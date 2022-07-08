3 Best Meme Coin Cryptocurrency for Long-Term Holding

The recent contraction in the markets has also begun to be called the 2022 crypto winter by some investors. This period of high depreciation is shown as a continuation of the process that started with the collapse of Terra (LUNA). It can be seen that investors are confused about how to evaluate this period, as the trading volumes have decreased dramatically in the markets. Still, they state that this decline will pass eventually.
Mehracki (MKI): A Bulwark Against the Coming Crypto Crash
Experts sharing their views on crypto platforms agree that this process is temporary and will reverse in a short time. In particular, investors who want to make long-term crypto investments continue to consider low values as buying opportunities. In this process, it can be seen why pre-sale projects such as Mehracki (MKI) are also attracting attention.
Thanks to its performance in the pre-sale process, Mehracki (MKI) is seen as a project that offers potential for investors. Although it is included in the market as a meme coin, it works with a long-term sustainable plan.
The Mehracki (MKI) ecosystem focuses on a roadmap where real-world and NFT entities can interact. In this direction, it is aimed that NFT owners can gain different advantages in the service sector.
Mehracki (MKI) is being developed as a community-driven project. The ecosystem, which a decentralized administration will control, plans to leave the entire roadmap under the control of its own community.
The Mehracki (MKI) project, whose financial planning is sound, allocates a portion of the income generated by the ecosystem to brand awareness and marketing efforts. This allows the community to grow continuously.
Akita Inu (AKITA): Private & Scalable, Might See Another ATH
The Akita Inu (AKITA) coin seems to have weathered the crypto winter better than most. Its market value has declined since its all-time high in May 2021.Akita Inu (AKITA) was designed as a fork of the popular Ethereum blockchain, focusing on privacy and scalability. This gives it an advantage over other Ethereum-based coins, which have struggled to find a use case in the bear market. While its long-term prospects remain uncertain, Akita Inu (AKITA) appears well-positioned to weather the current market conditions.
Floki Inu (FLOKI): The Next Big Thing in the Market
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency that seems to be recovering from the crypto winter, which refers to the bear market that started in June 2022. Despite the bear market, FLOKI has maintained its market value and even increased its purpose. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was created to help people invest and save money. It is a deflationary currency, meaning its supply decreases over time. This makes it similar to gold and other precious metals, which tend to increase in value during economic uncertainty.
The fact that Floki Inu (FLOKI) has maintained its value during the bear market suggests that it could be a good investment during the next bull market.
So, despite the recent crypto crash, investing in Mehracki (MKI) is still a good idea. The coin has a strong community behind it and a clear use case – providing a payment solution for anyone. With a bright future ahead, MKI is one of the best long-term cryptocurrency investments you can make right now. Have you invested in MKI? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
