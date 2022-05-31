3 METAVERSE CRYPTOCURRENCIES YOU SHOULD INVEST IN RIGHT NOW: FIREPIN TOKEN (FRPN), POLKADOT (DOT), AND CHAINLINK (LINK)

Introduction
Currently, the metaverse Sector is ruling the crypto world, and it will be considered the future of crypto, as the concept of the Metaverse begins to emerge more often.
Dozens of technology giants around the world have made breakthroughs in this area, especially since the end of 2021. As a result, efforts on virtual reality devices, gaming platforms, and hundreds of branded patents are gaining momentum.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is the latest addition to the metaverse sector, aiming at revitalizing the industry. While most investors prefer stable cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), and Chainlink (LINK), many opt for newer ones like FIREPIN Token (FRPN).
Let's look deeper into this and see if it makes sense to invest in a relatively new cryptocurrency over stable ones.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) was released to build a community-driven metaverse. The project's native token is FRPN. The platform uses the algorithm's reserve currency system to maintain price stability and is also backed by other decentralized assets.
The community-focused Metaverse concentrates on the long-term and profitable distribution of financial funds. It aims to enable users to develop NFTs, use the capital funds allocated to 3D and Metaverse games, and invest directly in teams and companies with a long-term vision for Metaverse games.
A profound democratic understanding is widespread on this platform. Community voting determines updates, integrations, security measures, and more. FIREPIN Token's (FRPN) ultimate goal is to be the largest community-led DAO platform. One of the project's key promises is to enable multi-chain integration to provide a better user experience.
The development team has put a lot of effort into seamlessly building the FIREPIN Token's (FRPN) platform. Preliminary plans include presale, funding, and launch projects that are as decentralized as possible.
According to the platform roadmap, it intends to be included in Pancake Swap (CAKE), one of the popular decentralized exchanges (DEX), by June 2022. After that, at the end of 2022, it desires to enter the Metaverse game development stage and centralized exchange (CEX) listing.
The next step is to build an advanced game studio. DAO integration takes place in the final stages, leaving the decision-making process to the community.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is a cryptocurrency that has become an attractive investment over the past few years. As a result of the innovative technology behind this digital coin, it has become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies currently available.
Polkadot (DOT) works by connecting different blockchains, creating what is called an "interoperability" effect. It allows data and transactions to be passed seamlessly across the blockchain, improving efficiency and accessibility across all domains.
In addition, Polkadot (DOT) is steadily growing and increasing its market value over time. It currently has a market capitalization of over $9.8 billion. At the time of writing, DOT is trading at $10 and is expected to rise in the future.
Polkadot (DOT) is one of the most attractive investment opportunities today, as many investors anticipate the further success of this innovative cryptocurrency in the coming years.
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink (LINK) is a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency that brings investment and security to the world of crypto. It aims to be a reliable and secure bridge between blockchain and other distributed computing networks, allowing users to seamlessly fund from one platform to another, with complete control over their investment. It is an attractive investment option for anyone looking to enter the world of fast-paced crypto trading.
In addition, Chainlink's market capitalization has steadily increased in recent years, making it a valuable digital currency. Currently, Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $7 and has approximately $3.2 billion market capitalization.
With its solid track record and potential for steady growth, Chainlink will be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the coming years. So if you're looking for a reliable and sustainable investment opportunity, Chainlink (LINK) is the most viable option.
Conclusion
All the stated cryptocurrencies have enough potential to give you greater gains. Although, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has a slight advantage due to its earlier stage. It has already shown decent growth despite being in the presale stage, it proves how much potential it possesses.
For more FIREPIN Token (FRPN) information visit:
Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/register
Website: https://firepin.io/