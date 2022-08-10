3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Make You A Fortune: Dogeliens, Algorand, and Helium

In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been flourishing, attracting investors from both the real estate and entertainment industries. As the crypto world evolves, new currencies are continuously joining the competitive m-arket in order to gain a foothold.
Algorand (ALGO) and Helium (HNT) are two coins that have changed the way people think about the cryptocurrency market. These currencies have continually focused on adding value and devising tactics to improve the crypto ecosystem's expansion. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new coin with the potential to revolutionise the Metaverse and GameFi worlds. We will cover why Dogeliens (DOGET) has a meme coin face and why it is the ideal cryptocurrency to buy right now in this article.
Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand (ALGO) is a formidable platform that provides its customers with a blockchain network that is decentralized, scalable, and secure. Everything from decentralized finance to generative NFTs is powered by blockchain technology. These functions are avenues for actively creating money.
Algorand (ALGO) was built to provide an effective and reliable way of handling digital transactions in the cryptocurrency market. Its fundamental premise is based on its capacity to apply a specialised algorithm, to enable faster and more secure transactions than traditional cryptocurrencies.
Algorand (ALGO) is not the oldest cryptocurrency, but it offers a new method for digital transactions that has piqued the interest of both investors and users. Algorand has delivered on its promises and is now one of the most prominent names in cryptocurrency.
Genesis-Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Borderless Capital, ParaFi Capital, The Algorand Foundation, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, and Jump Crypto have all invested in Algorand (ALGO) in the first quarter of 2022. This is evident in the fact that Algorand (ALGO) is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.
Helium (HNT)
A blockchain-based protocol called Helium has gained a lot of attention recently in 2022, mainly because it is one of the few (if not the only) cryptocurrency projects that can access the Internet of Things (IoT) market, which is estimated to be worth more than $380 billion. Helium hotspots, which resemble internet routers, and give everyone access to a wider and more affordable internet network, make up the Helium network.
Since they enable connectivity for IoT devices, hotspots are the basic building blocks of the Helium network. The more nearby hotspots there are the better, because it increases owner benefits and makes the network denser with a wider coverage.
These hotspots serve as nodes, enabling communication between IoT devices and securing the Helium blockchain. Users begin mining HNT when they connect a hotspot to an outlet and turn it on. They are paid for this activity with HNT.
Helium (HNT) prices declined dramatically since reaching an all-time high in November. Going from $52 to $8 is a significant drop; nevertheless, the prices have spiked in recent months; as the market fully rebounds, so will Helium (HNT). As technology and people become more linked, a decentralized wireless network may become more popular.
Dogeliens (DOGET)
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme crypto project designed to feature all the hype and buzz that characterises meme currencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but unlike most alternative coins the platform focus heavily on utility, valuable use case, and community advancement. The Dogelien ecosystem's official token is DOGET.
The project wants to become the puppet master and a member of the dog token family. Building a supportive community that is committed to helping others is the project's goal. Everyone is welcome to interact with, trade with, and use the dogeliens universe in an all-inclusive ecosystem! Along with a charity wallet, the developers also intend to introduce a democratic voting system so that owners of DOGET can choose the charity that will get weekly donations and platform upgrades.
Dogeliens (DOGET) aims to attract experienced cryptocurrency investors by fusing the anticipated $18 billion market value of meme currencies, with the popularity of the Metaverse and the GameFi sectors. The new cryptocurrency intends to unite the two crypto companies by blending the fun, and rewarding advantages of P2E gaming and the Metaverse with the popularity of meme currencies.
Presale: https://ufo.dogeliens.io
Website: http://dogeliens.io/