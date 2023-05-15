3 Must-Visit Places for First-Time Travelers in Karnataka

Karnataka, located in the southwestern part of India, is a land blessed with diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historical marvels. Basking in the beauty of diverse natural beauty and astonishing views, Karnataka has a lot more to offer than you can even expect or realize.
From ancient temples to lush greenery in the surroundings, Karnataka is a treasure trove that has something to offer to every tourist. If this is your first time traveling to Karnataka, having a well-planned trip with a proper itinerary is key.
That said, this article will explore the 3 must-visit places in Karnataka to have an enchanting travel experience.
Best Places to Explore in Karnataka
As a first-time traveler, the plan is to cover the spots around the state that offer a comprehensive glimpse into the beauty and terrain of Karnataka.
Following are the top three spots that we’d highly recommend checking out without fail:
1. Mysuru (Mysore)
When it comes to exploring Karnataka, no trip is complete without making a trip to Mysuru. The quaint town is located at the foothills of the Chamundi Hills. But, what contributes to the grandeur of this city is the rich history and culture that envelops each corner of it.
Laden with royal grandeur and steeped in history, when planning a trip around Mysuru, you can’t miss out on exploring the following spots:
Mysuru Place – No trip to Mysore is complete without a visit to the royal and majestic Mysuru Palace. This magnificent architectural masterpiece stands out with its stunning Indo-Saracenic architecture. As you step inside, the opulent interiors are bound to leave you starstruck.
Chamundi Hills – If trekking is right up your alley, a short trek to Chamundi Hills is a must. While there, visit the Chamundeshwari Temple while enjoying the breathtaking panoramic view of the city.
Brindavan Gardens – Situated right beside the Krishnarajasagara Dam, a trip to Brindavan Gardens is also a must-visit if you want to explore the beautifully landscaped gardens in the area.
St. Philomena's Cathedral – Quite an offbeat spot, a visit to this neo-Gothic style cathedral is one of the most profound in South Asia. The breathtaking architecture inside is something you won’t regret exploring.
Devaraja Market – Given that Mysuru is famous for its silk sarees, local handicrafts, and spices, a trip down to the bustling Devaraja Market is an absolute must while you are visiting Mysuru.
Best Time to Visit – If you want to explore Mysuru at the best time of the year, the months between October and March are considered the best.
2. Hampi
Hampi is nothing short of breathtaking, the moment you step into the city. Visiting Hampi feels like you are stepping back in time while discovering the ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is perfect for history nerds who want to bask in the beautiful architectural marvels of this city.
Some of the spots you should explore while in Hampi are:
Virupaksha Temple – This is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, that attracts devotees throughout the year. What’s eclectic about this place is the intricate carvings and architecture that are prevalent inside the temple complex.
Hampi Bazaar – The best way to explore a spot is by visiting the local market. While you are in Hampi, a trip down to the local market is a perfect way to buy locally-made handicrafts, buy souvenirs to take back home, and even explore some of the best quality traditional clothing.
Vithala Temple – The iconic stone chariot and the architectural marvel of this place is what account for this spot as a must-visit. Also, while you are there, don’t miss out on the musical pillars that are known for producing a melodious sound when you strike them.
Elephant Stables – With the remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire, the elephant stables, which once served as the stables for the royal elephants deserve a special mention in the list too.
Matanga Hills – Just because you are in Hampi doesn’t mean you can’t let your adventurous side shine through. A quick hike to the Matanga Hills is perfect to catch the sunrise or sunset and soak in the fresh air in the surroundings.
Best time to Visit – Hampi gets pretty hot during the peak summer months. So, if you are planning a trip, we’d recommend visiting between November and February to avoid the scorching heat and have a comfortable trip.
3. Coorg (Kodagu)
Nestled along the Western Ghats, Coorg is another picturesque spot that’s worth exploring if you are visiting Karnataka for the first time. The hill station is famous for its coffee plantations, serene landscapes, and mist-covered valleys. With so many spots to explore in the area, you simply can’t get enough of this place.
Following are some of the spots worth exploring when in Coorg:
Abbey Falls – Coorg is known for its wide range of waterfalls and Abbey Falls is the showstopper. The high-speed flow of the water cascading down into a pool is a view that you won’t believe until you see it yourself. The lush greenery in the surrounding adds to the beauty of this spot.
Dubare Elephant Camp – If you want to visit and witness elephants roaming around in real-time and getting a glimpse into elephant conservation, visiting this Elephant Camp is an absolute must. Besides getting to witness elephants, you can also bathe and feed them by paying extra.
Talakaveri – All of us are aware of the Kaveri river but did you want to see its point of origin? If yes, a visit to Talakaveri is an absolute must. Located atop the Brahmagiri Hills, the scenic beauty of this spot is breathtaking. Most of the surroundings might be covered in fog but the view is one to behold.
Coffee Plantations – Given that Coorg is known for its coffee plantations, you can’t miss out on visiting and exploring a few. You can learn about coffee production, taste freshly brewed coffee, and get some for your trip back home.
Nagarhole National Park – This is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts who want to go on a safari ride. There is a diverse range of flora and fauna in there.
Best time to Visit – The best time to visit Coorg is from October to March when the weather outside is pleasant.
Conclusion
That’s all you need to know about the top spots to explore in Karnataka. Plan your trip to Karnataka, keeping in mind the best time to visit each place and the plethora of activities they offer. If your vacation days aren’t long, start with one place and then move on to the next on your next vacation.