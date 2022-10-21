3 Best Meme Coins For 2022- Dogelon Mars, Floki Inu, And Big Eyes Coin

Anyone who views the crypto markets right now can see that investing is a tricky business.
For the last year, most cryptocurrencies have been facing a bear market, a prolonged period when investment prices drop. It is safe to say that the crypto craze has ground to a halt, and most investors are either holding onto their assets or cashing out in defeat.
However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom this year. Some argue that a bear market is the best time to invest in cryptocurrencies if you are willing to wait a long time. Because prices of coins are down, they are easier to buy, and there is a bigger chance that when cryptocurrencies skyrocket again, you could rake in a tonne of profit.
The meme coins Dogelon Mars (ELON), Floki Inu (FOLKI) and the up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are all showing signs of exponential growth in the future. While some suffer more from the bear market than others, all signal the potential to catapult to greater heights.
What Is A Meme Coin?
Meme coins are undoubtedly a baby of the internet. A form of digital currency that usually has not much intrinsic value (typically costing less than a single cent), these funny tokens are often inspired by internet memes or jokes. The value of a meme token is assigned by the meme's cultural value. For instance, if dogs are popular, dog meme tokens will be too, and so on.
Is Dogelon Mars Coin A Good Investment?
Dogelon Mars (ELON) aimed to replicate Dogecoin’s success while at the same time hopping on the buzz surrounding Elon Musk’s plans to colonise Mars. In this sense, the team behind Dogelon Mars deemed it as an interplanetary currency. Dogelon Mars also has its own comic series for sale as an NFT.
Although Dogelon Mars (ELON) is going through a rough patch at the moment, it remains the third-best meme coin by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap, with the potential to reach great peaks sometime again.
Is Floki Inu Coin A Good Investment?
The meme coin Floki Inu wants to ensure that it has real-world utility and charitability. The cryptocurrency has branched in several directions, including an NFT Metaverse game, a digital asset locker protocol, a future NFT market place and a FLOKI University, which aims to educate its holders about the blockchain.
Floki Inu began to skyrocket back in 2021 but never got a chance to finish its upward trend before the bear market hit. Potentially, when the economic situation improves again, Floki Inu will receive the success it deserves.
Is Big Eyes Coin A Good Investment?
So far, dogs have dominated the meme coin market. Just look at CoinMarketCap, and it is clear to see that an untapped market lies in wait. That same market has produced over 6.5 billion pictures on the internet, according to CNN and over 2 million videos on Youtube. And if you have not guessed already—it is cats.
Big Eyes Coin is showing enormous potential for its whirlwind of a presale which has managed to raise almost $8 million in a matter of weeks, often jumping $500,000 in one day. This in addition to an amazing social media campaign that has the backing of crypto influencers Ieda Wobeto (@iedawobetoreal) and Rafa (@RafaaCerro), has generated a huge amount of buzz for this cute cat.
Only time will tell if Big Eyes will be a good investment, but by the speed at which the meme token is flying through its presale stages, it is clear investors want to buy BIG up before the price increases.
Which Meme Coin Is The Best Investment For 2022?
While Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are admirable meme coins, none of them has quite taken off like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has. Although only in its presale, Big Eyes Coin has several features that will ensure its continuity in the future. An NFT sushi club, a dedicated 5% marketing wallet, a merch store, and charity donations will all keep this cute cat alive and kicking for the long run.
