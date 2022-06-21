3 Coins Shedding Light On Crypto Market: RoboApe (RBA), Ethereum (ETH), And The Graph (GRT)

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage lately, and for a good reason. They provide a new way of doing business and offer opportunities for investment that were not possible before their advent. There are many different cryptocurrencies available today, but some are more innovative than others. Three such coins are RoboApe (RBA), Ethereum (ETH), and The Graph (GRT). Each of these coins offers something unique and exciting, making them worth investigating further.
RoboApe (RBA) Looks Promising in Near Future
RoboApe (RBA) is a beautiful project planned for mid-and long-term investment opportunities. People in the ecosystem benefit significantly from an advanced academy to train in the field of memes and DeFi. RoboApe (RBA) is on its way to a place where it can be used in many real-life situations, and it looks like it will achieve its goal in the long run.
The primary native asset of the project, RoboApe (RBA), is an ERC-20-based token. In other words, it operates on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The total supply of the coin is set at 900 million. This is a much more limited number compared to other token platforms. The limited supply is one of the most critical factors that increase the token’s value. RoboApe (RBA) coin pre-sale continues until August 29. According to the developers, the initial price will be $ 0.006173. It is stated that the cryptocurrencies that will be accepted to buy the token are USDT, SOL, DASH, XRP, BTC, ETH, BNB, and TRX.
Ethereum (ETH) Shows Its Versatile Nature
The coin exhibits highly volatile support and resistance points due to its high trading volume. Ethereum (ETH) https://ethereum.org/en/points to the $1138 band as the first support point. After that, the second support is shown at the $1096 level. Considering the market trends, it can be said that both support points hold quite firmly.
Ethereum (ETH) attracts investors’ attention with the optimistic wave it draws on the charts. There is a high probability of reaching the initial resistance level of $1138 in the medium term. If $1138 is breached, progress towards the $1250 levels can be seen.
Ethereum (ETH) is well suited for day trading, especially with its high trading volume. Daily, it carries a price elasticity of between $150 and $200 on average. Likewise, if suitable opportunities are caught, it can also provide profitability in leveraged transactions.
The Graph (GRT)
The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol for building and publishing open APIs, known as subgraphs, that are queried using GraphQL. The Graph (GRT) tokens are used to power queries on the network and incentivize developers to build and maintain high-quality subgraphs. The market value of The Graph (GRT) tokens is based on the number and quality of subgraphs hosted on the network and the number of queries made against those subgraphs. The purpose of The Graph is to make it easy for developers to build applications that use data from various sources in a secure and decentralized manner. In doing so, The Graph (GRT) has the potential to become the de facto standard for data sharing on the decentralized web.
Conclusion
RoboApe (RBA), Ethereum (ETH), and The Graph (GRT) are all innovative coins that could potentially see great returns in the future. If you’re looking for a coin to invest in, RoboApe (RBA) seems like a good option at this point. Ethereum (ETH) and The Graph (GRT) are also worth keeping an eye on; both have a lot of growth potential. Thanks for following along with us as we took a look at these three promising coins.
Links-
Join Presale: presale.roboape.io/register
Website: roboape.io