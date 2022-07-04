3 Potential Meme Coins of Grand Profits in the Upcoming Months

In this blog post, we'll take a look at three meme coins that could offer potentially hefty profits in the near future, which are; RoboApe (RBA), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Samoyed Coin (SAMO). We'll discuss their features and why we believe they have the potential to grow considerably in value.
Utilized with Various Features: RoboApe (RBA)
RoboApe (RBA) is a prominent project among meme coins. The (RBA) token, which has been on investors’ radar for a long time, has great potential for development. Analysts say that the roadmap followed by the RoboApe team will enable the project to reach much wider audiences and increase the value of the RBA token in the long run.
RoboApe (RBA) is advancing with a deflationary policy to maintain its financial stability in the market. Thanks to the gradual burning rule installed in the algorithm, certain parts of the transactions carried out in the ecosystem are burned and withdrawn from the market. This helps reduce the token supply and increase the value of the (RBA) token.
The promotional campaigns of the project are primarily focused oneSports. It is stated that collaborations with many esports teams and game events are planned. With the work to be done in this area, it is predicted that the RoboApe project will reach a much wider audience.
RoboApe (RBA), a community-focused project, also plans to develop an NFT collection called RoboApe Cards. This collection is aimed to reach more people and increase awareness of the project worldwide.
Floki Inu (FLOKI): A Project with a Fine Agenda
Claiming to make a serious change in the world, Floki INU (FLOKI) defines itself as the people’s money. The project has already attracted much attention and has a large and loyal fanbase. The cryptocurrency of the project is the (FLOKI) token. The token, listed on the stock markets in October 2021, caught a good uptrend. The Floki INU (FLOKI) project, which had increased approximately four times before the stock market listing, reached its peak at 0.0004 in November.
Floki INU (FLOKI) is a project with serious advantages compared to other players on the market. First of all, it can be mentioned that the project has cross-chain technology. This feature makes it possible to make transactions on networks such as Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project has approximately 400 thousand investors, and it continues to attract investors' attention daily thanks to its effective use of social media.
Samoyedcoin (SAMO): Developing with a Steady Pace
Samoyedcoin (SAMO)arguably is the most conspicuous dog-themed project on the crypto market.The project has a total token supply of 14 billion; about 2.1% of this amount was burned during the project's launch phase. Currently, the amount of tokens to be burned appears to be 64% of the total supply. The burning process will take place on different dates and events.
14% of SAMO tokens in circulation have been airdropped to the community. In addition, 6% (SAMO) was gradually given to the community over time. The Samoyedcoin (SAMO) project, which was first created in April 2021, is the first Meme coin on the Solana blockchain. In addition, the project also pursues goals of developing the product store and increasing the SAMO NFTs it creates in the future. Further, the Samoyedcoin (SAMO) team, which continues its work to produce games, has become popular recently.
Looking Ahead
It’s always important to do your research before investing in any cryptocurrency, but it seems that RoboApe (RBA) is a decent coin with a lot of potential for growth in the upcoming months. If you’re looking for a new investment opportunity, (RBA) may be worth considering.
Links:
●Join Presale: presale.roboape.io/register
●Website: roboape.io