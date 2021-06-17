3 Internet Businesses DJL Jonathan Lim says You Can Start Today

Want to work for yourself but don’t know where to start? Here are some tips from an expert on internet start-ups.
DJL Jonathan Lim is known for his massive social media following, amassed due to his unique abilities as a motivational speaker. Known throughout Malaysia, DJL Jonathan Lim is making ripples in the USA for his common sense and business acumen. Known for his ability to train teams in all sectors, we wanted to know what this savvy businessman had to say about internet businesses in 2021.
What businesses can we start today, according to someone who has done it already? Read on to find out.
A Bit of Background on DJL
DJL Jonathan Lim has many strings to his multi-talented bow. He is a motivational speaker and a business trainer. He is a consultant, coach, and inspiration to hundreds of thousands of Facebook fans. His career has seen him become a somewhat accidental social media sensation, earning him the additional title of influencer, too.
With such a varied background, it will be no surprise that Mr. Lim has seen several business startups under his supervision. He has made a name for himself to create internet businesses, optimizer their performance, and sell them on… but besides following in his footsteps, DJL Jonathan Lim has some on-point advice about how you can make money as an internet entrepreneur in 2021.
3 Internet Business to Start Right Now
Here are the three business ideas in the online world that DJL tips as trending in 2021.
1 – The Website Flipper
Did you know that you could buy up websites that aren’t performing well and then repair them until they operate at a higher Domain Authority? Next, sell them for more than you paid for them… sometimes by a lot more.
The website flipper has become a popular career in the last year, and it will continue to rise the more of us catch on. If you have a background in web design/development, then this is the career for you.
2 - Online Auditing Courses
2020 saw a spate of people trying to get rich quickly by designing online courses. In the coming months, they will realize that this task probably wasn’t as worthwhile as it could be. Setting yourself up as an auditor of online courses could allow you to add authenticity to these courses through expert reviews and certification. That’s an angle worth considering, given the rise in course creation recently.
3 – Become an Influencer
If you were to study different social media platforms for content users preferred, deliberately starting an exclusive account is catering to that content from one particular niche. This could create a lifelong career for you if you are savvy enough to study those that have come before.
