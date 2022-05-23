3 Cryptos To Dodge The Crypto Crash: Firepin (FRPN), Cardano (ADA), Hedera (HBAR)

Ever since the beginning of the financial year, the crypto market has been the hub of bad news for some tokens and many investors. However, the current crash can be a great opportunity to invest in the dip, after proper research.
Some tokens are looking profitable over the coming months owing to their promising features and a steady recovery from the overall market gloom. It could be a great addition to your portfolio. You may choose to reap the profits immediately or HODL as a long-term game plan.
Here are the crypto projects that are worth checking out; Firepin (FRPN), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR)!
Firepin (FRPN)
Firepin (FRPN) is a new promising entry into the crypto market. The token will offer a platform for staking and farming so that it can aid the investor’s passive income. This feature intends to let the investors validate their transactions based on the number of tokens they stake and these validated network transactions would lead to additional rewards.
Moreover, yield farming would let the investors lend their tokens which will allow them to earn interests and fees of lending as rewards.
The additional features will create a massive scope for investors to earn hassle-free passive income which will only lead to a strengthening of the portfolio. Firepin (FRPN) is loaded with other features as well such as its own NFT Marketplace, cross-chain swapping, a metaverse, gaming development, etc.
After two successful stages, Firepin (FRPN) is in its third presale phase. This could be an ideal time to invest at a low price in a token that has all the potential to be the next big thing in the crypto market.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is slowly recovering from the recent market slump. If the old trends of Cardano are to be trusted, it is set for a steady value hike in the coming weeks. This may be the last opportunity for investors to "buy the dip" and then sit back and watch their money grow.
In a display of stellar performance during the first quarter of the year, Cardano (ADA) experienced a lot of network activity and the high transaction volume (LTV) of the blockchain represented an increase in institutional demand.
Cardano (ADA) received a substantial upgrade in September 2021 after its initial release in 2017. This has aided ADA's growth, with the Cardano ecosystem recently adding 400 new projects, bringing the total number of projects to about 900. DeFi loans, new wallets, and NFT collections are now part of the rapidly expanding network.
Hedera (HBAR)
Hedera (HBAR) is based on the unique ledger technology known as Hashgraph. This platform outperforms traditional blockchains in terms of speed, cost, and scalability and is actively utilised to create powerful decentralised apps (dApps).
Hedera provides coveted services such as smart contracts, file storage, and consistent transactions. Hederas (HBAR) native coin also secures the system and ensures the platform's integrity. 10,000 transactions per second are promised by the platform which is considered to be a desirable transaction volume-speed ratio in the fintech industry.
As of Friday, Hedera (HBAR) tokens are valued at $0.54 with a market capitalisation of $18.2 billion. It has sailed well over the past week restoring the market's hope in the crypto token.
Remember to be backed by research and analysis of your portfolio before investing in a crypto token. Your chosen coin must exhibit features and performance that align with your financial goals and aspirations!
