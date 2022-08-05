3 Most Significant World Events in Last 100 Years

A commonly used device, television (TV), provides information on a variety of topics, primarily news, sports, entertainment, and other topics. Unlike wealthy countries such as the United States, Japan and Europe, where more than 95% of the population has access to television, the vast majority of the world's poorest countries still do not have access to television. Having millions or perhaps billions of individuals acting simultaneously is no easy task.
However, from time to time, important events occur that require the attention of a significant portion of the world's population. The final memorial for President John F. Kennedy drew notable viewers from all walks of life and became one of the most watched television events in history. Popular TV shows can define what is fascinating in the world. Although it is difficult to collect absolutely accurate data on television viewing, these events attracted hundreds of millions of people to the screen.
Comparing apples to apples over a decade is difficult, as comprehensive data is difficult to find on TV, which has been lagging since the first half of the decade, and the amount of data from digital platforms continues to grow. This year, the Super Bowl received the highest ratings of any competition to date. It was also one of the hottest shows in history. But more people watched other televised events that were broadcast. Below are the top events that united billions of people across the globe. All numbers represent the typical number of viewers for each event.
1. 2008 Olympic Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games is the most watched television show in history with 948 million viewers worldwide.
According to a survey, an estimated 4 billion people watched the entire 2008 Olympics. Between 2000 and 2010, many records were set for the most watched television events. TV channel statistics are based on the TV that was on during the event.
The 2008 Summer Olympics is the official world record for the largest global viewership, held in Beijing, China on August 8, 2008. Around 5 billion individual viewers watched some part of the coverage. More than 2 billion people around the world watched the opening ceremony via television and the Internet.
Number of viewers: 2 billion
Venue: Beijing National Stadium, Beijing, China
Year: 2008
2. Rescue of Chilean miners
August 5, 2010. While 33 men working deep underground were trapped under the hardest rocks in the world, several miners agitated at the entrance and quickly found an escape route.
121 years ago, at the San Jose Copper and Gold Mine in the Atacama Desert in Chile. More than a billion people around the world saw the rescue operations on television and on the Internet. He watched it
1 billion people.
Number of viewers: 1 billion
Location: Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile
Year: 2010
3. 2006 FIFA World Cup Final
The 2006 FIFA World Cup Final was a match held on 9 July 2006 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to determine the winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Italy defeated France on penalties after the match ended 1–1 after extra time. Zinedine Zidane was sent off in his last game for a Marco Materazzi header. In the match between Italy and France, Italy defeated France in a penalty shootout.
Number of viewers: 715 million
Location: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
Year: 2006