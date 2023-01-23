3 Investment Options to Safeguard Your Finances

New Delhi (India), January 23: Safeguarding finances is a broad and subjective concept. It could mean different things to different people. For some, safeguarding finances would be about accumulating a sizeable corpus for the future. For others, it would mean investing in various financial instruments and getting valuable returns to accomplish your long-term goals.
If you belong to the second group of people and wish to invest your hard-earned money in a suitable investment instrument that would give you good returns and secure your loved one’s future, you have come to the right place. In this write-up, we discuss some of the best investment options where you can invest your money and secure your finances.
So, let us get started right away.
ULIP
Unit Linked Insurance Plan or ULIP, as it is commonly known, is primarily a life insurance policy that offers the dual benefit of insurance protection against future uncertainties and investment opportunities to build wealth. The hybrid nature of ULIP is what makes it a popular investment choice among many, especially first-time investors.
ULIP plan allows you to invest in money market instruments across different asset classes of your choice. You can choose to invest in debt, and equity funds, government bonds, stocks, etc., as per your risk-taking capacity and returns expectations. So, you can expect valuable returns over 10-15 years of investment.
Typically, ULIPs are known to offer 10-12% returns on investments spanning 10-15 years, which is much higher than the returns offered by traditional investments like a bank savings account and FD (fixed deposit).
Assured savings plan
Like ULIP, an assured savings plan is also a hybrid financial instrument that offers dual benefits of insurance protection and savings opportunities. However, unlike ULIPs, you don’t get market-linked returns in an assured savings plan.
As the name suggests, in an assured savings plan, you get assured yearly returns in the form of a guaranteed loyalty bonus, guaranteed annual additions, etc. It is an ideal investment choice if you want to build a corpus for your long-term goals without taking any risk while securing your family’s financial future.
Apart from offering you valuable returns, the assured savings plans give you the flexibility to choose your premium payment mode and policy tenure. You can select the regular premium payment mode, where you can pay the premium monthly, quarterly, half-year or annually. You can also opt for a single premium payment option where you pay the premium for the entire policy term in one go.
Like the standard life insurance policy, in the event of your demise during the policy period, the insurer will pay the sum insured to your family member. Thus, you can be assured that your family’s finances are secure even in your absence.
Fixed Deposit
Fixed deposits are often hailed as one of the best and safest investment options for short-term and mid-term goals. All the public and private-sector banks in India offer fixed deposits, and you can invest your hard-earned savings in these instruments for any tenure ranging from 6 months to 10 years as per your choice.
FDs give you assured returns in the form of interest payments. The interest rate varies from bank to bank, but it typically ranges between 4% and 9%. Some banks offer higher interest rates for senior citizens and women investors than others. You can use compound interest calculators to find out the correct number you may get after FD maturity using the rate of interest and the duration for which you intend to invest.
Many people prefer investing in FDs because it gives assured returns, offers 100% security of the capital, opening and renewing an FD is easy, and the market conditions do not affect the interest rate.
It is an ideal investment choice if you don’t want to take any risk and get stable returns.
Final Word
Now that you know the best investment options to safeguard your finances, do your diligence, assess your financial needs and goals and choose the right investment option accordingly.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof