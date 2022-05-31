3 High-Value Cryptos For 2022: Hedera (HBAR), Filecaoin (FIL), And Parody Coin (PARO)

Most cryptocurrency projects tend to fail in the long term because they do not have clear use cases. So, choosing the right investment is key to making a profit. Here are three coins with great potential.
Understand How Crypto Works
A cryptocurrency project that seeks to chase every new fad will definitely die in the long term. It is difficult to identify projects that have clear utilities and focus on one particular sector.
This article selected three such projects that seek to solve real-life problems and have come up with unique utilities.
Parody Coin (PARO), Hedera (HBAR), and Filecoin (FIL) are the three cryptocurrency tokens that made our list. Here’s why we think these 3 coins could deliver potentially huge profits in the medium to long term.
Three Tokens With Maximum Potential
Hedera powered Hash Pack Wallet launches in-app support for USDC and HBAR
The Hedera powered Hash Pack wallet has announced support for the direct purchase of USDC and HBAR Tokens.
It will be provided through a partnership with Banxa. It will help in the greater adoption of the HBAR Token and users will be able to purchase it quickly from within the wallet app. Support for NFTs will also be integrated in the future.
The announcement was made on Twitter and according to the platform, “HashPack v2.8.0 has been released’.
The Hedera network is known for high-speed transactions and great interoperability features. In its whitepaper, Hedera confirms its capacity to process 10,000 transactions per second (TPS).
Filecoin announces Storage Provider Mentorship Grants (FSPM)
Filecoin provides decentralised storage options for its users and is powered by the native FIL Token.
It has announced the launch of Storage Provider Mentorship Grants where qualified grantees can receive subsidised expert operator consulting.
Additionally, 10 qualified applicants will also receive 10 hours of fully subsidised consulting services (valued at $4,000 USD).
The Filecoin network aims to become a better and faster alternative to current cloud storage solutions. Storage Providers (SPs) are the participants who choose to lend out their excess storage space to others in a decentralised and permissionless manner.
The FIL Token is a highly valuable coin that could potentially deliver huge gains in the future.
Parody Coin is a 3 in 1solution for NFTs
The Parody Coin network will provide a token swap, cross-chain bridge, and an NFT marketplace for its native parody NFTs.
The 3 in one solution will help attract investors since the NFT marketplace model is expected to become bigger and better in the third quarter of 2022 and beyond.
The PARO Token is being sold on presale which is currently running into its second phase. The first phase received overwhelming support from the crypto community and you can also participate in the second round here.
The average price for mining NFTs ranges from $100-$500 depending on the network used. Parody Coin ecosystem plans to bring down such high costs by utilising cross-chain native bridge and swap functions. Users will be able to mint NFTs on a network of their choice.
A Paroverse will also be created to serve the clients interested in metaverse solutions. The NFT powered Parody Coin ecosystem will help users in minting parody versions of their favourite mainstream NFTs.
The trade will be settled in terms of the PARO Token which will also entitle users to exciting airdrops and passive rewards through a redistribution mechanism.
Moreover, the PARO Token will be used as the medium of exchange in the Paroverse as well as other dApps launched in the ecosystem.
The main advantage of holding the PARO token for the long term is that it is a deflationary coin. The number of coins in circulation will decrease over time. A burn mechanism is in place to ensure that part of the fees users pay is automatically sent to a burn wallet where they are destroyed and can never come back into circulation.
Although Hedera (HBAR) and Filecoin (FIL) have established their positions in the crypto market as innovative networks that operate on very successful tokens, market analysts are expecting Parody Coin to surpass the success of these two tokens with its revolutionary features.
Join Parody Coin’s Presale:
Presale: https://presale.parodycoin.io/register