.2/10
This website can assist with marketing integration, working on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Your channel will gain exposure to a large variety of audiences across multiple social media platforms, ultimately increasing the potential for obtaining genuine followers.
Pros:
- Manages multiple accounts simultaneously
- Offers potential for organic growth and an increase in followers
- Target specific audiences through advanced filters
Cons:
- Limited analytics and reporting capabilities
22. App Geyser
Score: 7.1/10
This site offers numerous desirable features. It provides genuine subscribers, not bots, and you can use geographical targeting to reach a specific demographic. They guarantee safe and speedy growth for your channel. Additionally, their payment gateways are secure and there is no chance of third-party interference.
Pros:
- Real subscribers
- Geographical targeting
- Safe and speedy growth
- Secure payment gateways
- No third party interference
Cons:
- May be costly for small businesses with limited budget.
23. AdBy
Score: 7.0/10
This site provides numerous features to fans, including lifetime support and zero drop rate. You can join a Telegram group and other channels, as wells as purchase additional services such as automatic views, votes, etc. We are certain you will appreciate the level of transparency they offer when using their platform.
Pros:
• Lifetime support
• Zero drop rate
• Join groups and channels
• Automatic views, votes, etc.
• Transparent platform
Cons:
• Unclear subscription fees
24. Static King
Score: 6.9/10
Need to increase your business with Telegram? Consider visiting Static King. This reliable social media marketing site offers customized packages suited for any type of business. It allows you to find niche fans and create a community of dedicated followers. Services start from $15 per 1000 followers to $47 for 5000 followers, all organically obtained.
Pros:
- Easy to use dashboard and account setup,
- High quality members with a wide variety of interests,
- Fast delivery time and guaranteed results,
- Competitive packages based on desired followers.
Cons:
- Lack of customization for packages depending on the business needs,
25. Mr. Social
Score: 6.8/10
Mr. Social is a great option for those who want to maximize their profits through Telegram. you can get more Telegram members can be bought here from anywhere in the world, and they are completely free of bots meaning organic growth on the platform is promoted. These services are available at an attractive price point between $2 and $79.99.
Pros:
- High quality services
- Nice customer support
- Buy Targeted Telegram members
Cons:
- No free trial
What is the best site to buy Telegram members?
The best site to buy members on Telegram is UseViral.com. This website sells real Telegram members from real people and offers the option to buy Telegram Channel members and to buy Telegram group members.
Frequently Asked Questions about buying Telegram members:
Here are the most common questions about buying members on Telegram:
Can you buy members on Telegram?
Yes, you can buy members on Telegram. Many websites sell Telegram members and millions of people are buying these every year as it's a popular social media marketing strategy that will boost your marketing efforts.
How to buy?
Here's how you can buy members on Telegram in 5 steps:
- Choose the website you’d like to purchase from.
- Pick the package that fits your needs and budget.
- Enter your payment information.
- Wait for the delivery of your service.
- Monitor the growth of your promotion.
Where to buy Telegram members?
Here's where you can buy members on Telegram: You can purchase them from many websites like UseViral.com, SidesMedia.com, MediaMister.com, or on marketplaces like Fiverr and Upwork.
How much does it cost?
Here's how much it costs to buy Telegram members:
- 20 cost $1
- 50 cost $2
- 100 cost $4
- 200 cost $8
- 500 cost $20
- 1000 cost $30
- 2000 cost $50
- 5000 (5k) cost $75
- 10000 (10k) cost $100
- 1 Million (1M) cost $2000
BUYER'S GUIDE
Read our buyer's guide below.
Can I pay with Paypal, a Credit Card, Bitcoin, or Apple Pay?
Yes, when you buy Telegram memebers, you can pay with Paypal, a credit card, Bitcoin and Apple Pay and Google pay to get more group members or your channel or group, or multiple telegram members on multiple telegram groups. you'll ge more members and more Telegram subscribers and more Telegram post views from all the members that you purchased using these Telegram services and Telegram promotion, whether they are fake members or genuine channel members, these organic members on your Telegram channels will be only real subscribers and real followers and might become your international clients within a few hours after you promote your Telegram channel members risk free to increase members and poll votes and get more real followers as a result of this digital promotion.
Is it safe?
Yes, it's safe to buy Telegram members. Millions of people purchase these safely every year as the Telegram algorithm tolerates this practice and it's a popular marketing strategy.
Is it illegal?
No, it's not illegal to purchase members on Telegram. It's not against the law. It's 100% legal in any country around the world to purchase this type of promotion.
Can I buy cheap fans (for $1, with a free trial, or on Reddit)?
Yes, you can buy cheap Telegram members for $1 and even get a free trial. Media Mister sells Telegram members and Telegram followers, and ofers a full refund guarantee and a quality service. We strongly recommend Media Mister as Media Mister is one of the best websites in the world to get poll votes from all the members that you purchase and all the Telegram followers.
Can I buy real Telegram members, targeted from a specific country?
Yes, you can buy active fans targeted from a specific country like these ones:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antarctica, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling Islands), Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia (Hrvatska), Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, France, Metropolitan, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Heard and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, North Korea, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, New Caledonia, New Zealand (NZ), Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Helena, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Sudan, Suriname, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE), UK (United Kingdom), USA (United States of America), US Minor Outlying Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican City State (Holy See), Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands (British), Virgin Islands (US), Wallis and Futuna Islands, Western Sahara, Yemen, Yugoslavia, Zaire, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
It's also possible to get some that are Arab, Black, Latin, Male, Female, and from Asia, Europe, Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Do I get instant delivery instantly, fast and quick? Or is it a slow delivery, gradual, drip feed monthly?
The delivery is fast when you buy Telegram channel members and when you buy Telegram subscribers by using this Telegram services for social media promotion and to get more group members.
What type of group members is better, real or? (App Review)
Real ones are better.
What is the difference between fans that are genuine, fake, active, real, legit, permanent, safe, organic, non-drop, automatic, auto, and instant?
The difference depends on where you buy Telegram members from. Don't buy fake Telegram members, you should be real ones instead. Fake Telegram members don't help much except they make you look more popular.
What is the best place to buy Telegram members?
The best place to buy Telegram members is UseViral.com. This site sells genuine Telegram members for your group or channel. These people will actively engage with you and share your content with other Telegram users.